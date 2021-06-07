Connect with us

Big Tech

Rosenworcel Says Carr’s Big Tech Proposal for Universal Service Fund ‘Intriguing’

Forcing Big Tech to contribute to the Universal Service Fund is intriguing, but up to Congress, Rosenworcel says.

Published

16 hours ago

on

June 7, 2021—Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said commissioner Brendan Carr’s proposal to force Big Tech to contribute to funding broadband projects in rural and unserved America is “intriguing.”

“We should be open to new ideas,” said an FCC statement to Broadband Breakfast, confirming a story first reported by Communications Daily last week. “But it’s clear that this would require action from Congress.”

Carr said in a May 24 op-ed published by Newsweek that Big Tech has not paid their “fair share” in funding broadband infrastructure. He says that Big Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook, have benefited from what taxpayers have funded and should contribute to the ecosystem.

Currently, the Universal Service Fund, a fund used to finance new broadband infrastructure projects, is funded through taxes on telephone service. However, those contributions to the fund are increasing as voice service revenues decline, leading to what Carr calls a system that is “not sustainable” and “on the verge of collapse.”

While Congress looks at the legislative avenues to get Big Tech contributions into the USF, he recommended the FCC open a proceeding to look into ending the monthly tax on telephone service and make Big Tech contribute to the fund.

Carr is “highlighting the urgent need to address the meltdown of the current subsidy program for low-income Americans,” said Joan Marsh, AT&T executive vice president of federal regulatory relations, according to Communications Daily. Verizon and T-Mobile have not commented on the proposal.

Other proposals for USF

At an event earlier this year, AT&T’s Mary Henze, assistant vice president of federal regulatory affairs, said a broader pool of players contributing to the fund would reduce the overall stress on individual companies or consumers.

That event, hosted by the Federal Communications Bar Association, fleshed out other proposals for stabilizing the fund, including replacing the existing system with one Congress funds through general tax revenues or broaden the base to include the broadband revenues of telecommunications companies.

Carr said the former proposal would not be ideal, due to an inconsistent Congressional budget and a growing concerns over the national debt.

Related Topics:

Reporter Tyler Perkins studied rhetoric and English literature, and also economics and mathematics, at the University of Utah. Although he grew up in and never left the West (both Oregon and Utah) until recently, he intends to study law and build a career on the East Coast. In his free time, he enjoys reading excellent literature and playing poor golf.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Big Tech

Regulating Big Tech with State Laws Could Negatively Impact Customers

State regulation of technology companies could harm consumers, experts say.

Published

13 hours ago

on

June 7, 2021

By

Screenshot of Eli Dourado, taken from event

June 7, 2021—Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said commissioner Brendan Carr’s proposal to force Big Tech to contribute to funding broadband projects in rural and unserved America is “intriguing.”

“We should be open to new ideas,” said an FCC statement to Broadband Breakfast, confirming a story first reported by Communications Daily last week. “But it’s clear that this would require action from Congress.”

Carr said in a May 24 op-ed published by Newsweek that Big Tech has not paid their “fair share” in funding broadband infrastructure. He says that Big Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook, have benefited from what taxpayers have funded and should contribute to the ecosystem.

Currently, the Universal Service Fund, a fund used to finance new broadband infrastructure projects, is funded through taxes on telephone service. However, those contributions to the fund are increasing as voice service revenues decline, leading to what Carr calls a system that is “not sustainable” and “on the verge of collapse.”

While Congress looks at the legislative avenues to get Big Tech contributions into the USF, he recommended the FCC open a proceeding to look into ending the monthly tax on telephone service and make Big Tech contribute to the fund.

Carr is “highlighting the urgent need to address the meltdown of the current subsidy program for low-income Americans,” said Joan Marsh, AT&T executive vice president of federal regulatory relations, according to Communications Daily. Verizon and T-Mobile have not commented on the proposal.

Other proposals for USF

At an event earlier this year, AT&T’s Mary Henze, assistant vice president of federal regulatory affairs, said a broader pool of players contributing to the fund would reduce the overall stress on individual companies or consumers.

That event, hosted by the Federal Communications Bar Association, fleshed out other proposals for stabilizing the fund, including replacing the existing system with one Congress funds through general tax revenues or broaden the base to include the broadband revenues of telecommunications companies.

