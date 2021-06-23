Connect with us

Open Access

Open Access Opportunity for Municipalities to Allay Competition Concerns

Open access provisions in municipal builds could alleviate fears of competition concerns with ISPs.

Published

59 seconds ago

on

Screenshot from Broadband Breakfast Live Online episode on June 16.

June 23, 2021—Municipal broadband networks can include open access provisions that allow internet service providers to sell services and allay competition fears, according to a some on a panel of experts hosted by Broadband Breakfast.

Over the past few months — and increasingly since President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan in March thrust the importance of municipal builds into the spotlight – there has been concern, specifically from Republicans, that municipal networks could cripple competition. Critics of those networks have sought to outlaw them as a result.

But allowing ISPs to use municipal networks to sell last-mile service to homes and business, cities can effectively reduce competition fears of critics, increase competition between providers, and ultimately reduce prices for consumers, said Ben Lewis-Ramirez, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Lit Communities, who was a panelist on last week on Broadband Breakfast’s live online event to discuss the intricacies of open access in the digital age.

Open access can thin margins, affect services

Some on the panel weren’t altogether convinced about the idea. Monica Webb, head of market development and strategic partnerships at Ting Internet, said on the panel that, in her experience, while dissatisfaction with cable and telco monopolies is often the driving force behind open access efforts, open access solutions will not necessarily yield better service to consumers.

“When it comes to competition in open access, prices generally do go down [for consumers],” Webb said. “However, the margins for ISPs can also be narrower, and sometimes service can be impacted.”

Webb and Lewis-Ramirez both agreed that the quality of service offered by telcos is not necessarily improved by open access models, and that municipalities that decide to pursue an open access solution must be sure to vet the companies that they decide to lease their infrastructure to, and establish strict standards for companies to adhere to.

Despite calling an open access a potential silver bullet, Lewis-Ramirez also agreed with Webb’s assessment that there are unique risks associated with open access. In an open access model, those who are deploying and leasing infrastructure assume the lion’s share of risk; ISPs that contract with those leasing infrastructure stand to lose very little, and must expend minimal capital to take advantage of said infrastructure.

Though open access might come with risk, both experts stated that in certain circumstances, open access infrastructure can provide significant value for both consumers and municipal bodies looking to improve network coverage.

The model is receiving attention at the federal level. Amy Klobuchar’s Accessible, Affordable, Internet Act” would prioritize funding for projects that utilize an open access model.

The municipal network debate

The discussion comes at an interesting time: This month, Ohio’s Republican-controlled Senate passed a budget featuring an amendment that would essentially end municipal broadband in the State. The reason? Municipalities should not be allowed to compete against business for this essential service.

Ohio isn’t alone, either. If the budget passes Ohio’s House, it will be added to the list of more than a dozen states that outlaw municipal broadband services.

Related Topics:

As a child of American parents working abroad, Reporter Ben Kahn was raised as a third culture kid, growing up in five different countries, including the U.S.. He is a recent graduate of the University of Baltimore, where he majored in Policy, Politics, and International Affairs. He enjoys learning about foreign languages and cultures and can now speak poorly in more than one language.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Open Access

Open Access Networks Key To Affordability Question, House Committee Hears

The House Energy and Commerce committee heard arguments that open access to networks is crucial for competition and affordability.

Published

1 month ago

on

May 10, 2021

By

Screenshot of Francella Ochillo from House hearing

June 23, 2021—Municipal broadband networks can include open access provisions that allow internet service providers to sell services and allay competition fears, according to a some on a panel of experts hosted by Broadband Breakfast.

Over the past few months — and increasingly since President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan in March thrust the importance of municipal builds into the spotlight – there has been concern, specifically from Republicans, that municipal networks could cripple competition. Critics of those networks have sought to outlaw them as a result.

But allowing ISPs to use municipal networks to sell last-mile service to homes and business, cities can effectively reduce competition fears of critics, increase competition between providers, and ultimately reduce prices for consumers, said Ben Lewis-Ramirez, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Lit Communities, who was a panelist on last week on Broadband Breakfast’s live online event to discuss the intricacies of open access in the digital age.

Open access can thin margins, affect services

Some on the panel weren’t altogether convinced about the idea. Monica Webb, head of market development and strategic partnerships at Ting Internet, said on the panel that, in her experience, while dissatisfaction with cable and telco monopolies is often the driving force behind open access efforts, open access solutions will not necessarily yield better service to consumers.

“When it comes to competition in open access, prices generally do go down [for consumers],” Webb said. “However, the margins for ISPs can also be narrower, and sometimes service can be impacted.”

Webb and Lewis-Ramirez both agreed that the quality of service offered by telcos is not necessarily improved by open access models, and that municipalities that decide to pursue an open access solution must be sure to vet the companies that they decide to lease their infrastructure to, and establish strict standards for companies to adhere to.

Despite calling an open access a potential silver bullet, Lewis-Ramirez also agreed with Webb’s assessment that there are unique risks associated with open access. In an open access model, those who are deploying and leasing infrastructure assume the lion’s share of risk; ISPs that contract with those leasing infrastructure stand to lose very little, and must expend minimal capital to take advantage of said infrastructure.

Though open access might come with risk, both experts stated that in certain circumstances, open access infrastructure can provide significant value for both consumers and municipal bodies looking to improve network coverage.

The model is receiving attention at the federal level. Amy Klobuchar’s Accessible, Affordable, Internet Act” would prioritize funding for projects that utilize an open access model.

The municipal network debate

The discussion comes at an interesting time: This month, Ohio’s Republican-controlled Senate passed a budget featuring an amendment that would essentially end municipal broadband in the State. The reason? Municipalities should not be allowed to compete against business for this essential service.

