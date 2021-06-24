Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Framework Between Countries Key to Combatting Cyberattacks, Conference Hears
Countries can work together to solidify defenses against cyberattacks, a conference heard.
Jun 24, 2021—An agreement on policies between countries will be an important step toward mitigating cyberattacks, according to a panel of experts at a Stimson Center Webinar convened earlier this month.
Broader diplomatic efforts between countries, according to experts, is what will make sanctions more effective and deter cyberattacks, the conference heard.
The comments come as the United States deals with the fallout of a number of cyberattacks on private companies. Software company SolarWinds and oil transport company Colonial Pipeline both succumbed to cyberattacks, the latter occurred shortly before President Joe Biden introduced a cybersecurity executive order that will establish a review board of private and public sector employees to analyze attacks.
The Stimson panel said it is up to governments and military agencies to work together to ensure their cyber defenses are resilient.
This is already being done in the European Union, as it works on stronger directives that give guidelines to the individual member states that need help protecting their cyber systems. Like climate, cyberattacks won’t stop at borders, but instead will spread further if defense mechanisms don’t happen inside the borders, the conference heard.
A framework between states is, therefore, needed to build the capacity required not only to combat existing cyberattacks but deter future ones as well, the conference heard.
Commerce Department Commits to Funding Solutions to Technology Threats
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said more funding will go toward cybersecurity concerns.
Continued Funding From Congress Key For Government Cybersecurity, Expert Says
Efforts to shore up the security of government systems will require continued investment from Congress.
Despite Increasing Risk, Companies Are Still Not Prioritizing Cybersecurity
