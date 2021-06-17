Connect with us

Infrastructure

Experts Say Transatlantic Partnership is Essential to Secure Supply Chain for 5G Networks

Experts are calling for a transatlantic partnership to protect 5G infrastructure internationally.

Published

14 hours ago

on

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois

June 17, 2021—A transatlantic partnership is a national security imperative for securing 5G infrastructure, policy makers from the U.S. and Germany said Wednesday at a conference hosted by the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies.

“We need to come up with ways to ensure that our joint supply chains are resilient,” said Stephen Anderson, acting deputy assistant secretary for the International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State. “The important thing is that we work together in order to ensure that we have resilient supply chains rooted in trusted vendors, trusted partners, in the United States and Europe.”

Anderson accused China of attempting to undercut the U.S.’s technological advantage and displacing the U.S.’s vision of preserving human rights and privacy with their own authoritarian goals.

An executive order signed by President Joe Biden in early June alleging Chinese surveillance technology is employed both inside and out of the country “constitute[s] unusual and extraordinary threats.” The order bans domestic investment in 59 Chinese companies that have been linked to China’s surveillance industry, including China Mobile, China Telecommunications, China Unicom, and Huawei.

Anderson said that if the basic infrastructure supplying 5G networks are not built with trusted vendors, Western nations will not be able to ensure cybersecurity throughout the various levels of the internet.

Policy Proposal for a Transatlantic Partnership

In May, legislation was reintroduced in Congress to increase funding for 5G telecommunications infrastructure development projects in Eastern Europe. The bipartisan Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act would authorize the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide funding for 5G network development to European allies.

Sponsors of the bill say the legislation aims to strengthen foreign vulnerable infrastructures against “malign Chinese influence.”

Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, said in a press release in May the bill seeks to ensure that the U.S. “is leading with our European allies to develop international 5G standards that favor democratic institutions, not further authoritarianism spread by China.”

“The United States and our allies are facing increasing threats from state-linked companies in China as they seek to infiltrate and undermine democratic institutions,” said Kaptur.

On Tuesday, the U.S. and the European Union announced the creation of the Trade and Technology Council, a tool used to combat China’s rising economy.

Related Topics:

Reporter Tyler Perkins studied rhetoric and English literature, and also economics and mathematics, at the University of Utah. Although he grew up in and never left the West (both Oregon and Utah) until recently, he intends to study law and build a career on the East Coast. In his free time, he enjoys reading excellent literature and playing poor golf.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Infrastructure

Senators Reintroduce Bridge Act With Hope of $40 Billion for Broadband

Three Senators have reintroduced the BRIDGE Act with a proposed $40 billion to expand broadband access across the nation. 

Published

3 days ago

on

June 15, 2021

By

Michael Bennet, D-Colorado

June 17, 2021—A transatlantic partnership is a national security imperative for securing 5G infrastructure, policy makers from the U.S. and Germany said Wednesday at a conference hosted by the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies.

“We need to come up with ways to ensure that our joint supply chains are resilient,” said Stephen Anderson, acting deputy assistant secretary for the International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State. “The important thing is that we work together in order to ensure that we have resilient supply chains rooted in trusted vendors, trusted partners, in the United States and Europe.”

Anderson accused China of attempting to undercut the U.S.’s technological advantage and displacing the U.S.’s vision of preserving human rights and privacy with their own authoritarian goals.

An executive order signed by President Joe Biden in early June alleging Chinese surveillance technology is employed both inside and out of the country “constitute[s] unusual and extraordinary threats.” The order bans domestic investment in 59 Chinese companies that have been linked to China’s surveillance industry, including China Mobile, China Telecommunications, China Unicom, and Huawei.

Anderson said that if the basic infrastructure supplying 5G networks are not built with trusted vendors, Western nations will not be able to ensure cybersecurity throughout the various levels of the internet.

Policy Proposal for a Transatlantic Partnership

In May, legislation was reintroduced in Congress to increase funding for 5G telecommunications infrastructure development projects in Eastern Europe. The bipartisan Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act would authorize the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide funding for 5G network development to European allies.

Sponsors of the bill say the legislation aims to strengthen foreign vulnerable infrastructures against “malign Chinese influence.”

Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, said in a press release in May the bill seeks to ensure that the U.S. “is leading with our European allies to develop international 5G standards that favor democratic institutions, not further authoritarianism spread by China.”

“The United States and our allies are facing increasing threats from state-linked companies in China as they seek to infiltrate and undermine democratic institutions,” said Kaptur.

On Tuesday, the U.S. and the European Union announced the creation of the Trade and Technology Council, a tool used to combat China’s rising economy.

Continue Reading

Wireless

STL Announces Technology Advisory Council to Advance Wireless and Open Networking

Founded in India in 1988, STL has expanded far beyond its historical focus on fiber optics.

Published

6 days ago

on

June 11, 2021

By

Photo of Chris Rice, the new CEO of STL’s Access Solutions division

June 17, 2021—A transatlantic partnership is a national security imperative for securing 5G infrastructure, policy makers from the U.S. and Germany said Wednesday at a conference hosted by the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies.

“We need to come up with ways to ensure that our joint supply chains are resilient,” said Stephen Anderson, acting deputy assistant secretary for the International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State. “The important thing is that we work together in order to ensure that we have resilient supply chains rooted in trusted vendors, trusted partners, in the United States and Europe.”

Anderson accused China of attempting to undercut the U.S.’s technological advantage and displacing the U.S.’s vision of preserving human rights and privacy with their own authoritarian goals.

An executive order signed by President Joe Biden in early June alleging Chinese surveillance technology is employed both inside and out of the country “constitute[s] unusual and extraordinary threats.” The order bans domestic investment in 59 Chinese companies that have been linked to China’s surveillance industry, including China Mobile, China Telecommunications, China Unicom, and Huawei.

Anderson said that if the basic infrastructure supplying 5G networks are not built with trusted vendors, Western nations will not be able to ensure cybersecurity throughout the various levels of the internet.

Policy Proposal for a Transatlantic Partnership

In May, legislation was reintroduced in Congress to increase funding for 5G telecommunications infrastructure development projects in Eastern Europe. The bipartisan Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act would authorize the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide funding for 5G network development to European allies.

Sponsors of the bill say the legislation aims to strengthen foreign vulnerable infrastructures against “malign Chinese influence.”

Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, said in a press release in May the bill seeks to ensure that the U.S. “is leading with our European allies to develop international 5G standards that favor democratic institutions, not further authoritarianism spread by China.”

“The United States and our allies are facing increasing threats from state-linked companies in China as they seek to infiltrate and undermine democratic institutions,” said Kaptur.

On Tuesday, the U.S. and the European Union announced the creation of the Trade and Technology Council, a tool used to combat China’s rising economy.

Continue Reading

Infrastructure

AT&T CEO Says $60-$80 Billion in Federal Dollars Should Suffice to Bridge Digital Divide

John Stankey said the amount would completely cover rural and remote America — if “done right.”

Published

1 week ago

on

June 10, 2021

By

AT&T CEO John Stankey

June 17, 2021—A transatlantic partnership is a national security imperative for securing 5G infrastructure, policy makers from the U.S. and Germany said Wednesday at a conference hosted by the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies.

“We need to come up with ways to ensure that our joint supply chains are resilient,” said Stephen Anderson, acting deputy assistant secretary for the International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State. “The important thing is that we work together in order to ensure that we have resilient supply chains rooted in trusted vendors, trusted partners, in the United States and Europe.”

Anderson accused China of attempting to undercut the U.S.’s technological advantage and displacing the U.S.’s vision of preserving human rights and privacy with their own authoritarian goals.

An executive order signed by President Joe Biden in early June alleging Chinese surveillance technology is employed both inside and out of the country “constitute[s] unusual and extraordinary threats.” The order bans domestic investment in 59 Chinese companies that have been linked to China’s surveillance industry, including China Mobile, China Telecommunications, China Unicom, and Huawei.

Anderson said that if the basic infrastructure supplying 5G networks are not built with trusted vendors, Western nations will not be able to ensure cybersecurity throughout the various levels of the internet.

Policy Proposal for a Transatlantic Partnership

In May, legislation was reintroduced in Congress to increase funding for 5G telecommunications infrastructure development projects in Eastern Europe. The bipartisan Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act would authorize the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide funding for 5G network development to European allies.

Sponsors of the bill say the legislation aims to strengthen foreign vulnerable infrastructures against “malign Chinese influence.”

Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, said in a press release in May the bill seeks to ensure that the U.S. “is leading with our European allies to develop international 5G standards that favor democratic institutions, not further authoritarianism spread by China.”

“The United States and our allies are facing increasing threats from state-linked companies in China as they seek to infiltrate and undermine democratic institutions,” said Kaptur.

On Tuesday, the U.S. and the European Union announced the creation of the Trade and Technology Council, a tool used to combat China’s rising economy.

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

 

Trending