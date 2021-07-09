#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 1)
This event will be the first in a series previewing the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit.
Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 1)
Panelists:
- Bob Knight, Executive Vice President and COO, Harrison Edwards Strategic Communications, Inc.
- Sean Buckley, Editor-in-Chief, Broadband Communities
- Heather Burnett Gold, CEO, HBG Strategies, LLC
- Barbara DeGarmo, CEO, Broadband Communities
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Bob Knight is a partner at Harrison Edwards PR+Marketing in Armonk, New York, and is heavily involved in the company’s key sectors including telecommunications, economic development, government and healthcare. In the public sector, Bob is serving his sixth term as a Commissioner of Economic & Community Development, Town of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and is the Town’s Deputy Recovery Coordinator. He is the national co-chair for the Public Officials Committee of the Fiber Broadband Association in Washington, DC, and is a 2021 Chairman of the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston, TX, and a founder of the National Fiber Coalition.
Sean Buckley began his tenure as Editor-in-Chief of Broadband Communities after nine years as senior editor at FierceTelecom, a daily online newsletter. He also oversaw FierceInstaller, a weekly publication chronicling trends in network installation. Previously, he spent eight years at Horizon House publications, serving as senior editor and later as editor-in-chief of Telecommunications Magazine and Telecom Engine.
Heather Burnett Gold served as president/CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association, a nonprofit organization that helps members plan, market, implement and manage fiber-to-the-home solutions, from 2011 to 2018. She then founded HBG Strategies to connect people and communities with solutions for deploying high capacity, future-proof broadband networks. Before joining FBA, Gold was senior vice president of External Affairs for XO Communications, a $1.5 billion telecommunications company, where she regularly interacted with Congress, the FCC, the White House and state lawmakers and regulators.
Barbara DeGarmo has spent more than 40 years in publishing, including both magazines and newspapers. Her positions have ranged from copy editing and headline writing at Star Magazine and the New York Daily News to associate managing editor of Family Circle and managing editor at Broadband House and Soap Opera News magazines. She retired from the Daily News in 2011 and assumed the position of CEO of Broadband Communities Magazine in August 2015.
Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. In addition to representing public and private providers on broadband issues, Drew is actively involved in issues surrounding interconnected Voice-over-Internet-Protocol service, spectrum licenses, robocalling including STIR/SHAKEN, and the provision of video franchises and “over-the-top” copyrighted content.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 2)
This event will be the second in a series previewing the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 3)
This event will be the third in a series previewing the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Spectrum for 5G, LEOs and the Future of the 12 GigaHertz (GHz) Band
Come to the July 14 session of Broadband Breakfast for a roundtable discussion on the future of the 12 GigaHertz band.
