Broadband Breakfast on July 14, 2021 — Spectrum for 5G, LEOs and the Future of the 12 GigaHertz (GHz) Band

Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Spectrum for 5G, Low-Earth Orbit Satellites and Sharing the 12 GigaHertz (GHz) Band”

The 12 GigaHertz (GHz) band of radio frequency spectrum has emerged as a flashpoint in the debate over 5G services versus satellite technologies. Proponents of spectrum sharing believe now is the time to open up the 12 GHz band for more intensive broadband uses. But some satellite services are very much opposed. And the Federal Communications Commission is currently considering the arguments. Come to the July 14 session of Broadband Breakfast for a roundtable discussion on the future of the 12 GHz band.

Panelists:

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. In addition to representing public and private providers on broadband issues, Drew is actively involved in issues surrounding interconnected Voice-over-Internet-Protocol service, spectrum licenses, robocalling including STIR/SHAKEN, and the provision of video franchises and “over-the-top” copyrighted content.

