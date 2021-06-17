Infrastructure
Experts Say Transatlantic Partnership is Essential to Secure Supply Chain for 5G Networks
Experts are calling for a transatlantic partnership to protect 5G infrastructure internationally.
June 17, 2021—A transatlantic partnership is a national security imperative for securing 5G infrastructure, policy makers from the U.S. and Germany said Wednesday at a conference hosted by the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies.
“We need to come up with ways to ensure that our joint supply chains are resilient,” said Stephen Anderson, acting deputy assistant secretary for the International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State. “The important thing is that we work together in order to ensure that we have resilient supply chains rooted in trusted vendors, trusted partners, in the United States and Europe.”
Anderson accused China of attempting to undercut the U.S.’s technological advantage and displacing the U.S.’s vision of preserving human rights and privacy with their own authoritarian goals.
An executive order signed by President Joe Biden in early June alleging Chinese surveillance technology is employed both inside and out of the country “constitute[s] unusual and extraordinary threats.” The order bans domestic investment in 59 Chinese companies that have been linked to China’s surveillance industry, including China Mobile, China Telecommunications, China Unicom, and Huawei.
Anderson said that if the basic infrastructure supplying 5G networks are not built with trusted vendors, Western nations will not be able to ensure cybersecurity throughout the various levels of the internet.
Policy Proposal for a Transatlantic Partnership
In May, legislation was reintroduced in Congress to increase funding for 5G telecommunications infrastructure development projects in Eastern Europe. The bipartisan Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act would authorize the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide funding for 5G network development to European allies.
Sponsors of the bill say the legislation aims to strengthen foreign vulnerable infrastructures against “malign Chinese influence.”
Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, said in a press release in May the bill seeks to ensure that the U.S. “is leading with our European allies to develop international 5G standards that favor democratic institutions, not further authoritarianism spread by China.”
“The United States and our allies are facing increasing threats from state-linked companies in China as they seek to infiltrate and undermine democratic institutions,” said Kaptur.
On Tuesday, the U.S. and the European Union announced the creation of the Trade and Technology Council, a tool used to combat China’s rising economy.
Infrastructure
Senators Reintroduce Bridge Act With Hope of $40 Billion for Broadband
Three Senators have reintroduced the BRIDGE Act with a proposed $40 billion to expand broadband access across the nation.
June 17, 2021—A transatlantic partnership is a national security imperative for securing 5G infrastructure, policy makers from the U.S. and Germany said Wednesday at a conference hosted by the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies.
“We need to come up with ways to ensure that our joint supply chains are resilient,” said Stephen Anderson, acting deputy assistant secretary for the International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State. “The important thing is that we work together in order to ensure that we have resilient supply chains rooted in trusted vendors, trusted partners, in the United States and Europe.”
Anderson accused China of attempting to undercut the U.S.’s technological advantage and displacing the U.S.’s vision of preserving human rights and privacy with their own authoritarian goals.
An executive order signed by President Joe Biden in early June alleging Chinese surveillance technology is employed both inside and out of the country “constitute[s] unusual and extraordinary threats.” The order bans domestic investment in 59 Chinese companies that have been linked to China’s surveillance industry, including China Mobile, China Telecommunications, China Unicom, and Huawei.
Anderson said that if the basic infrastructure supplying 5G networks are not built with trusted vendors, Western nations will not be able to ensure cybersecurity throughout the various levels of the internet.
Policy Proposal for a Transatlantic Partnership
In May, legislation was reintroduced in Congress to increase funding for 5G telecommunications infrastructure development projects in Eastern Europe. The bipartisan Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act would authorize the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide funding for 5G network development to European allies.
Sponsors of the bill say the legislation aims to strengthen foreign vulnerable infrastructures against “malign Chinese influence.”
Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, said in a press release in May the bill seeks to ensure that the U.S. “is leading with our European allies to develop international 5G standards that favor democratic institutions, not further authoritarianism spread by China.”
“The United States and our allies are facing increasing threats from state-linked companies in China as they seek to infiltrate and undermine democratic institutions,” said Kaptur.
On Tuesday, the U.S. and the European Union announced the creation of the Trade and Technology Council, a tool used to combat China’s rising economy.
Wireless
STL Announces Technology Advisory Council to Advance Wireless and Open Networking
Founded in India in 1988, STL has expanded far beyond its historical focus on fiber optics.
June 17, 2021—A transatlantic partnership is a national security imperative for securing 5G infrastructure, policy makers from the U.S. and Germany said Wednesday at a conference hosted by the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies.
