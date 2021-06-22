Federal Broadband Programs Doing Short-Term Work, But Long-Term Objectives Needed

June 22, 2021–Congress and the agencies trusted with created broadband policy need to move beyond just short-term broadband programs and focus on longer-term sustainable goals for connectivity, a Broadband Breakfast event heard.

“What we are seeing is Congress and states having dumped a ton of money into temporary programs and done almost nothing to develop sustainable solutions,” said Christopher Mitchell of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a nonprofit advocacy group dealing with community broadband.

Earlier this month, this publication hosted Mitchell for a live event, where editor and publisher Drew Clark discussed broadband infrastructure legislation currently before Congress.

Mitchell noted that while the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides $50 to $75 subsidies for families, has benefitted communities, it leaves uncertain what the future holds for these communities when the funds run out.

Similarly, Mitchell critiqued the handling of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the program that will subsidize broadband connectivity and devices for schools and libraries. He said there needs to be more of a conversation about how to connect students in a more cost-effective and sustainable way and not just throw money at the problem.

“The Emergency Connectivity Fund does not really allow communities to build their own networks unless there are no alternatives,” said Mitchell. He also went after the Federal Communications Commission, saying they need to be more targeted and specific when crafting policy.