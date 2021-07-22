Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s What at Fiber Connect?

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the July 28, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s What at Fiber Connect?

The annual Fiber Connect conference of the Fiber Broadband Association will be back during the week of July 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. It is one of the leading fiber broadband events in the country, with heavyweights from the industry ranging from vendors to consumers, policymakers and carriers. With the COVID-19 pandemic winding down, the conference will be held in person this year as fiber advocates meet together to discuss recent trends and developments in the telecom sector. Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark and Reporter Benjamin Kahn will interview several attendees and recap the news from Fiber Connect in this special on-the-scene Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.

Panelists for this event:

Benjamin Kahn , Reporter, Broadband Breakfast

, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast Other guests will be invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Reporter Benjamin Kahn is a recent graduate of the University of Baltimore, where he majored in Policy, Politics, and International Affairs. He covers spectrum and infrastructure policy for Broadband Breakfast.

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. In addition to representing public and private providers on broadband issues, Drew is actively involved in issues surrounding interconnected Voice-over-Internet-Protocol service, spectrum licenses, robocalling including STIR/SHAKEN, and the provision of video franchises and “over-the-top” copyrighted content.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.