“We need to come up with ways to ensure that our joint supply chains are resilient,” said Stephen Anderson, acting deputy assistant secretary for the International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State. “The important thing is that we work together in order to ensure that we have resilient supply chains rooted in trusted vendors, trusted partners, in the United States and Europe.”
Anderson accused China of attempting to undercut the U.S.’s technological advantage and displacing the U.S.’s vision of preserving human rights and privacy with their own authoritarian goals.
An executive order signed by President Joe Biden in early June alleging Chinese surveillance technology is employed both inside and out of the country “constitute[s] unusual and extraordinary threats.” The order bans domestic investment in 59 Chinese companies that have been linked to China’s surveillance industry, including China Mobile, China Telecommunications, China Unicom, and Huawei.
Anderson said that if the basic infrastructure supplying 5G networks are not built with trusted vendors, Western nations will not be able to ensure cybersecurity throughout the various levels of the internet.
Policy Proposal for a Transatlantic Partnership
In May, legislation was reintroduced in Congress to increase funding for 5G telecommunications infrastructure development projects in Eastern Europe. The bipartisan Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act would authorize the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide funding for 5G network development to European allies.
Sponsors of the bill say the legislation aims to strengthen foreign vulnerable infrastructures against “malign Chinese influence.”
Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, said in a press release in May the bill seeks to ensure that the U.S. “is leading with our European allies to develop international 5G standards that favor democratic institutions, not further authoritarianism spread by China.”
“The United States and our allies are facing increasing threats from state-linked companies in China as they seek to infiltrate and undermine democratic institutions,” said Kaptur.
On Tuesday, the U.S. and the European Union announced the creation of the Trade and Technology Council, a tool used to combat China’s rising economy.
Infrastructure
AT&T CEO Says $60-$80 Billion in Federal Dollars Should Suffice to Bridge Digital Divide
John Stankey said the amount would completely cover rural and remote America — if “done right.”
June 17, 2021—A transatlantic partnership is a national security imperative for securing 5G infrastructure, policy makers from the U.S. and Germany said Wednesday at a conference hosted by the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies.
“We need to come up with ways to ensure that our joint supply chains are resilient,” said Stephen Anderson, acting deputy assistant secretary for the International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State. “The important thing is that we work together in order to ensure that we have resilient supply chains rooted in trusted vendors, trusted partners, in the United States and Europe.”
Anderson accused China of attempting to undercut the U.S.’s technological advantage and displacing the U.S.’s vision of preserving human rights and privacy with their own authoritarian goals.
An executive order signed by President Joe Biden in early June alleging Chinese surveillance technology is employed both inside and out of the country “constitute[s] unusual and extraordinary threats.” The order bans domestic investment in 59 Chinese companies that have been linked to China’s surveillance industry, including China Mobile, China Telecommunications, China Unicom, and Huawei.
Anderson said that if the basic infrastructure supplying 5G networks are not built with trusted vendors, Western nations will not be able to ensure cybersecurity throughout the various levels of the internet.
Policy Proposal for a Transatlantic Partnership
In May, legislation was reintroduced in Congress to increase funding for 5G telecommunications infrastructure development projects in Eastern Europe. The bipartisan Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act would authorize the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide funding for 5G network development to European allies.
Sponsors of the bill say the legislation aims to strengthen foreign vulnerable infrastructures against “malign Chinese influence.”
Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, said in a press release in May the bill seeks to ensure that the U.S. “is leading with our European allies to develop international 5G standards that favor democratic institutions, not further authoritarianism spread by China.”
“The United States and our allies are facing increasing threats from state-linked companies in China as they seek to infiltrate and undermine democratic institutions,” said Kaptur.
On Tuesday, the U.S. and the European Union announced the creation of the Trade and Technology Council, a tool used to combat China’s rising economy.
Recent
- Congress Must Prioritize Connectivity in Underserved Areas Over Higher Speeds
- Experts Say Transatlantic Partnership is Essential to Secure Supply Chain for 5G Networks
- NTIA Broadband Map, Senators’ Cybersecurity Bill, U.S. and EU Reveal Transatlantic Council
- Symmetrical Gigabit Internet Attracting Business, Municipalities Attest
- Emergency Connectivity Fund Opening Late June, Dish Accepting 5G Signups, NTIA Updates Federal Program Guide
- Technology Groups Speak Out Against Proposed Antitrust Package
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Privacy3 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Facebook and Google Diverge on Publishing, Digital Trust & Safety Partnership, Chattanooga is Best City
-
5G3 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
FCC3 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Rural4 months ago
Debate About Fiber Versus Wireless for Rural Broadband Deployments Continues to Percolate