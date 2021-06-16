Broadband Roundup
Emergency Connectivity Fund Opening Late June, Dish Accepting 5G Signups, NTIA Updates Federal Program Guide
Emergency Connectivity Fund will begin accepting apps June 29, Dish taking 5G signups, NTIA updates fed program guide.
June 16, 2021—The Emergency Connectivity Fund, the program that will subsidize broadband connectivity and devices for schools and libraries, will open for applications later this month.
The Universal Service Administrative Co. and the Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that they will be receiving first-round applications for $7.17 billion worth of subsidies starting June 29 at noon and running for 45 days.
Purchases of broadband connectivity and devices like laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems and routers will need to be made between July 1 and June 30, 2022.
Dish Networks Begins Signups for 5G Network
Dish Networks, which was the beneficiary of mobile wireless assets when T-Mobile completed the purchase of Sprint last year, is accepting signups for its 5G network, Axios reported Tuesday.
Called “Project Gene5is,” the webpage asks for a zip code, email address and phone number. It’s unclear where the service will launch, but Axios reports that the first city is expected to be Las Vegas.
Critics of the T-Mobile-Sprint deal were concerned about the lack of Dish’s progress on bringing another mobile wireless network to offset the consolidation, which trimmed the number of national carriers to three.
NTIA Updates Federal Program Guide
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has updated its database on federal programs across multiple federal agencies.
The database, which tracks more than 80 federal programs across 14 federal agencies, assists prospective broadband funding applicants to get money. The database is an obligation of the Access Broadband Act, which mandates a central website for applicants to access for funding.
Broadband Roundup
Universal Service Fund Contribution Dip, Letter to Appoint Fifth FCC Commish, Texas Broadband Bill
The USF sees dip in contribution, Biden is urged to appoint fifth FCC commish, Texas broadband office can avoid overbuilding.
June 16, 2021—The Emergency Connectivity Fund, the program that will subsidize broadband connectivity and devices for schools and libraries, will open for applications later this month.
The Universal Service Administrative Co. and the Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that they will be receiving first-round applications for $7.17 billion worth of subsidies starting June 29 at noon and running for 45 days.
Purchases of broadband connectivity and devices like laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems and routers will need to be made between July 1 and June 30, 2022.
Dish Networks Begins Signups for 5G Network
Dish Networks, which was the beneficiary of mobile wireless assets when T-Mobile completed the purchase of Sprint last year, is accepting signups for its 5G network, Axios reported Tuesday.
Called “Project Gene5is,” the webpage asks for a zip code, email address and phone number. It’s unclear where the service will launch, but Axios reports that the first city is expected to be Las Vegas.
Critics of the T-Mobile-Sprint deal were concerned about the lack of Dish’s progress on bringing another mobile wireless network to offset the consolidation, which trimmed the number of national carriers to three.
NTIA Updates Federal Program Guide
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has updated its database on federal programs across multiple federal agencies.
The database, which tracks more than 80 federal programs across 14 federal agencies, assists prospective broadband funding applicants to get money. The database is an obligation of the Access Broadband Act, which mandates a central website for applicants to access for funding.
Broadband Roundup
New Antitrust Bills, NY’s $15 Broadband Blocked, Trump’s Subpoena to Apple
Congress introduces 5 antitrust bills, a federal judges blocks New York’s $15 internet, and Trump secretly subpoenaed Apple in 2018.
June 16, 2021—The Emergency Connectivity Fund, the program that will subsidize broadband connectivity and devices for schools and libraries, will open for applications later this month.
The Universal Service Administrative Co. and the Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that they will be receiving first-round applications for $7.17 billion worth of subsidies starting June 29 at noon and running for 45 days.
Purchases of broadband connectivity and devices like laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems and routers will need to be made between July 1 and June 30, 2022.
Dish Networks Begins Signups for 5G Network
Dish Networks, which was the beneficiary of mobile wireless assets when T-Mobile completed the purchase of Sprint last year, is accepting signups for its 5G network, Axios reported Tuesday.
Called “Project Gene5is,” the webpage asks for a zip code, email address and phone number. It’s unclear where the service will launch, but Axios reports that the first city is expected to be Las Vegas.
Critics of the T-Mobile-Sprint deal were concerned about the lack of Dish’s progress on bringing another mobile wireless network to offset the consolidation, which trimmed the number of national carriers to three.
NTIA Updates Federal Program Guide
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has updated its database on federal programs across multiple federal agencies.
The database, which tracks more than 80 federal programs across 14 federal agencies, assists prospective broadband funding applicants to get money. The database is an obligation of the Access Broadband Act, which mandates a central website for applicants to access for funding.
Broadband Roundup
Auction Date for 3.45 GigaHertz, Pew on State Role in Digital Divide, Cable Broadband Report
FCC sets 3.45 GigaHertz auction date, Pew research on state role in digital divide, and ACA reports broadband progress.
June 16, 2021—The Emergency Connectivity Fund, the program that will subsidize broadband connectivity and devices for schools and libraries, will open for applications later this month.
The Universal Service Administrative Co. and the Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that they will be receiving first-round applications for $7.17 billion worth of subsidies starting June 29 at noon and running for 45 days.
Purchases of broadband connectivity and devices like laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems and routers will need to be made between July 1 and June 30, 2022.
Dish Networks Begins Signups for 5G Network
Dish Networks, which was the beneficiary of mobile wireless assets when T-Mobile completed the purchase of Sprint last year, is accepting signups for its 5G network, Axios reported Tuesday.
Called “Project Gene5is,” the webpage asks for a zip code, email address and phone number. It’s unclear where the service will launch, but Axios reports that the first city is expected to be Las Vegas.
Critics of the T-Mobile-Sprint deal were concerned about the lack of Dish’s progress on bringing another mobile wireless network to offset the consolidation, which trimmed the number of national carriers to three.
NTIA Updates Federal Program Guide
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has updated its database on federal programs across multiple federal agencies.
The database, which tracks more than 80 federal programs across 14 federal agencies, assists prospective broadband funding applicants to get money. The database is an obligation of the Access Broadband Act, which mandates a central website for applicants to access for funding.
Recent
- Symmetrical Gigabit Internet Attracting Business, Municipalities Attest
- Emergency Connectivity Fund Opening Late June, Dish Accepting 5G Signups, NTIA Updates Federal Program Guide
- Technology Groups Speak Out Against Proposed Antitrust Package
- Senators Reintroduce Bridge Act With Hope of $40 Billion for Broadband
- Experts Disagree Over Effectiveness of Amy Klobuchar’s Antitrust Bill
- Universal Service Fund Contribution Dip, Letter to Appoint Fifth FCC Commish, Texas Broadband Bill
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Privacy3 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Facebook and Google Diverge on Publishing, Digital Trust & Safety Partnership, Chattanooga is Best City
-
5G3 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
FCC3 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Rural3 months ago
Debate About Fiber Versus Wireless for Rural Broadband Deployments Continues to Percolate