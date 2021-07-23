Exclusive Drew Clark Column: Treasury Regulations Stir Battle Over Broadband Speeds

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2021—In addition to the high-profile efforts to directly fund infrastructure by Congress, or to provide dollars to internet users through two emergency broadband programs, a battle is brewing over the Biden administration other regulations, recently issued by the Treasury Department, governing broadband.

Public and private entities this month filed comments with Treasury as it seeks to finalize the Interim Final Rules for the American Rescue Plan Act. You are unauthorized to view this page.

In order to see Exclusive columns on Broadband Breakfast, join us as a Founding Member of the Broadband Breakfast Club. At $49/month, this price will never be lower!

Each week, members of the Broadband Breakfast Club will receive exclusive columns and features, such as this one, gain access to a members-only meetings, and obtain discounts on events like the Broadband Communities Summit. Subscribe now to Broadband Breakfast Club Member – Founder’s Rate for $49/month. Cancel anytime.