Ohio isn’t alone, either. If the budget passes Ohio’s House, it will be added to the list of more than a dozen states that outlaw municipal broadband services.

Continue Reading

Expert Opinion

Christopher Mitchell: Electric Grid Disaster in Texas Leads to Broadband Open Access Soul Searching

Published

3 months ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

The author of this Expert Opinion is Chris Mitchell, director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative at Institute for Local Self-Reliance

June 23, 2021—Municipal broadband networks can include open access provisions that allow internet service providers to sell services and allay competition fears, according to a some on a panel of experts hosted by Broadband Breakfast.

Over the past few months — and increasingly since President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan in March thrust the importance of municipal builds into the spotlight – there has been concern, specifically from Republicans, that municipal networks could cripple competition. Critics of those networks have sought to outlaw them as a result.

But allowing ISPs to use municipal networks to sell last-mile service to homes and business, cities can effectively reduce competition fears of critics, increase competition between providers, and ultimately reduce prices for consumers, said Ben Lewis-Ramirez, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Lit Communities, who was a panelist on last week on Broadband Breakfast’s live online event to discuss the intricacies of open access in the digital age.

Open access can thin margins, affect services

Some on the panel weren’t altogether convinced about the idea. Monica Webb, head of market development and strategic partnerships at Ting Internet, said on the panel that, in her experience, while dissatisfaction with cable and telco monopolies is often the driving force behind open access efforts, open access solutions will not necessarily yield better service to consumers.

“When it comes to competition in open access, prices generally do go down [for consumers],” Webb said. “However, the margins for ISPs can also be narrower, and sometimes service can be impacted.”

Webb and Lewis-Ramirez both agreed that the quality of service offered by telcos is not necessarily improved by open access models, and that municipalities that decide to pursue an open access solution must be sure to vet the companies that they decide to lease their infrastructure to, and establish strict standards for companies to adhere to.

Despite calling an open access a potential silver bullet, Lewis-Ramirez also agreed with Webb’s assessment that there are unique risks associated with open access. In an open access model, those who are deploying and leasing infrastructure assume the lion’s share of risk; ISPs that contract with those leasing infrastructure stand to lose very little, and must expend minimal capital to take advantage of said infrastructure.

Though open access might come with risk, both experts stated that in certain circumstances, open access infrastructure can provide significant value for both consumers and municipal bodies looking to improve network coverage.

The model is receiving attention at the federal level. Amy Klobuchar’s Accessible, Affordable, Internet Act” would prioritize funding for projects that utilize an open access model.

The municipal network debate

The discussion comes at an interesting time: This month, Ohio’s Republican-controlled Senate passed a budget featuring an amendment that would essentially end municipal broadband in the State. The reason? Municipalities should not be allowed to compete against business for this essential service.

Ohio isn’t alone, either. If the budget passes Ohio’s House, it will be added to the list of more than a dozen states that outlaw municipal broadband services.

Continue Reading

Open Access

Bills In Washington State Legislature Would Allow Public Utility Districts into Retail Broadband

Published

3 months ago

on

March 10, 2021

By

Photo of Washington State Sen. Lisa Wellman from her website

June 23, 2021—Municipal broadband networks can include open access provisions that allow internet service providers to sell services and allay competition fears, according to a some on a panel of experts hosted by Broadband Breakfast.

Over the past few months — and increasingly since President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan in March thrust the importance of municipal builds into the spotlight – there has been concern, specifically from Republicans, that municipal networks could cripple competition. Critics of those networks have sought to outlaw them as a result.

But allowing ISPs to use municipal networks to sell last-mile service to homes and business, cities can effectively reduce competition fears of critics, increase competition between providers, and ultimately reduce prices for consumers, said Ben Lewis-Ramirez, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Lit Communities, who was a panelist on last week on Broadband Breakfast’s live online event to discuss the intricacies of open access in the digital age.

Open access can thin margins, affect services

Some on the panel weren’t altogether convinced about the idea. Monica Webb, head of market development and strategic partnerships at Ting Internet, said on the panel that, in her experience, while dissatisfaction with cable and telco monopolies is often the driving force behind open access efforts, open access solutions will not necessarily yield better service to consumers.

“When it comes to competition in open access, prices generally do go down [for consumers],” Webb said. “However, the margins for ISPs can also be narrower, and sometimes service can be impacted.”

Webb and Lewis-Ramirez both agreed that the quality of service offered by telcos is not necessarily improved by open access models, and that municipalities that decide to pursue an open access solution must be sure to vet the companies that they decide to lease their infrastructure to, and establish strict standards for companies to adhere to.

Despite calling an open access a potential silver bullet, Lewis-Ramirez also agreed with Webb’s assessment that there are unique risks associated with open access. In an open access model, those who are deploying and leasing infrastructure assume the lion’s share of risk; ISPs that contract with those leasing infrastructure stand to lose very little, and must expend minimal capital to take advantage of said infrastructure.

Though open access might come with risk, both experts stated that in certain circumstances, open access infrastructure can provide significant value for both consumers and municipal bodies looking to improve network coverage.

The model is receiving attention at the federal level. Amy Klobuchar’s Accessible, Affordable, Internet Act” would prioritize funding for projects that utilize an open access model.

The municipal network debate

The discussion comes at an interesting time: This month, Ohio’s Republican-controlled Senate passed a budget featuring an amendment that would essentially end municipal broadband in the State. The reason? Municipalities should not be allowed to compete against business for this essential service.

Ohio isn’t alone, either. If the budget passes Ohio’s House, it will be added to the list of more than a dozen states that outlaw municipal broadband services.

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

 

Trending