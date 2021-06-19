Connect with us

Exclusive

Exclusive Drew Clark Column on Broadband Infrastructure Legislation

Now is the time in Congress for all good (and bad) broadband bills to be introduced.

Published

1 week ago

on

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 – Now is the time in Congress for all good (and bad) broadband bills to be introduced.

As the U.S. exits the pandemic, a new focus on connectivity appears here to stay.

You are unauthorized to view this page.

In order to see Exclusive columns on Broadband Breakfast, join us as a Founding Member of the Broadband Breakfast Club. At $49/month, this price will never be lower!

Each week, members of the Broadband Breakfast Club will receive exclusive columns and features, such as this one, gain access to a members-only meetings, and obtain discounts on events like the Broadband Communities Summit. Subscribe now to Broadband Breakfast Club Member – Founder’s Rate for $49/month. Cancel anytime.

Related Topics:

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney at The CommLaw Group. He has closely tracked the trends in and mechanics of digital infrastructure for 20 years, and has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers navigate coverage, identify markets, broker infrastructure, and operate in the public right of way. The articles and posts on Broadband Breakfast and affiliated social media, including the BroadbandCensus Twitter feed, are not legal advice or legal services, do not constitute the creation of an attorney-client privilege, and represent the views of their respective authors.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Antitrust

Exclusive Drew Clark Column on Antitrust and the Politics of Bashing Big Tech

Democrats have decided they’re against Big Tech. A smarter GOP would sense the opening and take it.

Published

2 days ago

on

June 25, 2021

By

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 – Now is the time in Congress for all good (and bad) broadband bills to be introduced.

As the U.S. exits the pandemic, a new focus on connectivity appears here to stay.

You are unauthorized to view this page.

In order to see Exclusive columns on Broadband Breakfast, join us as a Founding Member of the Broadband Breakfast Club. At $49/month, this price will never be lower!

Each week, members of the Broadband Breakfast Club will receive exclusive columns and features, such as this one, gain access to a members-only meetings, and obtain discounts on events like the Broadband Communities Summit. Subscribe now to Broadband Breakfast Club Member – Founder’s Rate for $49/month. Cancel anytime.

Continue Reading

Exclusive

Exclusive Drew Clark Column on Innovation in Open Access Networks

Open access last-mile networks are an area of great commercial innovation and ferment in the United States right now.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 11, 2021

By

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 – Now is the time in Congress for all good (and bad) broadband bills to be introduced.

As the U.S. exits the pandemic, a new focus on connectivity appears here to stay.

You are unauthorized to view this page.

In order to see Exclusive columns on Broadband Breakfast, join us as a Founding Member of the Broadband Breakfast Club. At $49/month, this price will never be lower!

Each week, members of the Broadband Breakfast Club will receive exclusive columns and features, such as this one, gain access to a members-only meetings, and obtain discounts on events like the Broadband Communities Summit. Subscribe now to Broadband Breakfast Club Member – Founder’s Rate for $49/month. Cancel anytime.

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

Trending