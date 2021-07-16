Digital Inclusion
Exclusive Drew Clark Column: Libraries’ Role as Physical and Social Infrastructure
Libraries are a crucial “third space” between work and home and connective tissue in a democratic and egalitarian society.
WASHINGTON, July 16, 2021—Before the pandemic, libraries played a pivotal role helping Americans get access to the internet resources and computer-literacy tools they need to ameliorate the digital divide. But with many libraries closed during the pandemic, what role should they play in facilitating broadband access and broadband adoption?
Digital Inclusion
Black Churches 4 Broadband Brings Religious Fervor to Better Internet Access
Black churches are more than spiritual gathering places: They are power centers within the Black community.
Digital Inclusion
Senators Reintroduce Bipartisan Digital Equity Act
Sen. Murray re-introduces bi-partisan that would provide grants to states pushing for digital equity.
Digital Inclusion
Report Highlights Importance Of Satellite Technologies, Secure Data and Communications
The report on new technologies and data lays out importance of data security and satellite communications.
