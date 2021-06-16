Broadband's Impact
Symmetrical Gigabit Internet Attracting Business, Municipalities Attest
Municipalities are raving about gigabit internet speeds as key to attracting businesses to their cities.
Jun 16, 2021—Municipalities have been attesting to the allure of symmetrical gigabit internet and voice-over internet protocol services to keeping businesses in cities across the United States.
Experts on a panel discussing municipal broadband on Tuesday discussed advanced technologies that have attracted businesses and, as a consequence, jobs to their cities.
Brittany Smith, a customer support manager and representative from Gig East Exchange, a hub for entrepreneurs, tech startups, and remote workers in Wilson, North Carolina, said the city has benefited from a smart city modeled on a cooperation between its innovation hub and the municipal government.
“We’re just here to provide a better level of support for everyone,” Smith said. “With our service, competitors around the region slashed their prices, giving residents more options.”
Gig East Exchange seeks to continue working on its services by further enhancing an online billing application for consumers to use.
Angela Hemming, a director of technology and innovation and general manager of Highland Communication Service, stated that her municipality, Highland, Illinois, is also working on providing better broadband for its residents.
Initiatives such as advance fiber optic services, including voice, data, and video, are the catalysts to enhancing the quality of life for its residents, she said.
With over 2380 customers, the municipal company has a subscription rate of 54 percent over its fellow competitors AT&T, Charter Spectrum, and Dish Networks, according to its website.
She said the municipality understood that to attract business in the region, it had to reach out to companies to develop superior technology services like symmetrical gigabit internet and voice over IP throughout the city.
Panelists agree that federal funding toward these huge service providers will not harm the business model of providing technical services throughout their respective areas.
“The reality of what we’re doing here is providing better access to everyone, and competition is a beautiful thing,” said Angela.
President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan includes $100 billion for broadband – currently under negotiation – that emphasizes the importance of municipal networks.
Digital Inclusion
Senators Reintroduce Bipartisan Digital Equity Act
Sen. Murray re-introduces bi-partisan that would provide grants to states pushing for digital equity.
Jun 16, 2021—Municipalities have been attesting to the allure of symmetrical gigabit internet and voice-over internet protocol services to keeping businesses in cities across the United States.
Experts on a panel discussing municipal broadband on Tuesday discussed advanced technologies that have attracted businesses and, as a consequence, jobs to their cities.
Brittany Smith, a customer support manager and representative from Gig East Exchange, a hub for entrepreneurs, tech startups, and remote workers in Wilson, North Carolina, said the city has benefited from a smart city modeled on a cooperation between its innovation hub and the municipal government.
“We’re just here to provide a better level of support for everyone,” Smith said. “With our service, competitors around the region slashed their prices, giving residents more options.”
Gig East Exchange seeks to continue working on its services by further enhancing an online billing application for consumers to use.
Angela Hemming, a director of technology and innovation and general manager of Highland Communication Service, stated that her municipality, Highland, Illinois, is also working on providing better broadband for its residents.
Initiatives such as advance fiber optic services, including voice, data, and video, are the catalysts to enhancing the quality of life for its residents, she said.
With over 2380 customers, the municipal company has a subscription rate of 54 percent over its fellow competitors AT&T, Charter Spectrum, and Dish Networks, according to its website.
She said the municipality understood that to attract business in the region, it had to reach out to companies to develop superior technology services like symmetrical gigabit internet and voice over IP throughout the city.
Panelists agree that federal funding toward these huge service providers will not harm the business model of providing technical services throughout their respective areas.
“The reality of what we’re doing here is providing better access to everyone, and competition is a beautiful thing,” said Angela.
President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan includes $100 billion for broadband – currently under negotiation – that emphasizes the importance of municipal networks.
Education
How Gamifying Education is Keeping Students Engaged
Experts sing the praises of gaming in education.
Jun 16, 2021—Municipalities have been attesting to the allure of symmetrical gigabit internet and voice-over internet protocol services to keeping businesses in cities across the United States.
