Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 9, 2021 — Investment Implications of a Federal Broadband Infrastructure Bill

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Investment Implications of a Federal Broadband Infrastructure Bill”

Pre-COVID, private digital infrastructure investment was already heating up. Then the pandemic highlighted the urgent need for high-quality broadband, including symmetrical fiber infrastructure. Now, as the Biden Administration begins in earnest to negotiate with Congress on an infrastructure bill, broadband has never been more central. Join us as we consider how the private sector will be impacted by federal legislation.

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. In addition to representing public and private providers on broadband issues, Drew is actively involved in issues surrounding interconnected Voice-over-Internet-Protocol service, spectrum licenses, robocalling including STIR/SHAKEN, and the provision of video franchises and “over-the-top” copyrighted content.

