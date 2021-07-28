FCC Says 4M on Emergency Broadband Benefit, Ritter Puts $12M in Arkansas, New STL Cabling Product

July 28, 2021—Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced over four million households have registered for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

The $3.2-billion subsidy program provides a temporary $50 to $75 discount on all qualifying household internet bills during the pandemic.

“We knew from the beginning that the success of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program would largely depend on mobilizing trusted on-the-ground advocates and community leaders,” Rosenworcel said in a press release.

Ritter invest $12 million to expand fiber in Arkansas Valley Region

Arkansas-based regional telecom Ritter Communications announced Tuesday it is investing $12 million to expand fiber internet access to 100 percent of the residents and provide advanced cloud solutions in the Arkansas River Valley region.

The company said it will deliver up to 10 gigabits per second from its fiber, which also provides solutions to business customers.

“Access to quality broadband internet is a must-have for all Arkansas businesses. Our highly advanced internet services utilize the latest technology to provide rural communities with the most reliable and affordable broadband connectivity,” said Ritter CEO Alan Morse.

New STL cable product to deliver more efficient strands to enterprises

STL, a company that designs and integrates digital networks, has a new suite of cable products that promises better performance and better flexibility and scalability than existing solutions.

The India-based company launched the new products under the NetXs moniker, whose cables are slated to provide high data transmission and high flexibility for service providers moving to the digital and cloud space quickly.

STL said the new ethernet and network cables maintain high data throughput while reducing alien crosstalk, which is a form of interference between different strands of cable in a pipe. The pipe contains four separate cables, which are separated by a wall designed by the company to minimize electromagnetic noise and interference.

“NetXs has a simplified architecture that results in reduced network complexity and increased overall deployment rate, resulting in seamless user experience,” said Venkatesh Murthy, STL’s chief operating officer of communication cabling solutions.

“Its unique solution design offers robust and scalable cabling infrastructure for service providers, data centres and enterprises. This suite of cables will enable high-speed networks to support emerging use cases like automation, smart homes, IP-based video surveillance, intelligent transportation and more.”

STL is a Broadband Breakfast sponsor.