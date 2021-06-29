Education
FCC Opens Emergency Connectivity Fund for Applications
The FCC is now accepting applications for the historic $7-billion Emergency Connectivity Fund to help get students connected.
June 29, 2021–The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday it has opened the Emergency Connectivity Fund for applications.
The $7-billion program provides funding for schools and libraries to buy laptops, tablets, WiFi hotspots, modems, routers and connectivity to help students stay connected when they’re off school premises.
Applicants will have until August 13 to apply for funding for the eligible technologies for the 2021-2022 school year. FCC communication staff said a target set for the review process turnaround time is 50 percent of applications will be reviewed within 60 days and 70 percent will be reviewed within 100 days.
In a press conference on Monday, senior FCC staff explained the commission’s decision to leave the process open-ended to adapt and size the issue appropriately, without the constraints of requirements.
When the pandemic hit, the problem of continuing education at home, where broadband can be insufficient for remote learning, emerged as a key issue for lawmakers to address.
In September 2020, Senator Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, called upon the FCC to close the so-called “homework gap” through funding, and the ECF emerged as the product of those calls.
Congress authorized the program, the largest such effort to address the gap, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“Even before the coronavirus pandemic upended so much of day-to-day life, seven in ten teachers were assigning homework that required access to the internet,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a press release Tuesday.
“But data from this agency demonstrates that one in three households do not subscribe to broadband,” Rosenworcel added. “Where those numbers overlap is the Homework Gap.”
Both the Emergency Broadband Benefit and the ECF programs are working toward helping the estimated 17 million children across the US who don’t have access to broadband. The senior FCC staff explained the complementariness of the EBB and ECF. They explained the EBB proved there was a demand, and ECF was going to fill the gap.
Education
How Gamifying Education is Keeping Students Engaged
Experts sing the praises of gaming in education.
June 29, 2021–The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday it has opened the Emergency Connectivity Fund for applications.
The $7-billion program provides funding for schools and libraries to buy laptops, tablets, WiFi hotspots, modems, routers and connectivity to help students stay connected when they’re off school premises.
Applicants will have until August 13 to apply for funding for the eligible technologies for the 2021-2022 school year. FCC communication staff said a target set for the review process turnaround time is 50 percent of applications will be reviewed within 60 days and 70 percent will be reviewed within 100 days.
In a press conference on Monday, senior FCC staff explained the commission’s decision to leave the process open-ended to adapt and size the issue appropriately, without the constraints of requirements.
When the pandemic hit, the problem of continuing education at home, where broadband can be insufficient for remote learning, emerged as a key issue for lawmakers to address.
In September 2020, Senator Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, called upon the FCC to close the so-called “homework gap” through funding, and the ECF emerged as the product of those calls.
Congress authorized the program, the largest such effort to address the gap, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“Even before the coronavirus pandemic upended so much of day-to-day life, seven in ten teachers were assigning homework that required access to the internet,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a press release Tuesday.
“But data from this agency demonstrates that one in three households do not subscribe to broadband,” Rosenworcel added. “Where those numbers overlap is the Homework Gap.”
Both the Emergency Broadband Benefit and the ECF programs are working toward helping the estimated 17 million children across the US who don’t have access to broadband. The senior FCC staff explained the complementariness of the EBB and ECF. They explained the EBB proved there was a demand, and ECF was going to fill the gap.
Education
Libraries Can Be a Resource for Algorithm Governance and Data Technology
June 29, 2021–The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday it has opened the Emergency Connectivity Fund for applications.
The $7-billion program provides funding for schools and libraries to buy laptops, tablets, WiFi hotspots, modems, routers and connectivity to help students stay connected when they’re off school premises.
Applicants will have until August 13 to apply for funding for the eligible technologies for the 2021-2022 school year. FCC communication staff said a target set for the review process turnaround time is 50 percent of applications will be reviewed within 60 days and 70 percent will be reviewed within 100 days.
In a press conference on Monday, senior FCC staff explained the commission’s decision to leave the process open-ended to adapt and size the issue appropriately, without the constraints of requirements.
When the pandemic hit, the problem of continuing education at home, where broadband can be insufficient for remote learning, emerged as a key issue for lawmakers to address.
In September 2020, Senator Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, called upon the FCC to close the so-called “homework gap” through funding, and the ECF emerged as the product of those calls.
Congress authorized the program, the largest such effort to address the gap, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“Even before the coronavirus pandemic upended so much of day-to-day life, seven in ten teachers were assigning homework that required access to the internet,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a press release Tuesday.
“But data from this agency demonstrates that one in three households do not subscribe to broadband,” Rosenworcel added. “Where those numbers overlap is the Homework Gap.”
Both the Emergency Broadband Benefit and the ECF programs are working toward helping the estimated 17 million children across the US who don’t have access to broadband. The senior FCC staff explained the complementariness of the EBB and ECF. They explained the EBB proved there was a demand, and ECF was going to fill the gap.
Education
FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Funds Ineligible for School and Library Self-Provisioned Networks
The FCC’s May 10 order said schools and libraries could not use connectivity funds to build self-provisioned networks.
June 29, 2021–The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday it has opened the Emergency Connectivity Fund for applications.
The $7-billion program provides funding for schools and libraries to buy laptops, tablets, WiFi hotspots, modems, routers and connectivity to help students stay connected when they’re off school premises.
Applicants will have until August 13 to apply for funding for the eligible technologies for the 2021-2022 school year. FCC communication staff said a target set for the review process turnaround time is 50 percent of applications will be reviewed within 60 days and 70 percent will be reviewed within 100 days.
In a press conference on Monday, senior FCC staff explained the commission’s decision to leave the process open-ended to adapt and size the issue appropriately, without the constraints of requirements.
When the pandemic hit, the problem of continuing education at home, where broadband can be insufficient for remote learning, emerged as a key issue for lawmakers to address.
In September 2020, Senator Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, called upon the FCC to close the so-called “homework gap” through funding, and the ECF emerged as the product of those calls.
Congress authorized the program, the largest such effort to address the gap, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“Even before the coronavirus pandemic upended so much of day-to-day life, seven in ten teachers were assigning homework that required access to the internet,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a press release Tuesday.
“But data from this agency demonstrates that one in three households do not subscribe to broadband,” Rosenworcel added. “Where those numbers overlap is the Homework Gap.”
Both the Emergency Broadband Benefit and the ECF programs are working toward helping the estimated 17 million children across the US who don’t have access to broadband. The senior FCC staff explained the complementariness of the EBB and ECF. They explained the EBB proved there was a demand, and ECF was going to fill the gap.
Recent
- FCC Opens Emergency Connectivity Fund for Applications
- Don’t Stop at $65 Billion for Broadband Infrastructure, Experts Urge
- Republicans on Big Tech USF Contribution, Permanent Broadband Solution After Covid, Mobile Mayo Clinic
- Federal Judge Tosses FTC’s Antitrust Case Against Facebook
- Network Automation is Key to 5G’s Future, Experts Say
- Experts Unsure if International Trade Agreements Will Harm or Help Digital Trade
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Privacy4 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
5G4 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Rural4 months ago
Debate About Fiber Versus Wireless for Rural Broadband Deployments Continues to Percolate
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
$109 Billion for Broadband Bill, AT&T Fiber, Starlink’s 60 New Satellites, Klobuchar’s Antitrust Crusade
-
FCC4 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund