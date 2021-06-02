Fiber
Lower Deployment Costs Could Incent More Fiber Installs, Consultants Say
Consultancy says fiber deployment costs are going down, which could mean more pure fiber plays.
June 2, 2021—Fiber internet service is no longer as expensive for internet service providers to deliver, and ISPs may soon transition to a more fiber-centric model, according to principals Jack Burton and David Strauss of Broadband Success Partners.
The difficulty associated with installing fiber-based internet has long made it a costly enterprise for service providers to offer. Service providers have relied on older coaxial and hybrid options to meet the demand for internet. Hybrid options, used by cable companies, include a fiber connection to a node outside of a residency, and then a coaxial cable running to the premises.
But an increased demand for gigabit internet, alongside recent decreases in the costs associated with deploying fiber have made it a more viable option for service providers to consider offering, according to the consultancy.
According to Burton and Strauss, coaxial and hybrid coaxial-fiber configurations have traditionally been used to meet market demand because, while they are slower than fiber internet, there hasn’t been enough market demand for the faster internet connections to prod service providers to invest heavily in fiber.
Lower fiber costs could mean pure fiber plays
But Burton and Strauss believe that in today’s setting, with new developments in fiber technology that have minimized its deployment cost, as well as made it more durable and reliable, ISPs will soon turn to a purely fiber model in order to meet the growing demand for faster speeds.
Burton and Strauss believe that switching to fiber, in fact, could actually save internet providers money in the long run. They say that fiber-based internet involves very little maintenance, as opposed to coaxial and hybrid makeups that can require large expenditures to maintain the cables.
While the initial transition to fiber can still be a costly one, “once installed, a fiber network requires no power, no routine maintenance, no signal leakage measurement…and has no metallic connectors to fail or corrode,” Burton says. “There’s a 10-to-1 difference in operating costs.”
The biggest barrier ISPs would need to consider when making the decision to switch to fiber is the demand they would be meeting in their respective markets. While demand for gigabit internet is still low in rural America, there is a clear and growing demand for it in urban and sub-urban communities.
Fiber for the future
Last month, counsel to the Electronic Frontier Foundation said on a Fiber for Breakfast webcast that fiber is increasingly becoming the only means for keeping up with demand for high-speed broadband.
Earlier this year, AT&T announced that it was bringing fiber to an additional three million new locations across more than 90 metro areas. A Senate Republican bill, announced in March, would plow $20 billion for broadband infrastructure utilizing fiber and 5G. Both parties are currently in discussions about plowing $65 billion toward broadband infrastructure.
But there have been concerns about the slowdown of fiber infrastructure due to material and labor shortages.
Open Access
Could And Should Future 5G Networks Include Open Core Access?
Experts argue the 5G core network may need to be open to fully realize goals of next-gen wireless networks.
June 2, 2021—Fiber internet service is no longer as expensive for internet service providers to deliver, and ISPs may soon transition to a more fiber-centric model, according to principals Jack Burton and David Strauss of Broadband Success Partners.
The difficulty associated with installing fiber-based internet has long made it a costly enterprise for service providers to offer. Service providers have relied on older coaxial and hybrid options to meet the demand for internet. Hybrid options, used by cable companies, include a fiber connection to a node outside of a residency, and then a coaxial cable running to the premises.
But an increased demand for gigabit internet, alongside recent decreases in the costs associated with deploying fiber have made it a more viable option for service providers to consider offering, according to the consultancy.
According to Burton and Strauss, coaxial and hybrid coaxial-fiber configurations have traditionally been used to meet market demand because, while they are slower than fiber internet, there hasn’t been enough market demand for the faster internet connections to prod service providers to invest heavily in fiber.
Lower fiber costs could mean pure fiber plays
But Burton and Strauss believe that in today’s setting, with new developments in fiber technology that have minimized its deployment cost, as well as made it more durable and reliable, ISPs will soon turn to a purely fiber model in order to meet the growing demand for faster speeds.
Burton and Strauss believe that switching to fiber, in fact, could actually save internet providers money in the long run. They say that fiber-based internet involves very little maintenance, as opposed to coaxial and hybrid makeups that can require large expenditures to maintain the cables.
While the initial transition to fiber can still be a costly one, “once installed, a fiber network requires no power, no routine maintenance, no signal leakage measurement…and has no metallic connectors to fail or corrode,” Burton says. “There’s a 10-to-1 difference in operating costs.”
The biggest barrier ISPs would need to consider when making the decision to switch to fiber is the demand they would be meeting in their respective markets. While demand for gigabit internet is still low in rural America, there is a clear and growing demand for it in urban and sub-urban communities.
Fiber for the future
Last month, counsel to the Electronic Frontier Foundation said on a Fiber for Breakfast webcast that fiber is increasingly becoming the only means for keeping up with demand for high-speed broadband.
Earlier this year, AT&T announced that it was bringing fiber to an additional three million new locations across more than 90 metro areas. A Senate Republican bill, announced in March, would plow $20 billion for broadband infrastructure utilizing fiber and 5G. Both parties are currently in discussions about plowing $65 billion toward broadband infrastructure.
But there have been concerns about the slowdown of fiber infrastructure due to material and labor shortages.
Fiber
Expert Touts Fiber As Only Method Of Deployment That Can Address Modern Broadband Needs
Ernesto Falcon of the EFF says expansion of fiber is the only way California keeps up with demand for broadband.
June 2, 2021—Fiber internet service is no longer as expensive for internet service providers to deliver, and ISPs may soon transition to a more fiber-centric model, according to principals Jack Burton and David Strauss of Broadband Success Partners.
