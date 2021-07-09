Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 3)

This event will be the third in a series previewing the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit.

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the August 18, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 3)

Panelists:

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media.

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 2)

This event will be the second in a series previewing the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit.

July 9, 2021

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 1)

This event will be the first in a series previewing the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit.

July 9, 2021

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Spectrum for 5G, LEOs and the Future of the 12 GigaHertz (GHz) Band

Come to the July 14 session of Broadband Breakfast for a roundtable discussion on the future of the 12 GigaHertz band.

June 30, 2021