Carr said the former proposal would not be ideal, due to an inconsistent Congressional budget and a growing concerns over the national debt.

Continue Reading

Antitrust

Institute for Technology and Innovation Foundation Panelists Defend Big Tech Against Antitrust Charges

During a panel hosted by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, three expert discussed the effect of antitrust legislation on big tech. The panelists all defended big tech from antitrust laws and urged many to be cautious about claiming they have the solution to regulating these complicated entities.

Published

19 hours ago

on

June 7, 2021

By

Screenshot from the webinar

June 7, 2021—Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said commissioner Brendan Carr’s proposal to force Big Tech to contribute to funding broadband projects in rural and unserved America is “intriguing.”

“We should be open to new ideas,” said an FCC statement to Broadband Breakfast, confirming a story first reported by Communications Daily last week. “But it’s clear that this would require action from Congress.”

Carr said in a May 24 op-ed published by Newsweek that Big Tech has not paid their “fair share” in funding broadband infrastructure. He says that Big Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook, have benefited from what taxpayers have funded and should contribute to the ecosystem.

Currently, the Universal Service Fund, a fund used to finance new broadband infrastructure projects, is funded through taxes on telephone service. However, those contributions to the fund are increasing as voice service revenues decline, leading to what Carr calls a system that is “not sustainable” and “on the verge of collapse.”

While Congress looks at the legislative avenues to get Big Tech contributions into the USF, he recommended the FCC open a proceeding to look into ending the monthly tax on telephone service and make Big Tech contribute to the fund.

Carr is “highlighting the urgent need to address the meltdown of the current subsidy program for low-income Americans,” said Joan Marsh, AT&T executive vice president of federal regulatory relations, according to Communications Daily. Verizon and T-Mobile have not commented on the proposal.

Other proposals for USF

At an event earlier this year, AT&T’s Mary Henze, assistant vice president of federal regulatory affairs, said a broader pool of players contributing to the fund would reduce the overall stress on individual companies or consumers.

That event, hosted by the Federal Communications Bar Association, fleshed out other proposals for stabilizing the fund, including replacing the existing system with one Congress funds through general tax revenues or broaden the base to include the broadband revenues of telecommunications companies.

Carr said the former proposal would not be ideal, due to an inconsistent Congressional budget and a growing concerns over the national debt.

Continue Reading

Social Media

Automated Social Media Moderation In Focus Following Allegations Of Censorship

Panelists say they’ve been censored on social media — and they point to platforms’ auto moderation.

Published

6 days ago

on

June 2, 2021

By

June 7, 2021—Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said commissioner Brendan Carr’s proposal to force Big Tech to contribute to funding broadband projects in rural and unserved America is “intriguing.”

“We should be open to new ideas,” said an FCC statement to Broadband Breakfast, confirming a story first reported by Communications Daily last week. “But it’s clear that this would require action from Congress.”

Carr said in a May 24 op-ed published by Newsweek that Big Tech has not paid their “fair share” in funding broadband infrastructure. He says that Big Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook, have benefited from what taxpayers have funded and should contribute to the ecosystem.

Currently, the Universal Service Fund, a fund used to finance new broadband infrastructure projects, is funded through taxes on telephone service. However, those contributions to the fund are increasing as voice service revenues decline, leading to what Carr calls a system that is “not sustainable” and “on the verge of collapse.”

While Congress looks at the legislative avenues to get Big Tech contributions into the USF, he recommended the FCC open a proceeding to look into ending the monthly tax on telephone service and make Big Tech contribute to the fund.

Carr is “highlighting the urgent need to address the meltdown of the current subsidy program for low-income Americans,” said Joan Marsh, AT&T executive vice president of federal regulatory relations, according to Communications Daily. Verizon and T-Mobile have not commented on the proposal.

Other proposals for USF

At an event earlier this year, AT&T’s Mary Henze, assistant vice president of federal regulatory affairs, said a broader pool of players contributing to the fund would reduce the overall stress on individual companies or consumers.

That event, hosted by the Federal Communications Bar Association, fleshed out other proposals for stabilizing the fund, including replacing the existing system with one Congress funds through general tax revenues or broaden the base to include the broadband revenues of telecommunications companies.

Carr said the former proposal would not be ideal, due to an inconsistent Congressional budget and a growing concerns over the national debt.

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

Trending