The difficulty associated with installing fiber-based internet has long made it a costly enterprise for service providers to offer. Service providers have relied on older coaxial and hybrid options to meet the demand for internet. Hybrid options, used by cable companies, include a fiber connection to a node outside of a residency, and then a coaxial cable running to the premises.
But an increased demand for gigabit internet, alongside recent decreases in the costs associated with deploying fiber have made it a more viable option for service providers to consider offering, according to the consultancy.
According to Burton and Strauss, coaxial and hybrid coaxial-fiber configurations have traditionally been used to meet market demand because, while they are slower than fiber internet, there hasn’t been enough market demand for the faster internet connections to prod service providers to invest heavily in fiber.
Lower fiber costs could mean pure fiber plays
But Burton and Strauss believe that in today’s setting, with new developments in fiber technology that have minimized its deployment cost, as well as made it more durable and reliable, ISPs will soon turn to a purely fiber model in order to meet the growing demand for faster speeds.
Burton and Strauss believe that switching to fiber, in fact, could actually save internet providers money in the long run. They say that fiber-based internet involves very little maintenance, as opposed to coaxial and hybrid makeups that can require large expenditures to maintain the cables.
While the initial transition to fiber can still be a costly one, “once installed, a fiber network requires no power, no routine maintenance, no signal leakage measurement…and has no metallic connectors to fail or corrode,” Burton says. “There’s a 10-to-1 difference in operating costs.”
The biggest barrier ISPs would need to consider when making the decision to switch to fiber is the demand they would be meeting in their respective markets. While demand for gigabit internet is still low in rural America, there is a clear and growing demand for it in urban and sub-urban communities.
Fiber for the future
Last month, counsel to the Electronic Frontier Foundation said on a Fiber for Breakfast webcast that fiber is increasingly becoming the only means for keeping up with demand for high-speed broadband.
Earlier this year, AT&T announced that it was bringing fiber to an additional three million new locations across more than 90 metro areas. A Senate Republican bill, announced in March, would plow $20 billion for broadband infrastructure utilizing fiber and 5G. Both parties are currently in discussions about plowing $65 billion toward broadband infrastructure.
But there have been concerns about the slowdown of fiber infrastructure due to material and labor shortages.
Open Access
Open Access Networks Key To Affordability Question, House Committee Hears
The House Energy and Commerce committee heard arguments that open access to networks is crucial for competition and affordability.
June 2, 2021—Fiber internet service is no longer as expensive for internet service providers to deliver, and ISPs may soon transition to a more fiber-centric model, according to principals Jack Burton and David Strauss of Broadband Success Partners.
The difficulty associated with installing fiber-based internet has long made it a costly enterprise for service providers to offer. Service providers have relied on older coaxial and hybrid options to meet the demand for internet. Hybrid options, used by cable companies, include a fiber connection to a node outside of a residency, and then a coaxial cable running to the premises.
But an increased demand for gigabit internet, alongside recent decreases in the costs associated with deploying fiber have made it a more viable option for service providers to consider offering, according to the consultancy.
According to Burton and Strauss, coaxial and hybrid coaxial-fiber configurations have traditionally been used to meet market demand because, while they are slower than fiber internet, there hasn’t been enough market demand for the faster internet connections to prod service providers to invest heavily in fiber.
Lower fiber costs could mean pure fiber plays
But Burton and Strauss believe that in today’s setting, with new developments in fiber technology that have minimized its deployment cost, as well as made it more durable and reliable, ISPs will soon turn to a purely fiber model in order to meet the growing demand for faster speeds.
Burton and Strauss believe that switching to fiber, in fact, could actually save internet providers money in the long run. They say that fiber-based internet involves very little maintenance, as opposed to coaxial and hybrid makeups that can require large expenditures to maintain the cables.
While the initial transition to fiber can still be a costly one, “once installed, a fiber network requires no power, no routine maintenance, no signal leakage measurement…and has no metallic connectors to fail or corrode,” Burton says. “There’s a 10-to-1 difference in operating costs.”
The biggest barrier ISPs would need to consider when making the decision to switch to fiber is the demand they would be meeting in their respective markets. While demand for gigabit internet is still low in rural America, there is a clear and growing demand for it in urban and sub-urban communities.
Fiber for the future
Last month, counsel to the Electronic Frontier Foundation said on a Fiber for Breakfast webcast that fiber is increasingly becoming the only means for keeping up with demand for high-speed broadband.
Earlier this year, AT&T announced that it was bringing fiber to an additional three million new locations across more than 90 metro areas. A Senate Republican bill, announced in March, would plow $20 billion for broadband infrastructure utilizing fiber and 5G. Both parties are currently in discussions about plowing $65 billion toward broadband infrastructure.
But there have been concerns about the slowdown of fiber infrastructure due to material and labor shortages.
Recent
- Automated Social Media Moderation In Focus Following Allegations Of Censorship
- Lower Deployment Costs Could Incent More Fiber Installs, Consultants Say
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 30, 2021 — Real Estate, 5G and Digital Real Estate Investment Trusts
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 23, 2021 — Roads, Bridges and Broadband: How Physical Infrastructure Impacts Digital Infrastructure
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 16, 2021 — Innovation in Broadband Business Models: Open Access Case Studies
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 9, 2021 — Investment Implications of a Federal Broadband Infrastructure Bill
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Privacy3 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
FCC3 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
5G3 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Facebook and Google Diverge on Publishing, Digital Trust & Safety Partnership, Chattanooga is Best City
-
Rural3 months ago
Debate About Fiber Versus Wireless for Rural Broadband Deployments Continues to Percolate