Experts on a panel discussing municipal broadband on Tuesday discussed advanced technologies that have attracted businesses and, as a consequence, jobs to their cities.
Brittany Smith, a customer support manager and representative from Gig East Exchange, a hub for entrepreneurs, tech startups, and remote workers in Wilson, North Carolina, said the city has benefited from a smart city modeled on a cooperation between its innovation hub and the municipal government.
“We’re just here to provide a better level of support for everyone,” Smith said. “With our service, competitors around the region slashed their prices, giving residents more options.”
Gig East Exchange seeks to continue working on its services by further enhancing an online billing application for consumers to use.
Angela Hemming, a director of technology and innovation and general manager of Highland Communication Service, stated that her municipality, Highland, Illinois, is also working on providing better broadband for its residents.
Initiatives such as advance fiber optic services, including voice, data, and video, are the catalysts to enhancing the quality of life for its residents, she said.
With over 2380 customers, the municipal company has a subscription rate of 54 percent over its fellow competitors AT&T, Charter Spectrum, and Dish Networks, according to its website.
She said the municipality understood that to attract business in the region, it had to reach out to companies to develop superior technology services like symmetrical gigabit internet and voice over IP throughout the city.
Panelists agree that federal funding toward these huge service providers will not harm the business model of providing technical services throughout their respective areas.
“The reality of what we’re doing here is providing better access to everyone, and competition is a beautiful thing,” said Angela.
President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan includes $100 billion for broadband – currently under negotiation – that emphasizes the importance of municipal networks.
Education
Libraries Can Be a Resource for Algorithm Governance and Data Technology
Jun 16, 2021—Municipalities have been attesting to the allure of symmetrical gigabit internet and voice-over internet protocol services to keeping businesses in cities across the United States.
Experts on a panel discussing municipal broadband on Tuesday discussed advanced technologies that have attracted businesses and, as a consequence, jobs to their cities.
Brittany Smith, a customer support manager and representative from Gig East Exchange, a hub for entrepreneurs, tech startups, and remote workers in Wilson, North Carolina, said the city has benefited from a smart city modeled on a cooperation between its innovation hub and the municipal government.
“We’re just here to provide a better level of support for everyone,” Smith said. “With our service, competitors around the region slashed their prices, giving residents more options.”
Gig East Exchange seeks to continue working on its services by further enhancing an online billing application for consumers to use.
Angela Hemming, a director of technology and innovation and general manager of Highland Communication Service, stated that her municipality, Highland, Illinois, is also working on providing better broadband for its residents.
Initiatives such as advance fiber optic services, including voice, data, and video, are the catalysts to enhancing the quality of life for its residents, she said.
With over 2380 customers, the municipal company has a subscription rate of 54 percent over its fellow competitors AT&T, Charter Spectrum, and Dish Networks, according to its website.
She said the municipality understood that to attract business in the region, it had to reach out to companies to develop superior technology services like symmetrical gigabit internet and voice over IP throughout the city.
Panelists agree that federal funding toward these huge service providers will not harm the business model of providing technical services throughout their respective areas.
“The reality of what we’re doing here is providing better access to everyone, and competition is a beautiful thing,” said Angela.
President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan includes $100 billion for broadband – currently under negotiation – that emphasizes the importance of municipal networks.
Recent
- Symmetrical Gigabit Internet Attracting Business, Municipalities Attest
- Emergency Connectivity Fund Opening Late June, Dish Accepting 5G Signups, NTIA Updates Federal Program Guide
- Technology Groups Speak Out Against Proposed Antitrust Package
- Senators Reintroduce Bridge Act With Hope of $40 Billion for Broadband
- Experts Disagree Over Effectiveness of Amy Klobuchar’s Antitrust Bill
- Universal Service Fund Contribution Dip, Letter to Appoint Fifth FCC Commish, Texas Broadband Bill
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Privacy3 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Facebook and Google Diverge on Publishing, Digital Trust & Safety Partnership, Chattanooga is Best City
-
5G3 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
FCC3 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Rural3 months ago
Debate About Fiber Versus Wireless for Rural Broadband Deployments Continues to Percolate