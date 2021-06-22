Infrastructure
Federal Broadband Programs Doing Short-Term Work, But Long-Term Objectives Needed
Christopher Mitchell of ILSR talks federal programs and the need for longer-term and more targeted solutions.
June 22, 2021–Congress and the agencies trusted with created broadband policy need to move beyond just short-term broadband programs and focus on longer-term sustainable goals for connectivity, a Broadband Breakfast event heard.
“What we are seeing is Congress and states having dumped a ton of money into temporary programs and done almost nothing to develop sustainable solutions,” said Christopher Mitchell of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a nonprofit advocacy group dealing with community broadband.
Earlier this month, this publication hosted Mitchell for a live event, where editor and publisher Drew Clark discussed broadband infrastructure legislation currently before Congress.
Mitchell noted that while the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides $50 to $75 subsidies for families, has benefitted communities, it leaves uncertain what the future holds for these communities when the funds run out.
Similarly, Mitchell critiqued the handling of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the program that will subsidize broadband connectivity and devices for schools and libraries. He said there needs to be more of a conversation about how to connect students in a more cost-effective and sustainable way and not just throw money at the problem.
“The Emergency Connectivity Fund does not really allow communities to build their own networks unless there are no alternatives,” said Mitchell. He also went after the Federal Communications Commission, saying they need to be more targeted and specific when crafting policy.
Infrastructure
Experts Say Transatlantic Partnership is Essential to Secure Supply Chain for 5G Networks
Experts are calling for a transatlantic partnership to protect 5G infrastructure internationally.
June 22, 2021–Congress and the agencies trusted with created broadband policy need to move beyond just short-term broadband programs and focus on longer-term sustainable goals for connectivity, a Broadband Breakfast event heard.
“What we are seeing is Congress and states having dumped a ton of money into temporary programs and done almost nothing to develop sustainable solutions,” said Christopher Mitchell of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a nonprofit advocacy group dealing with community broadband.
Earlier this month, this publication hosted Mitchell for a live event, where editor and publisher Drew Clark discussed broadband infrastructure legislation currently before Congress.
Mitchell noted that while the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides $50 to $75 subsidies for families, has benefitted communities, it leaves uncertain what the future holds for these communities when the funds run out.
Similarly, Mitchell critiqued the handling of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the program that will subsidize broadband connectivity and devices for schools and libraries. He said there needs to be more of a conversation about how to connect students in a more cost-effective and sustainable way and not just throw money at the problem.
“The Emergency Connectivity Fund does not really allow communities to build their own networks unless there are no alternatives,” said Mitchell. He also went after the Federal Communications Commission, saying they need to be more targeted and specific when crafting policy.
Infrastructure
Senators Reintroduce Bridge Act With Hope of $40 Billion for Broadband
Three Senators have reintroduced the BRIDGE Act with a proposed $40 billion to expand broadband access across the nation.
June 22, 2021–Congress and the agencies trusted with created broadband policy need to move beyond just short-term broadband programs and focus on longer-term sustainable goals for connectivity, a Broadband Breakfast event heard.
“What we are seeing is Congress and states having dumped a ton of money into temporary programs and done almost nothing to develop sustainable solutions,” said Christopher Mitchell of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a nonprofit advocacy group dealing with community broadband.
Earlier this month, this publication hosted Mitchell for a live event, where editor and publisher Drew Clark discussed broadband infrastructure legislation currently before Congress.
Mitchell noted that while the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides $50 to $75 subsidies for families, has benefitted communities, it leaves uncertain what the future holds for these communities when the funds run out.
Similarly, Mitchell critiqued the handling of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the program that will subsidize broadband connectivity and devices for schools and libraries. He said there needs to be more of a conversation about how to connect students in a more cost-effective and sustainable way and not just throw money at the problem.
“The Emergency Connectivity Fund does not really allow communities to build their own networks unless there are no alternatives,” said Mitchell. He also went after the Federal Communications Commission, saying they need to be more targeted and specific when crafting policy.
Wireless
STL Announces Technology Advisory Council to Advance Wireless and Open Networking
Founded in India in 1988, STL has expanded far beyond its historical focus on fiber optics.
June 22, 2021–Congress and the agencies trusted with created broadband policy need to move beyond just short-term broadband programs and focus on longer-term sustainable goals for connectivity, a Broadband Breakfast event heard.
“What we are seeing is Congress and states having dumped a ton of money into temporary programs and done almost nothing to develop sustainable solutions,” said Christopher Mitchell of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a nonprofit advocacy group dealing with community broadband.
Earlier this month, this publication hosted Mitchell for a live event, where editor and publisher Drew Clark discussed broadband infrastructure legislation currently before Congress.
Mitchell noted that while the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides $50 to $75 subsidies for families, has benefitted communities, it leaves uncertain what the future holds for these communities when the funds run out.
Similarly, Mitchell critiqued the handling of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the program that will subsidize broadband connectivity and devices for schools and libraries. He said there needs to be more of a conversation about how to connect students in a more cost-effective and sustainable way and not just throw money at the problem.
“The Emergency Connectivity Fund does not really allow communities to build their own networks unless there are no alternatives,” said Mitchell. He also went after the Federal Communications Commission, saying they need to be more targeted and specific when crafting policy.
Recent
- Federal Broadband Programs Doing Short-Term Work, But Long-Term Objectives Needed
- FCC’s Starks on Speeds, Starlink’s Heat Problems, Louisiana Awaits $180M Broadband Signing
- FCC Votes to Create Online Portal for Robocall, ID Spoofing Complaints
- FCC on Chinese Telecom Ban, NTIA Map ‘Limited,’ New Proposal to Close the Digital Divide
- Experts Say Congress’s New Antitrust Package is Philosophically Flawed and Politically Motivated
- Congress Must Prioritize Connectivity in Underserved Areas Over Higher Speeds
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Privacy4 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
5G3 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Rural4 months ago
Debate About Fiber Versus Wireless for Rural Broadband Deployments Continues to Percolate
-
FCC4 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
$109 Billion for Broadband Bill, AT&T Fiber, Starlink’s 60 New Satellites, Klobuchar’s Antitrust Crusade