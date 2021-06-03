Connect with us

Broadband Roundup

Trump Blog Gone, Ericsson’s Private 5G, Microsoft Expanding Airband, And New Windows

Trump’s blog is taken down, Ericsson’s 5G for industry launches, Microsoft expanding Airband and announcing new Windows.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

June 3, 2021—A blog roll of former President Donald Trump’s thoughts has been taken down, after about a month of activity.

The “Desk of Donald J Trump,” which shared Trump’s thoughts on matters, emerged after social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, banned him for allegations he incited violence and played a role in the riot at the Capitol in January.

The webpage now directs to an email sign-up form.

Trump and his allies accuse social media companies of being unfairly biased toward him and have teased a roll-out of an alternative platform for his base to interact with him.

Ericsson’s launches private 5G network for industries

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson announced earlier this week that its private 5G network for the industrial sector has launched.

The company said Tuesday the new network will allow sectors, including airports, manufacturing sites, power stations and mining sites will be able, to benefit from real-time communications offered by the next-generation of wireless technology.

Microsoft expanding low-cost broadband

Microsoft said it is expanding its Airband program for low-income communities, providing them with internet access and computers.

The company will provide free and low-cost refurbished computers and tablets through partners like the PCs for People, Human-I-T and PlanITROI with the goal of teaching members in the community digital skills.

Initially being designed to connect rural parts of the country, Microsoft said it will continue expanding its program in eight cities: Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York, El Paso, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Microsoft to unveil next Windows on June 24

Microsoft announced Wednesday that it will unveil its new version of Windows on June 24.

The event, which will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET, will include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Broadband Roundup

Biden Broadband Negotiations, INCOMPAS New Campaign, Affordability Over Speed For EarthLink

Biden in meetings on broadband infrastructure, new INCOMPAS campaign, EarthLink focusing on price over speed.

Published

1 day ago

on

June 2, 2021

By

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito

June 3, 2021—A blog roll of former President Donald Trump’s thoughts has been taken down, after about a month of activity.

The “Desk of Donald J Trump,” which shared Trump’s thoughts on matters, emerged after social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, banned him for allegations he incited violence and played a role in the riot at the Capitol in January.

The webpage now directs to an email sign-up form.

Trump and his allies accuse social media companies of being unfairly biased toward him and have teased a roll-out of an alternative platform for his base to interact with him.

Ericsson’s launches private 5G network for industries

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson announced earlier this week that its private 5G network for the industrial sector has launched.

The company said Tuesday the new network will allow sectors, including airports, manufacturing sites, power stations and mining sites will be able, to benefit from real-time communications offered by the next-generation of wireless technology.

Microsoft expanding low-cost broadband

Microsoft said it is expanding its Airband program for low-income communities, providing them with internet access and computers.

The company will provide free and low-cost refurbished computers and tablets through partners like the PCs for People, Human-I-T and PlanITROI with the goal of teaching members in the community digital skills.

Initially being designed to connect rural parts of the country, Microsoft said it will continue expanding its program in eight cities: Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York, El Paso, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Microsoft to unveil next Windows on June 24

Microsoft announced Wednesday that it will unveil its new version of Windows on June 24.

The event, which will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET, will include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

Continue Reading

Broadband Roundup

Florida Sued Over Social Media Bill, Verizon Wants Affordability Priority, Facebook Halts Manufactured Virus Ban

Tech orgs sue Florida for social media bill, Verizon wants focus on affordability, Facebook allows man-made virus posts.

Published

2 days ago

on

June 1, 2021

By

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg

June 3, 2021—A blog roll of former President Donald Trump’s thoughts has been taken down, after about a month of activity.

The “Desk of Donald J Trump,” which shared Trump’s thoughts on matters, emerged after social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, banned him for allegations he incited violence and played a role in the riot at the Capitol in January.

The webpage now directs to an email sign-up form.

Trump and his allies accuse social media companies of being unfairly biased toward him and have teased a roll-out of an alternative platform for his base to interact with him.

Ericsson’s launches private 5G network for industries

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson announced earlier this week that its private 5G network for the industrial sector has launched.

The company said Tuesday the new network will allow sectors, including airports, manufacturing sites, power stations and mining sites will be able, to benefit from real-time communications offered by the next-generation of wireless technology.

Microsoft expanding low-cost broadband

Microsoft said it is expanding its Airband program for low-income communities, providing them with internet access and computers.

The company will provide free and low-cost refurbished computers and tablets through partners like the PCs for People, Human-I-T and PlanITROI with the goal of teaching members in the community digital skills.

Initially being designed to connect rural parts of the country, Microsoft said it will continue expanding its program in eight cities: Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York, El Paso, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Microsoft to unveil next Windows on June 24

Microsoft announced Wednesday that it will unveil its new version of Windows on June 24.

The event, which will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET, will include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

Continue Reading

Broadband Roundup

Broadband Adoption Study, Lawmakers React To Amazon-MGM, Benton Award Recipients

Study finds income doesn’t exactly explain adoption among minorities, lawmakers criticize Amazon-MGM, Benton awards.

Published

1 week ago

on

May 27, 2021

By

June 3, 2021—A blog roll of former President Donald Trump’s thoughts has been taken down, after about a month of activity.

The “Desk of Donald J Trump,” which shared Trump’s thoughts on matters, emerged after social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, banned him for allegations he incited violence and played a role in the riot at the Capitol in January.

The webpage now directs to an email sign-up form.

Trump and his allies accuse social media companies of being unfairly biased toward him and have teased a roll-out of an alternative platform for his base to interact with him.

Ericsson’s launches private 5G network for industries

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson announced earlier this week that its private 5G network for the industrial sector has launched.

The company said Tuesday the new network will allow sectors, including airports, manufacturing sites, power stations and mining sites will be able, to benefit from real-time communications offered by the next-generation of wireless technology.

Microsoft expanding low-cost broadband

Microsoft said it is expanding its Airband program for low-income communities, providing them with internet access and computers.

The company will provide free and low-cost refurbished computers and tablets through partners like the PCs for People, Human-I-T and PlanITROI with the goal of teaching members in the community digital skills.

Initially being designed to connect rural parts of the country, Microsoft said it will continue expanding its program in eight cities: Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York, El Paso, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Microsoft to unveil next Windows on June 24

Microsoft announced Wednesday that it will unveil its new version of Windows on June 24.

The event, which will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET, will include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

Trending