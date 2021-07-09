Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 1)

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the July 21, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Panelists:

Bob Knight is a partner at Harrison Edwards PR+Marketing in Armonk, New York, and is heavily involved in the company’s key sectors including telecommunications, economic development, government and healthcare. In the public sector, Bob is serving his sixth term as a Commissioner of Economic & Community Development, Town of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and is the Town’s Deputy Recovery Coordinator. He is the national co-chair for the Public Officials Committee of the Fiber Broadband Association in Washington, DC, and is a 2021 Chairman of the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston, TX, and a founder of the National Fiber Coalition.

Sean Buckley began his tenure as Editor-in-Chief of Broadband Communities after nine years as senior editor at FierceTelecom, a daily online newsletter. He also oversaw FierceInstaller, a weekly publication chronicling trends in network installation. Previously, he spent eight years at Horizon House publications, serving as senior editor and later as editor-in-chief of Telecommunications Magazine and Telecom Engine.

Heather Burnett Gold served as president/CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association, a nonprofit organization that helps members plan, market, implement and manage ­fiber-to-the-home solutions, from 2011 to 2018. She then founded HBG Strategies to connect people and communities with solutions for deploying high capacity, future-proof broadband networks. Before joining FBA, Gold was senior vice president of External Affairs for XO Communications, a $1.5 billion telecommunications company, where she regularly interacted with Congress, the FCC, the White House and state lawmakers and regulators.

Barbara DeGarmo has spent more than 40 years in publishing, including both magazines and newspapers. Her positions have ranged from copy editing and headline writing at Star Magazine and the New York Daily News to associate managing editor of Family Circle and managing editor at Broadband House and Soap Opera News magazines. She retired from the Daily News in 2011 and assumed the position of CEO of Broadband Communities Magazine in August 2015.

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. In addition to representing public and private providers on broadband issues, Drew is actively involved in issues surrounding interconnected Voice-over-Internet-Protocol service, spectrum licenses, robocalling including STIR/SHAKEN, and the provision of video franchises and “over-the-top” copyrighted content.

