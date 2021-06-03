Broadband Roundup
Trump Blog Gone, Ericsson’s Private 5G, Microsoft Expanding Airband, And New Windows
Trump’s blog is taken down, Ericsson’s 5G for industry launches, Microsoft expanding Airband and announcing new Windows.
June 3, 2021—A blog roll of former President Donald Trump’s thoughts has been taken down, after about a month of activity.
The “Desk of Donald J Trump,” which shared Trump’s thoughts on matters, emerged after social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, banned him for allegations he incited violence and played a role in the riot at the Capitol in January.
The webpage now directs to an email sign-up form.
Trump and his allies accuse social media companies of being unfairly biased toward him and have teased a roll-out of an alternative platform for his base to interact with him.
Ericsson’s launches private 5G network for industries
Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson announced earlier this week that its private 5G network for the industrial sector has launched.
The company said Tuesday the new network will allow sectors, including airports, manufacturing sites, power stations and mining sites will be able, to benefit from real-time communications offered by the next-generation of wireless technology.
Microsoft expanding low-cost broadband
Microsoft said it is expanding its Airband program for low-income communities, providing them with internet access and computers.
The company will provide free and low-cost refurbished computers and tablets through partners like the PCs for People, Human-I-T and PlanITROI with the goal of teaching members in the community digital skills.
Initially being designed to connect rural parts of the country, Microsoft said it will continue expanding its program in eight cities: Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York, El Paso, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee.
Microsoft to unveil next Windows on June 24
Microsoft announced Wednesday that it will unveil its new version of Windows on June 24.
The event, which will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET, will include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.
