Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Broadband Mapping is Back!
Join Broadband Breakfast for a deep dive into the work that goes on behind the scenes to ensure that broadband maps are better.
Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband Mapping is Back!”
Before the conversation of broadband deployment can even begin, accurate broadband maps must exist. Without sufficient mapping data, broadband providers may invest in areas that already have ample coverage, or worse yet, they may overlook areas desperately in need of coverage. Join Broadband Breakfast for a deep dive into the work that goes on behind the scenes to ensure that broadband build-outs are cost effective, future-proof, and able to meet the demands of the people they serve.
Panelists:
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. In addition to representing public and private providers on broadband issues, Drew is actively involved in issues surrounding interconnected Voice-over-Internet-Protocol service, spectrum licenses, robocalling including STIR/SHAKEN, and the provision of video franchises and “over-the-top” copyrighted content.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Spectrum for 5G, LEOs and the Future of the 12 GigaHertz (GHz) Band
Come to the July 14 session of Broadband Breakfast for a roundtable discussion on the future of the 12 GigaHertz band.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 30, 2021 — 5G, Digital Real Estate Investment Trusts and the Future of Broadband Infrastructure
A conversation about broadband investment and digital infrastructure between Doug Dawson of CCG Consulting and Drew Clark of Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 23, 2021 — Roads, Bridges and Broadband: How Physical Infrastructure Impacts Digital Infrastructure
Featuring Mark Boxer, applications engineering manager at OFS Optics and Gord Reynolds, vice president for Infrastructure Ontario
