Big Tech
Regulating Big Tech with State Laws Could Negatively Impact Customers
State regulation of technology companies could harm consumers, experts say.
June 7, 2021—Attempts to regulate the technology companies at the state level could end up harming consumers in the long run, according to panelists at an online seminar hosted by NetChoice on Thursday.
Eli Dourado, a senior research fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity, says that regulation in the tech industry should be kept to a minimum.
“When I look at the economy, I see IT (information technology) as this one sector that basically works,” Dourado says. “And I see many other sectors that don’t work.” He says that other foundational parts of our economy, such as health, housing, transportation, and energy, have not experienced the same level of growth that the tech industry has.
He said he believes Congress should focus on stimulating growth in these sectors, rather than trying to regulate the fast-growing tech industry.
Following the passing of a net neutrality law in California earlier this year, AT&T announced that it was ending a program that provided free data service to customers because it would be considered illegal under the new rules. The company, however, adding that because the internet has no boundaries, customers in states outside of California should expect to see similar changes.
Dourado also said he believes regulation should be done exclusively at the federal level, rather than have a patchwork of state laws that would impair the ability of companies to seamlessly do business across state borders.
Dourado said regulation and taxation in the tech industry will disincentivize entrepreneurs and stunt company growth. State governments should, therefore, focus instead on attracting technology companies and workers.
The digital tax example
Maryland became the first state to pass legislation for a digital advertising . The law would tax companies’ annual gross revenues from running digital advertisements in the state.
Katie McAuliffe, the director of federal policy at Americans for Tax Reform, says that the Maryland tax, while aimed at Big Tech, will end up being pushed onto small business owners. She said Big Tech will find ways of avoiding the tax, while burgeoning tech companies won’t be able to. The effect would hamper competition in Maryland’s tech industry, she said.
McAuliffe also noted the potentially illegal nature of the tax. The law currently faces a federal lawsuit, and she says that while Connecticut is considering laws similar to Maryland’s, Connecticut’s Attorney General William Trong said he believes the bills will be unconstitutional.
She adds that taxpayers will be the ones who foot the cost of the lawsuits, which is another reason she opposes the bill.
Big Tech
Rosenworcel Says Carr’s Big Tech Proposal for Universal Service Fund ‘Intriguing’
Forcing Big Tech to contribute to the Universal Service Fund is intriguing, but up to Congress, Rosenworcel says.
June 7, 2021—Attempts to regulate the technology companies at the state level could end up harming consumers in the long run, according to panelists at an online seminar hosted by NetChoice on Thursday.
Eli Dourado, a senior research fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity, says that regulation in the tech industry should be kept to a minimum.
“When I look at the economy, I see IT (information technology) as this one sector that basically works,” Dourado says. “And I see many other sectors that don’t work.” He says that other foundational parts of our economy, such as health, housing, transportation, and energy, have not experienced the same level of growth that the tech industry has.
He said he believes Congress should focus on stimulating growth in these sectors, rather than trying to regulate the fast-growing tech industry.
Following the passing of a net neutrality law in California earlier this year, AT&T announced that it was ending a program that provided free data service to customers because it would be considered illegal under the new rules. The company, however, adding that because the internet has no boundaries, customers in states outside of California should expect to see similar changes.
Dourado also said he believes regulation should be done exclusively at the federal level, rather than have a patchwork of state laws that would impair the ability of companies to seamlessly do business across state borders.
Dourado said regulation and taxation in the tech industry will disincentivize entrepreneurs and stunt company growth. State governments should, therefore, focus instead on attracting technology companies and workers.
The digital tax example
Maryland became the first state to pass legislation for a digital advertising . The law would tax companies’ annual gross revenues from running digital advertisements in the state.
Katie McAuliffe, the director of federal policy at Americans for Tax Reform, says that the Maryland tax, while aimed at Big Tech, will end up being pushed onto small business owners. She said Big Tech will find ways of avoiding the tax, while burgeoning tech companies won’t be able to. The effect would hamper competition in Maryland’s tech industry, she said.
McAuliffe also noted the potentially illegal nature of the tax. The law currently faces a federal lawsuit, and she says that while Connecticut is considering laws similar to Maryland’s, Connecticut’s Attorney General William Trong said he believes the bills will be unconstitutional.
She adds that taxpayers will be the ones who foot the cost of the lawsuits, which is another reason she opposes the bill.
Antitrust
Institute for Technology and Innovation Foundation Panelists Defend Big Tech Against Antitrust Charges
During a panel hosted by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, three expert discussed the effect of antitrust legislation on big tech. The panelists all defended big tech from antitrust laws and urged many to be cautious about claiming they have the solution to regulating these complicated entities.
June 7, 2021—Attempts to regulate the technology companies at the state level could end up harming consumers in the long run, according to panelists at an online seminar hosted by NetChoice on Thursday.
