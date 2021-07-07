Broadband Roundup
Trump Files Suit Against Tech Giants, N.Y. Gets $21M for Broadband, Default Apps Dominate
Trump files class-action against major tech firms, New York gets $21M for rural internet, default apps get most use.
July 7, 2021 — Former President Donald Trump has filed a class-action lawsuit against the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google for the banning of political figures from their platforms, he announced at a press conference Wednesday.
“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants,” Trump said.
“We’re asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies’ illegal, shameful censorship of the American people and that’s exactly what they are doing,” Trump alleged.
He said he is asking the court to end the banning and “silencing” of figures on the platforms, including himself. He was banned due to what companies saw as a link between his words and the actions of those who rioted at the Capitol in January.
The lawsuit is the latest salvo in the wider debate about how to deal with the growing influence of social media companies.
Last week, a federal court judge put a temporary ban on the implementation of a Florida law that would penalize social media companies that remove political figures from their platforms.
Currently, Congress is contemplating changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields social media companies from legal liability for the things their users post on their platforms.
“This is the first of numerous other lawsuits, I assume, that will follow,” Trump said Wednesday.
USDA putting $21 million toward rural New York
Rural New Yorkers will be getting an injection of $21 million to connect them to high-speed internet, the United States Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.
That amount is part of the $550-million Congress allocated from its ReConnect Program, a federal initiative intended to attract private sector investment in broadband projects.
The money will be split between Empire Long Distance Corp. and Madison County.
Empire will get $11.3 million to run a fiber line directly to buildings. It is expected the corporation will connect 11,341 people, 96 farms, 42 businesses, and a school to high-speed broadband in Livingston County, New York.
Meanwhile, Madison County will get $10.1 million for a similar network that is expected to connect 2,170 people, 50 farms, and 30 businesses to high-speed broadband in that county.
Apple and Google dominate basic app use, study finds
A new Comscore study found basic preinstalled applications are being used most, raising questions about Apple’s and Google’s dominance over the app space.
Applications like the default photos, weather and clocks that are already on phones are being used more than others, leaving other competing apps in the stores in the lurch.
Apple and Google, who own the two dominant smartphone app stores, have come under fire for alleged anticompetitive practices related to their market power.
Lawmakers in the House are currently reviewing a set of antitrust bills designed to curb the power of Big Tech and give themselves a competitive advantage over others.
Last year, the saga reached a boiling point when Epic Games, the maker of popular game Fortnite, began selling in-game items outside of the Apple Store ecosystem to bypass additional store fees, leading to a legal fight.
Broadband Roundup
Google Sued, Broadband Issues Not Just Rural, LA Times Suggests Future-Proof Priorities
Google faces another antitrust lawsuit, ILSR calls for state lead on broadband, LA Times suggests focus on network future.
July 7, 2021 — Former President Donald Trump has filed a class-action lawsuit against the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google for the banning of political figures from their platforms, he announced at a press conference Wednesday.
“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants,” Trump said.
“We’re asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies’ illegal, shameful censorship of the American people and that’s exactly what they are doing,” Trump alleged.
He said he is asking the court to end the banning and “silencing” of figures on the platforms, including himself. He was banned due to what companies saw as a link between his words and the actions of those who rioted at the Capitol in January.
The lawsuit is the latest salvo in the wider debate about how to deal with the growing influence of social media companies.
Last week, a federal court judge put a temporary ban on the implementation of a Florida law that would penalize social media companies that remove political figures from their platforms.
Currently, Congress is contemplating changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields social media companies from legal liability for the things their users post on their platforms.
“This is the first of numerous other lawsuits, I assume, that will follow,” Trump said Wednesday.
USDA putting $21 million toward rural New York
Rural New Yorkers will be getting an injection of $21 million to connect them to high-speed internet, the United States Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.
That amount is part of the $550-million Congress allocated from its ReConnect Program, a federal initiative intended to attract private sector investment in broadband projects.
The money will be split between Empire Long Distance Corp. and Madison County.
Empire will get $11.3 million to run a fiber line directly to buildings. It is expected the corporation will connect 11,341 people, 96 farms, 42 businesses, and a school to high-speed broadband in Livingston County, New York.
Meanwhile, Madison County will get $10.1 million for a similar network that is expected to connect 2,170 people, 50 farms, and 30 businesses to high-speed broadband in that county.
Apple and Google dominate basic app use, study finds
A new Comscore study found basic preinstalled applications are being used most, raising questions about Apple’s and Google’s dominance over the app space.
Applications like the default photos, weather and clocks that are already on phones are being used more than others, leaving other competing apps in the stores in the lurch.
Apple and Google, who own the two dominant smartphone app stores, have come under fire for alleged anticompetitive practices related to their market power.
Lawmakers in the House are currently reviewing a set of antitrust bills designed to curb the power of Big Tech and give themselves a competitive advantage over others.
Last year, the saga reached a boiling point when Epic Games, the maker of popular game Fortnite, began selling in-game items outside of the Apple Store ecosystem to bypass additional store fees, leading to a legal fight.
Broadband Roundup
Justices Mull Social Media Review, US-EU Trade Summit, The Communicators Going Off Air
Supreme Court Justices call for social media review, aftermath of EU-US trade summit, popular TV program on American tech cancelled.
July 7, 2021 — Former President Donald Trump has filed a class-action lawsuit against the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google for the banning of political figures from their platforms, he announced at a press conference Wednesday.
“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants,” Trump said.
“We’re asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies’ illegal, shameful censorship of the American people and that’s exactly what they are doing,” Trump alleged.
He said he is asking the court to end the banning and “silencing” of figures on the platforms, including himself. He was banned due to what companies saw as a link between his words and the actions of those who rioted at the Capitol in January.
The lawsuit is the latest salvo in the wider debate about how to deal with the growing influence of social media companies.
Last week, a federal court judge put a temporary ban on the implementation of a Florida law that would penalize social media companies that remove political figures from their platforms.
Currently, Congress is contemplating changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields social media companies from legal liability for the things their users post on their platforms.
“This is the first of numerous other lawsuits, I assume, that will follow,” Trump said Wednesday.
USDA putting $21 million toward rural New York
Rural New Yorkers will be getting an injection of $21 million to connect them to high-speed internet, the United States Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.
That amount is part of the $550-million Congress allocated from its ReConnect Program, a federal initiative intended to attract private sector investment in broadband projects.
The money will be split between Empire Long Distance Corp. and Madison County.
Empire will get $11.3 million to run a fiber line directly to buildings. It is expected the corporation will connect 11,341 people, 96 farms, 42 businesses, and a school to high-speed broadband in Livingston County, New York.
Meanwhile, Madison County will get $10.1 million for a similar network that is expected to connect 2,170 people, 50 farms, and 30 businesses to high-speed broadband in that county.
Apple and Google dominate basic app use, study finds
A new Comscore study found basic preinstalled applications are being used most, raising questions about Apple’s and Google’s dominance over the app space.
Applications like the default photos, weather and clocks that are already on phones are being used more than others, leaving other competing apps in the stores in the lurch.
Apple and Google, who own the two dominant smartphone app stores, have come under fire for alleged anticompetitive practices related to their market power.
Lawmakers in the House are currently reviewing a set of antitrust bills designed to curb the power of Big Tech and give themselves a competitive advantage over others.
Last year, the saga reached a boiling point when Epic Games, the maker of popular game Fortnite, began selling in-game items outside of the Apple Store ecosystem to bypass additional store fees, leading to a legal fight.
Broadband Roundup
Florida Social Media Law Halted, Ohio GOP Drops Muni Broadband Ban, Online Privacy Protections For Children
Judge rules against Florida social media law, Ohio GOP cuts muni broadband ban, Democrats want increased child privacy protections.
July 7, 2021 — Former President Donald Trump has filed a class-action lawsuit against the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google for the banning of political figures from their platforms, he announced at a press conference Wednesday.
“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants,” Trump said.
“We’re asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies’ illegal, shameful censorship of the American people and that’s exactly what they are doing,” Trump alleged.
He said he is asking the court to end the banning and “silencing” of figures on the platforms, including himself. He was banned due to what companies saw as a link between his words and the actions of those who rioted at the Capitol in January.
The lawsuit is the latest salvo in the wider debate about how to deal with the growing influence of social media companies.
Last week, a federal court judge put a temporary ban on the implementation of a Florida law that would penalize social media companies that remove political figures from their platforms.
Currently, Congress is contemplating changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields social media companies from legal liability for the things their users post on their platforms.
“This is the first of numerous other lawsuits, I assume, that will follow,” Trump said Wednesday.
USDA putting $21 million toward rural New York
Rural New Yorkers will be getting an injection of $21 million to connect them to high-speed internet, the United States Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.
That amount is part of the $550-million Congress allocated from its ReConnect Program, a federal initiative intended to attract private sector investment in broadband projects.
The money will be split between Empire Long Distance Corp. and Madison County.
Empire will get $11.3 million to run a fiber line directly to buildings. It is expected the corporation will connect 11,341 people, 96 farms, 42 businesses, and a school to high-speed broadband in Livingston County, New York.
Meanwhile, Madison County will get $10.1 million for a similar network that is expected to connect 2,170 people, 50 farms, and 30 businesses to high-speed broadband in that county.
Apple and Google dominate basic app use, study finds
A new Comscore study found basic preinstalled applications are being used most, raising questions about Apple’s and Google’s dominance over the app space.
Applications like the default photos, weather and clocks that are already on phones are being used more than others, leaving other competing apps in the stores in the lurch.
Apple and Google, who own the two dominant smartphone app stores, have come under fire for alleged anticompetitive practices related to their market power.
Lawmakers in the House are currently reviewing a set of antitrust bills designed to curb the power of Big Tech and give themselves a competitive advantage over others.
Last year, the saga reached a boiling point when Epic Games, the maker of popular game Fortnite, began selling in-game items outside of the Apple Store ecosystem to bypass additional store fees, leading to a legal fight.
Recent
- Closing Digital Divide Means Achieving More Gender Parity At Work, Some Say
- Google Sued, Broadband Issues Not Just Rural, LA Times Suggests Future-Proof Priorities
- ‘Massive Infrastructure Spending’ Needed to Get Out of Pandemic Rut, Expert Says
- Simpler Fiber Connections Reducing Training Demands, Truck Rolls And Cost, Experts Say
- Trump Files Suit Against Tech Giants, N.Y. Gets $21M for Broadband, Default Apps Dominate
- Senator Recommends Mandatory Breach Reporting for Companies
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
5G4 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
$109 Billion for Broadband Bill, AT&T Fiber, Starlink’s 60 New Satellites, Klobuchar’s Antitrust Crusade
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
FCC Mapping Update, AT&T Axes Zero Rating In California, Zoom Files Request for Phone Numbers
-
Education4 months ago
Educators Worry About ‘Zoom Fatigue’ In Students, Recommend Innovative Teaching Techniques
-
Courts3 months ago
Supreme Court Declares Trump First Amendment Case Moot, But Legal Issues For Social Media Coming
-
Infrastructure4 months ago
3 House Bills Would Create New Speed Tiers For Broadband, Dole Out Up to $100 Billion in Funds
-
Fiber3 months ago
Experts Weigh What Future Of Broadband Could Look Like Under Biden’s Infrastructure Plan