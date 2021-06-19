Exclusive Drew Clark Column on Broadband Infrastructure Legislation

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 – Now is the time in Congress for all good (and bad) broadband bills to be introduced.

As the U.S. exits the pandemic, a new focus on connectivity appears here to stay.

You are unauthorized to view this page.

In order to see Exclusive columns on Broadband Breakfast, join us as a Founding Member of the Broadband Breakfast Club. At $49/month, this price will never be lower!

Each week, members of the Broadband Breakfast Club will receive exclusive columns and features, such as this one, gain access to a members-only meetings, and obtain discounts on events like the Broadband Communities Summit. Subscribe now to Broadband Breakfast Club Member – Founder’s Rate for $49/month. Cancel anytime.