Eli Dourado, a senior research fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity, says that regulation in the tech industry should be kept to a minimum.
“When I look at the economy, I see IT (information technology) as this one sector that basically works,” Dourado says. “And I see many other sectors that don’t work.” He says that other foundational parts of our economy, such as health, housing, transportation, and energy, have not experienced the same level of growth that the tech industry has.
He said he believes Congress should focus on stimulating growth in these sectors, rather than trying to regulate the fast-growing tech industry.
Following the passing of a net neutrality law in California earlier this year, AT&T announced that it was ending a program that provided free data service to customers because it would be considered illegal under the new rules. The company, however, adding that because the internet has no boundaries, customers in states outside of California should expect to see similar changes.
Dourado also said he believes regulation should be done exclusively at the federal level, rather than have a patchwork of state laws that would impair the ability of companies to seamlessly do business across state borders.
Dourado said regulation and taxation in the tech industry will disincentivize entrepreneurs and stunt company growth. State governments should, therefore, focus instead on attracting technology companies and workers.
The digital tax example
Maryland became the first state to pass legislation for a digital advertising . The law would tax companies’ annual gross revenues from running digital advertisements in the state.
Katie McAuliffe, the director of federal policy at Americans for Tax Reform, says that the Maryland tax, while aimed at Big Tech, will end up being pushed onto small business owners. She said Big Tech will find ways of avoiding the tax, while burgeoning tech companies won’t be able to. The effect would hamper competition in Maryland’s tech industry, she said.
McAuliffe also noted the potentially illegal nature of the tax. The law currently faces a federal lawsuit, and she says that while Connecticut is considering laws similar to Maryland’s, Connecticut’s Attorney General William Trong said he believes the bills will be unconstitutional.
She adds that taxpayers will be the ones who foot the cost of the lawsuits, which is another reason she opposes the bill.
Social Media
Automated Social Media Moderation In Focus Following Allegations Of Censorship
Panelists say they’ve been censored on social media — and they point to platforms’ auto moderation.
June 7, 2021—Attempts to regulate the technology companies at the state level could end up harming consumers in the long run, according to panelists at an online seminar hosted by NetChoice on Thursday.
Eli Dourado, a senior research fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity, says that regulation in the tech industry should be kept to a minimum.
“When I look at the economy, I see IT (information technology) as this one sector that basically works,” Dourado says. “And I see many other sectors that don’t work.” He says that other foundational parts of our economy, such as health, housing, transportation, and energy, have not experienced the same level of growth that the tech industry has.
He said he believes Congress should focus on stimulating growth in these sectors, rather than trying to regulate the fast-growing tech industry.
Following the passing of a net neutrality law in California earlier this year, AT&T announced that it was ending a program that provided free data service to customers because it would be considered illegal under the new rules. The company, however, adding that because the internet has no boundaries, customers in states outside of California should expect to see similar changes.
Dourado also said he believes regulation should be done exclusively at the federal level, rather than have a patchwork of state laws that would impair the ability of companies to seamlessly do business across state borders.
Dourado said regulation and taxation in the tech industry will disincentivize entrepreneurs and stunt company growth. State governments should, therefore, focus instead on attracting technology companies and workers.
The digital tax example
Maryland became the first state to pass legislation for a digital advertising . The law would tax companies’ annual gross revenues from running digital advertisements in the state.
Katie McAuliffe, the director of federal policy at Americans for Tax Reform, says that the Maryland tax, while aimed at Big Tech, will end up being pushed onto small business owners. She said Big Tech will find ways of avoiding the tax, while burgeoning tech companies won’t be able to. The effect would hamper competition in Maryland’s tech industry, she said.
McAuliffe also noted the potentially illegal nature of the tax. The law currently faces a federal lawsuit, and she says that while Connecticut is considering laws similar to Maryland’s, Connecticut’s Attorney General William Trong said he believes the bills will be unconstitutional.
She adds that taxpayers will be the ones who foot the cost of the lawsuits, which is another reason she opposes the bill.
Recent
- Regulating Big Tech with State Laws Could Negatively Impact Customers
- Rosenworcel Says Carr’s Big Tech Proposal for Universal Service Fund ‘Intriguing’
- Executive Order On Chinese Telecom, Twitter Banned In Nigeria, Top Court Rules On Anti-hacking Law
- Libraries Can Be a Resource for Algorithm Governance and Data Technology
- Institute for Technology and Innovation Foundation Panelists Defend Big Tech Against Antitrust Charges
- Nationwide Dig Once Act, Funding for Tribal Broadband, LEO Library with StarLink, WISPA Call to Action
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Privacy3 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
FCC3 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
5G3 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Facebook and Google Diverge on Publishing, Digital Trust & Safety Partnership, Chattanooga is Best City
-
Rural3 months ago
Debate About Fiber Versus Wireless for Rural Broadband Deployments Continues to Percolate