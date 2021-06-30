Broadband Roundup
Starlink to Provide Mobile Backhaul, Two Digital Learning Firms Merge, Governors Outline Telehealth Effort
Musk looks at mobile backhaul for Starlink, two education entities merge, governors look back at telehealth success.
Jun 30, 2021—SpaceX head Elon Musk said at the Mobile World Congress event that Starlink satellites will be heading toward providing mobile backhaul services, according to Telecompetitor.
The backhaul option would allow mobile providers to use capacity from the Starlink satellites to bridge cellular gaps in service.
Musk, according to Telecompetitor, said the company will partner with mobile carriers to help deliver 5G services to rural areas.
Currently, Starlink’s 1,500 low-earth orbit satellites currently provide a direct-to-consumer home internet. With backhaul, Starlink will provide services directly to telecoms.
Education tech firm buys Harvard, MIT nonprofit
Education technology company 2U Inc. is buying web-based course provider edX, a nonprofit founded by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for $800 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The deal combines the two universities in online instruction as more educational institutions push more aggressively to expand digital learning.
All proceeds will go toward a nonprofit and focus on reducing inequalities across education. Built by edX, it will maintain an open-access course platform and work to minimize the digital divide that serves as a barrier to many young children and adults.
Governors lead in expanding broadband access to telehealth
In a blog post last Friday, the National Governors Association (NGA) said governors across the nation have successfully increased affordable broadband to households, which has gone into addressing telehealth needs.
The post lists a number of initiatives by governors, including targeting telehealth with broadband grant programs, expanding eligibility to a wider swath of telehealth providers and loosening restrictions on prescribing medicine remotely.
Broadband Roundup
Republicans on Big Tech USF Contribution, Permanent Broadband Solution After Covid, Mobile Mayo Clinic
Republicans on Big Tech pay into USF, leaders press for long-term digital divide solution, Mayo Clinic’s mobile WiFi clinic.
Jun 30, 2021—SpaceX head Elon Musk said at the Mobile World Congress event that Starlink satellites will be heading toward providing mobile backhaul services, according to Telecompetitor.
The backhaul option would allow mobile providers to use capacity from the Starlink satellites to bridge cellular gaps in service.
Musk, according to Telecompetitor, said the company will partner with mobile carriers to help deliver 5G services to rural areas.
Currently, Starlink’s 1,500 low-earth orbit satellites currently provide a direct-to-consumer home internet. With backhaul, Starlink will provide services directly to telecoms.
Education tech firm buys Harvard, MIT nonprofit
Education technology company 2U Inc. is buying web-based course provider edX, a nonprofit founded by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for $800 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The deal combines the two universities in online instruction as more educational institutions push more aggressively to expand digital learning.
All proceeds will go toward a nonprofit and focus on reducing inequalities across education. Built by edX, it will maintain an open-access course platform and work to minimize the digital divide that serves as a barrier to many young children and adults.
Governors lead in expanding broadband access to telehealth
In a blog post last Friday, the National Governors Association (NGA) said governors across the nation have successfully increased affordable broadband to households, which has gone into addressing telehealth needs.
The post lists a number of initiatives by governors, including targeting telehealth with broadband grant programs, expanding eligibility to a wider swath of telehealth providers and loosening restrictions on prescribing medicine remotely.
Broadband Roundup
New Section 230 Legislation, BAI Agrees to Buy Mobilitie, NATOA Awards Open
New Section 230 legislation introduced, BIA to buy Mobilitie, and nominations for the NATOA awards are now open.
Jun 30, 2021—SpaceX head Elon Musk said at the Mobile World Congress event that Starlink satellites will be heading toward providing mobile backhaul services, according to Telecompetitor.
The backhaul option would allow mobile providers to use capacity from the Starlink satellites to bridge cellular gaps in service.
Musk, according to Telecompetitor, said the company will partner with mobile carriers to help deliver 5G services to rural areas.
Currently, Starlink’s 1,500 low-earth orbit satellites currently provide a direct-to-consumer home internet. With backhaul, Starlink will provide services directly to telecoms.
Education tech firm buys Harvard, MIT nonprofit
Education technology company 2U Inc. is buying web-based course provider edX, a nonprofit founded by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for $800 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The deal combines the two universities in online instruction as more educational institutions push more aggressively to expand digital learning.
All proceeds will go toward a nonprofit and focus on reducing inequalities across education. Built by edX, it will maintain an open-access course platform and work to minimize the digital divide that serves as a barrier to many young children and adults.
Governors lead in expanding broadband access to telehealth
In a blog post last Friday, the National Governors Association (NGA) said governors across the nation have successfully increased affordable broadband to households, which has gone into addressing telehealth needs.
The post lists a number of initiatives by governors, including targeting telehealth with broadband grant programs, expanding eligibility to a wider swath of telehealth providers and loosening restrictions on prescribing medicine remotely.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Equity and Diversity Charter, Chicago Renews Free Internet, Render Partners with Wessex
FCC renews equity and diversity commission, Chicago mayor renews free internet program, Render partners with Wessex.
Jun 30, 2021—SpaceX head Elon Musk said at the Mobile World Congress event that Starlink satellites will be heading toward providing mobile backhaul services, according to Telecompetitor.
The backhaul option would allow mobile providers to use capacity from the Starlink satellites to bridge cellular gaps in service.
Musk, according to Telecompetitor, said the company will partner with mobile carriers to help deliver 5G services to rural areas.
Currently, Starlink’s 1,500 low-earth orbit satellites currently provide a direct-to-consumer home internet. With backhaul, Starlink will provide services directly to telecoms.
Education tech firm buys Harvard, MIT nonprofit
Education technology company 2U Inc. is buying web-based course provider edX, a nonprofit founded by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for $800 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The deal combines the two universities in online instruction as more educational institutions push more aggressively to expand digital learning.
All proceeds will go toward a nonprofit and focus on reducing inequalities across education. Built by edX, it will maintain an open-access course platform and work to minimize the digital divide that serves as a barrier to many young children and adults.
Governors lead in expanding broadband access to telehealth
In a blog post last Friday, the National Governors Association (NGA) said governors across the nation have successfully increased affordable broadband to households, which has gone into addressing telehealth needs.
The post lists a number of initiatives by governors, including targeting telehealth with broadband grant programs, expanding eligibility to a wider swath of telehealth providers and loosening restrictions on prescribing medicine remotely.
Recent
- Congress Should Give States More Authority Over Broadband Priorities, Experts Say
- Broadband Breakfast on July 14, 2021 — Spectrum for 5G, LEOs and the Future of the 12 GigaHertz (GHz) Band
- Starlink to Provide Mobile Backhaul, Two Digital Learning Firms Merge, Governors Outline Telehealth Effort
- FCC’s Rosenworcel Acknowledges Demand for Covid Broadband Program Will ‘Outlast’ Crisis
- FCC Opens Emergency Connectivity Fund for Applications
- Don’t Stop at $65 Billion for Broadband Infrastructure, Experts Urge
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Privacy4 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
5G4 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Rural4 months ago
Debate About Fiber Versus Wireless for Rural Broadband Deployments Continues to Percolate
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
$109 Billion for Broadband Bill, AT&T Fiber, Starlink’s 60 New Satellites, Klobuchar’s Antitrust Crusade
-
FCC4 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund