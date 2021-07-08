Connect with us

Fiber

Simpler Fiber Connections Reducing Training Demands, Truck Rolls And Cost, Experts Say

New, easier fiber installations could address shortage in trained staff.

Published

10 hours ago

on

Screenshot of the Fiber for Breakfast event in June

July 8, 2021—Several companies are touting engineering methods that they say streamlines the fiber deployment process and contributes to lower training costs and addresses the labor shortage problem.

Traditionally, fiber connections require technicians splice the fiber to connect two strands together – either to make a new connection or to repair a severed one.

Companies like Clearfield, Cruzio Internet, and Midco, however, have said they are making it easier for a fiber connection to be made to a premises by effectively avoiding splicing, allowing the companies to save on technician training and addressing the recent labor shortage for installs by using universal blocks that simply plug into a connection point.

Speaking at a Fiber for Breakfast webinar last month, Kevin Morgan, chief marketing officer at Clearfield, which makes fiber management enclosures, said once the initial fiber infrastructure has been laid, a central hub is installed into the house, and then a connector piece links the fiber internet to the hub. It’s then a two-step process to connect homes, significantly saving on technician costs and time, he said.

‘Like Legos for adults’

Jeremy Billings, an engineer at Midco, says that his company sought to simplify the deployment process without sacrificing the quality of connection. They sought to minimize the needed tools and technology involved in internet deployment. They discovered that while traditional internet deployments, such as coax cable, are complicated and time consuming, fiber deployment could be streamlined, thereby making it a much simpler installation process than other competing builds.

Chris Frost, the director of technology and infrastructure at Cruzio Internet, said that universal building blocks are used to connect the fiber distributor, of the central network, to individual homes. “It’s like Legos for adults,” he says.

Addressing labor shortage issues

In May, a broadband expert argued that fiber-based internet would be the only method of deployment that could match modern broadband demand.

And in June, two market experts explained at a Fiber for Breakfast webinar that new technological developments in fiber technology have diminished its deployment cost, as well as have made it more durable and reliable. They predict that more internet service providers will soon turn to purely fiber models in order to meet the growing demand for faster speeds.

However, Jess Heynen from the research firm Dell’Oro Group, predicted that the supply of fiber internet would not meet its demand partly because there would be a lack of trained fiber installer.

“The biggest impediment to getting fiber networks rolled out within a realistic time frame is likely to be a lack of trained worker in the fields of professional services and installation,” Heynen wrote.

Billings said that with the use of universal building blocks and a streamlined installation process, new technicians can be easily trained to perform the job.

He said, because the technicality of the work decreases and you spend less time training new technicians, the associated cost of labor decreases.

Morgan said that his company can supply 100 new homes with just one crew, one truck, all in just one day.

Reporter Tyler Perkins studied rhetoric and English literature, and also economics and mathematics, at the University of Utah. Although he grew up in and never left the West (both Oregon and Utah) until recently, he intends to study law and build a career on the East Coast. In his free time, he enjoys reading excellent literature and playing poor golf.

Fiber

Fiber Should Lead Future of Broadband, But Other Technologies Important Compliments

More experts weigh in on the fiber debate, but point to other technologies as important for the future of connectivity.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 24, 2021

By

Screenshot from Broadband Breakfast Live Online on June 23.

Open Access

Open Access Opportunity for Municipalities to Allay Competition Concerns

Open access provisions in municipal builds could alleviate fears of competition concerns with ISPs.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 23, 2021

By

Screenshot from Broadband Breakfast Live Online episode on June 16.

Exclusive

Exclusive Drew Clark Column on Innovation in Open Access Networks

Open access last-mile networks are an area of great commercial innovation and ferment in the United States right now.

Published

4 weeks ago

on

June 11, 2021

By

