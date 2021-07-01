Cybersecurity
Companies Give Kudos to Amazon Web Services, As Competition in Cloud Security Heats Up
Experts praise Amazon’s cloud services, as competition in the space accelerates and as the feds tackle cybersecurity concerns.
July 1, 2021– Company representatives at the Mobile World Congress Tuesday touted the security features provided by Amazon’s web services’ product, as competition in the space heats up and as the country reels from a number of recent cybersecurity attacks.
Experts from a variety of technology companies explained how the security provided by Amazon’s cloud services allowed them the comfort of moving forward with operating their 5G networks and computing edge products.
“None of this would even make sense, or is remotely possible, without safety,” said Ramaswamy Iyer, vice president of Harman International, a Samsung automotive company. He continued to speak about the advancements his company has been able to make due to the flexibility and reliability of AWS.
Competition in the cloud
Amazon is among a number of companies competing in the hot cloud space, with security of data being a marketing selling point for companies of its kind. In fact, the federal government has been moving more and more of its sensitive information to private company services on the premise that security is what these companies do best.
The competition in the space, however, has boiled over into a full-on legal brawl after the Pentagon awarded Microsoft a coveted $10-billion contract to service its JEDI program in 2019, which Amazon alleges was a partisan decision and has been fighting the procurement process ever since.
The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Pentagon officials had been mulling whether to vacate the award amid the legal battle with the e-commerce giant.
As of November 2020, the Central Intelligence Agency has been trying to encourage competition by providing contracts to a number of cloud providers, including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and IBM.
Security concerns
Dish and Verizon were among the companies at the event touting the security benefits of Amazon web services product.
And that support comes as cybersecurity attacks are seemingly on the rise in the United States. The country has recently been the subject of two high-profile attacks on two private companies, software company SolarWinds and oil transport company Colonial Pipeline.
The Secure Equipment Act of 2021 was recently introduced in the House as an effort to prohibit the Federal Communications Commission from providing new operating licenses to companies that potentially pose risks to the country’s national security.
President Joe Biden has also taken measures to combat cybersecurity, signing an executive order as the Colonial Pipeline went online.
Many experts suggest this is only a first step, and that funding from Congress will remain essential in the fight against cybersecurity attacks.
