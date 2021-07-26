Broadband's Impact
Fiber Broadband Association Kicks Off Fiber Connect 2021
The FBA doled out numerous awards during its first general session of the event.
Nashville, Tenn., July 26, 2021—The Fiber Broadband Association kicked off the Fiber Connect 2021 event in Nashville, Tennessee, as it celebrates its 20 years of education and advocacy.
President and CEO of the FBA Gary Bolton, who opened the event in a packed hall at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center, reaffirmed the organization’s goal to help bridge the digital divide, while acknowledging individuals and organizations in the sector that have committed fiber deployment and education efforts across the country.
The 2021 Star Award, which is given to an entity that has “gone above and beyond” in its efforts to advance fiber to the home, went to Lit Communities, whose Brian Snider was there to receive it. (Lit Communities is a Broadband Breakfast sponsor).
Snider serves as the company’s CEO and was recognized for the work Lit Communities has done in Medina County, Ohio, officially becoming an internet service provider for the region. Snider stated he was proud of the work Lit has accomplished over the last year, but there was still more to come.
“We’re just getting started,” he said. “We have got a long way to go.”
The Photon Award, which is dedicated to those who have demonstrated a high level of dedication and contributions to the fiber industry, when to Mark Boxer of OFS. In 2019, Boxer was also the recipient of the same award for his work as an ambassador of the FBA, having authored several white papers and reports on its behalf. Presenter Joseph Jones of the FBA joked that the organization would soon need to rename the honor the “Mark Boxer Award.”
C Spire’s Ben Moncrief was also recognized for the Chairman’s Award for demonstrating tremendous effort to educate, promote, and accelerate fiber-to-the-home initiatives, and Silver Star Communities’ Barbara Sessions received Corning’s FTTXcellence Award for her work in Western Wyoming and Eastern Idaho.
Broadband Breakfast will be covering the rest of Fiber Connect 2021 until the conference ends on Wednesday.
Expert Opinion
Craig Settles: Libraries, Barbershops and Salons Tackle TeleHealthcare Gap
Craig Settles describes the important role that community institutions have played in promoting connectivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nashville, Tenn., July 26, 2021—The Fiber Broadband Association kicked off the Fiber Connect 2021 event in Nashville, Tennessee, as it celebrates its 20 years of education and advocacy.
President and CEO of the FBA Gary Bolton, who opened the event in a packed hall at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center, reaffirmed the organization’s goal to help bridge the digital divide, while acknowledging individuals and organizations in the sector that have committed fiber deployment and education efforts across the country.
The 2021 Star Award, which is given to an entity that has “gone above and beyond” in its efforts to advance fiber to the home, went to Lit Communities, whose Brian Snider was there to receive it. (Lit Communities is a Broadband Breakfast sponsor).
Snider serves as the company’s CEO and was recognized for the work Lit Communities has done in Medina County, Ohio, officially becoming an internet service provider for the region. Snider stated he was proud of the work Lit has accomplished over the last year, but there was still more to come.
“We’re just getting started,” he said. “We have got a long way to go.”
The Photon Award, which is dedicated to those who have demonstrated a high level of dedication and contributions to the fiber industry, when to Mark Boxer of OFS. In 2019, Boxer was also the recipient of the same award for his work as an ambassador of the FBA, having authored several white papers and reports on its behalf. Presenter Joseph Jones of the FBA joked that the organization would soon need to rename the honor the “Mark Boxer Award.”
C Spire’s Ben Moncrief was also recognized for the Chairman’s Award for demonstrating tremendous effort to educate, promote, and accelerate fiber-to-the-home initiatives, and Silver Star Communities’ Barbara Sessions received Corning’s FTTXcellence Award for her work in Western Wyoming and Eastern Idaho.
Broadband Breakfast will be covering the rest of Fiber Connect 2021 until the conference ends on Wednesday.
Broadband's Impact
Broadband Breakfast CEO Drew Clark and BroadbandNow’s John Busby Speak on Libraries and Broadband
Friday’s Gigabit Libraries Network conversation will feature Drew Clark of Broadband Breakfast and John Busby of BroadbandNow.
Nashville, Tenn., July 26, 2021—The Fiber Broadband Association kicked off the Fiber Connect 2021 event in Nashville, Tennessee, as it celebrates its 20 years of education and advocacy.
President and CEO of the FBA Gary Bolton, who opened the event in a packed hall at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center, reaffirmed the organization’s goal to help bridge the digital divide, while acknowledging individuals and organizations in the sector that have committed fiber deployment and education efforts across the country.
The 2021 Star Award, which is given to an entity that has “gone above and beyond” in its efforts to advance fiber to the home, went to Lit Communities, whose Brian Snider was there to receive it. (Lit Communities is a Broadband Breakfast sponsor).
Snider serves as the company’s CEO and was recognized for the work Lit Communities has done in Medina County, Ohio, officially becoming an internet service provider for the region. Snider stated he was proud of the work Lit has accomplished over the last year, but there was still more to come.
“We’re just getting started,” he said. “We have got a long way to go.”
The Photon Award, which is dedicated to those who have demonstrated a high level of dedication and contributions to the fiber industry, when to Mark Boxer of OFS. In 2019, Boxer was also the recipient of the same award for his work as an ambassador of the FBA, having authored several white papers and reports on its behalf. Presenter Joseph Jones of the FBA joked that the organization would soon need to rename the honor the “Mark Boxer Award.”
C Spire’s Ben Moncrief was also recognized for the Chairman’s Award for demonstrating tremendous effort to educate, promote, and accelerate fiber-to-the-home initiatives, and Silver Star Communities’ Barbara Sessions received Corning’s FTTXcellence Award for her work in Western Wyoming and Eastern Idaho.
Broadband Breakfast will be covering the rest of Fiber Connect 2021 until the conference ends on Wednesday.
Health
Institutions Must Continue Riding Telehealth Growth Momentum for Post-Pandemic Care
Governments and health providers have an opportunity to carry the momentum of 2020 for telehealth’s future.
Nashville, Tenn., July 26, 2021—The Fiber Broadband Association kicked off the Fiber Connect 2021 event in Nashville, Tennessee, as it celebrates its 20 years of education and advocacy.
President and CEO of the FBA Gary Bolton, who opened the event in a packed hall at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center, reaffirmed the organization’s goal to help bridge the digital divide, while acknowledging individuals and organizations in the sector that have committed fiber deployment and education efforts across the country.
The 2021 Star Award, which is given to an entity that has “gone above and beyond” in its efforts to advance fiber to the home, went to Lit Communities, whose Brian Snider was there to receive it. (Lit Communities is a Broadband Breakfast sponsor).
Snider serves as the company’s CEO and was recognized for the work Lit Communities has done in Medina County, Ohio, officially becoming an internet service provider for the region. Snider stated he was proud of the work Lit has accomplished over the last year, but there was still more to come.
“We’re just getting started,” he said. “We have got a long way to go.”
The Photon Award, which is dedicated to those who have demonstrated a high level of dedication and contributions to the fiber industry, when to Mark Boxer of OFS. In 2019, Boxer was also the recipient of the same award for his work as an ambassador of the FBA, having authored several white papers and reports on its behalf. Presenter Joseph Jones of the FBA joked that the organization would soon need to rename the honor the “Mark Boxer Award.”
C Spire’s Ben Moncrief was also recognized for the Chairman’s Award for demonstrating tremendous effort to educate, promote, and accelerate fiber-to-the-home initiatives, and Silver Star Communities’ Barbara Sessions received Corning’s FTTXcellence Award for her work in Western Wyoming and Eastern Idaho.
Broadband Breakfast will be covering the rest of Fiber Connect 2021 until the conference ends on Wednesday.
Recent
- Fiber Broadband Association Kicks Off Fiber Connect 2021
- FCC C-Band 5G Licenses, Proposed Antitrust Bill Harms Startups, Klobuchar Bill Takes Heat
- House Energy Committee Approves Series of Cyber Bills to Improve Telecom Security
- Exclusive Drew Clark Column: Treasury Regulations Stir Battle Over Broadband Speeds
- Explainer: Antitrust Heats Up as Biden Selects Tech Critic Jonathan Kanter for Top Enforcement Spot
- International Data Localization Laws Harm Emerging Tech Businesses
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Courts4 months ago
Supreme Court Declares Trump First Amendment Case Moot, But Legal Issues For Social Media Coming
-
Fiber4 months ago
Experts Weigh What Future Of Broadband Could Look Like Under Biden’s Infrastructure Plan
-
Broadband's Impact4 months ago
Federal Communications Commission Can Promote Tech Entrepreneurship for Minority Communities
-
Section 2304 months ago
Sen. Mike Lee Promotes Bills Valuing Federal Spectrum, Requiring Content Moderation Disclosures
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
FCC Asked To Include States In Mapping, Maryland’s $300M For Broadband, Energy-Saving STB Agreement
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Biden Presses Infrastructure Plan, FCC Date For Mapping, T-Mobile Fixed Wireless Service
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Broadband As Civic Infrastructure, Telehealth Under Net Neutrality, Worre Studios Builds Virtual Arena
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
FCC Broadband Focus; Facebook Fiber In Indiana; Telco Fiber To 68M Homes; Right Of Repair Bill In Nevada