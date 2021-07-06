Cybersecurity
Senator Recommends Mandatory Breach Reporting for Companies
Angus King, I-Maine, also said companies should go through hack testing to beef up security.
July 6, 2021 — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is calling for the crafting of new rules requiring companies to disclose when they’ve been breached in a hack, as cybersecurity attacks against private companies put defenses in the spotlight.
“Incident reporting should be mandatory, and there should be some liability protection if the rules are followed,” said King, who is a member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Currently, there is no federal data breach notification laws requiring companies to disclose whether they have been hacked.
King was speaking to Washington Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima at an event last week to discuss emerging threats to private and government data systems.
High-profile cyberattacks, including against software company SolarWinds and oil transport company Colonial Pipeline, has put a focus on these types nefarious crimes and their ability to cripple important infrastructure in the country.
King said he believes that with most cybersecurity attacks taking place against the private sector, a new form of relationship should be required with the federal government.
And although hack testing is increasingly becoming common in some sectors like financial services, they are far from being utilized throughout industries, he noted.
King said he strongly advocates that such new rules should be a joint effort with the Geneva Convention for Cyber War. It’s the type of international cooperation that others have recommended between countries.
King suggested that critical industries should be required to undergo live cybersecurity testing by ethical hackers.
“There’s nothing like skull and crossbones coming up on the CEO’s desktop to let them know how vulnerable they are,” he said.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the department is committed to funding solutions to technology threats, and President Joe Biden in May signed an executive order to improve U.S. cybersecurity capabilities.
Last month, Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, warning him of cyber-attacks, including ransomware, stating that if the Russian government continues to violate basic norms, the United States will respond in a way that serves as a deterrent. It is believed that the Russians were behind at least the SolarWinds hack.
Cybersecurity
Companies Give Kudos to Amazon Web Services, As Competition in Cloud Security Heats Up
Experts praise Amazon’s cloud services, as competition in the space accelerates and as the feds tackle cybersecurity concerns.
July 6, 2021 — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is calling for the crafting of new rules requiring companies to disclose when they’ve been breached in a hack, as cybersecurity attacks against private companies put defenses in the spotlight.
“Incident reporting should be mandatory, and there should be some liability protection if the rules are followed,” said King, who is a member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Currently, there is no federal data breach notification laws requiring companies to disclose whether they have been hacked.
King was speaking to Washington Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima at an event last week to discuss emerging threats to private and government data systems.
High-profile cyberattacks, including against software company SolarWinds and oil transport company Colonial Pipeline, has put a focus on these types nefarious crimes and their ability to cripple important infrastructure in the country.
King said he believes that with most cybersecurity attacks taking place against the private sector, a new form of relationship should be required with the federal government.
And although hack testing is increasingly becoming common in some sectors like financial services, they are far from being utilized throughout industries, he noted.
King said he strongly advocates that such new rules should be a joint effort with the Geneva Convention for Cyber War. It’s the type of international cooperation that others have recommended between countries.
King suggested that critical industries should be required to undergo live cybersecurity testing by ethical hackers.
“There’s nothing like skull and crossbones coming up on the CEO’s desktop to let them know how vulnerable they are,” he said.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the department is committed to funding solutions to technology threats, and President Joe Biden in May signed an executive order to improve U.S. cybersecurity capabilities.
Last month, Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, warning him of cyber-attacks, including ransomware, stating that if the Russian government continues to violate basic norms, the United States will respond in a way that serves as a deterrent. It is believed that the Russians were behind at least the SolarWinds hack.
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Framework Between Countries Key to Combatting Cyberattacks, Conference Hears
Countries can work together to solidify defenses against cyberattacks, a conference heard.
July 6, 2021 — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is calling for the crafting of new rules requiring companies to disclose when they’ve been breached in a hack, as cybersecurity attacks against private companies put defenses in the spotlight.
“Incident reporting should be mandatory, and there should be some liability protection if the rules are followed,” said King, who is a member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Currently, there is no federal data breach notification laws requiring companies to disclose whether they have been hacked.
King was speaking to Washington Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima at an event last week to discuss emerging threats to private and government data systems.
High-profile cyberattacks, including against software company SolarWinds and oil transport company Colonial Pipeline, has put a focus on these types nefarious crimes and their ability to cripple important infrastructure in the country.
King said he believes that with most cybersecurity attacks taking place against the private sector, a new form of relationship should be required with the federal government.
And although hack testing is increasingly becoming common in some sectors like financial services, they are far from being utilized throughout industries, he noted.
King said he strongly advocates that such new rules should be a joint effort with the Geneva Convention for Cyber War. It’s the type of international cooperation that others have recommended between countries.
King suggested that critical industries should be required to undergo live cybersecurity testing by ethical hackers.
“There’s nothing like skull and crossbones coming up on the CEO’s desktop to let them know how vulnerable they are,” he said.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the department is committed to funding solutions to technology threats, and President Joe Biden in May signed an executive order to improve U.S. cybersecurity capabilities.
Last month, Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, warning him of cyber-attacks, including ransomware, stating that if the Russian government continues to violate basic norms, the United States will respond in a way that serves as a deterrent. It is believed that the Russians were behind at least the SolarWinds hack.
Cybersecurity
Commerce Department Commits to Funding Solutions to Technology Threats
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said more funding will go toward cybersecurity concerns.
July 6, 2021 — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is calling for the crafting of new rules requiring companies to disclose when they’ve been breached in a hack, as cybersecurity attacks against private companies put defenses in the spotlight.
“Incident reporting should be mandatory, and there should be some liability protection if the rules are followed,” said King, who is a member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Currently, there is no federal data breach notification laws requiring companies to disclose whether they have been hacked.
King was speaking to Washington Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima at an event last week to discuss emerging threats to private and government data systems.
High-profile cyberattacks, including against software company SolarWinds and oil transport company Colonial Pipeline, has put a focus on these types nefarious crimes and their ability to cripple important infrastructure in the country.
King said he believes that with most cybersecurity attacks taking place against the private sector, a new form of relationship should be required with the federal government.
And although hack testing is increasingly becoming common in some sectors like financial services, they are far from being utilized throughout industries, he noted.
King said he strongly advocates that such new rules should be a joint effort with the Geneva Convention for Cyber War. It’s the type of international cooperation that others have recommended between countries.
King suggested that critical industries should be required to undergo live cybersecurity testing by ethical hackers.
“There’s nothing like skull and crossbones coming up on the CEO’s desktop to let them know how vulnerable they are,” he said.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the department is committed to funding solutions to technology threats, and President Joe Biden in May signed an executive order to improve U.S. cybersecurity capabilities.
Last month, Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, warning him of cyber-attacks, including ransomware, stating that if the Russian government continues to violate basic norms, the United States will respond in a way that serves as a deterrent. It is believed that the Russians were behind at least the SolarWinds hack.
Recent
- Trump Files Suit Against Tech Giants, N.Y. Gets $21M for Broadband, Default Apps Dominate
- Senator Recommends Mandatory Breach Reporting for Companies
- Reverse Auctions, State-Led Funding, Higher Speeds: Speculation Mounts About Final Infrastructure Bill
- Justices Mull Social Media Review, US-EU Trade Summit, The Communicators Going Off Air
- Exclusive Drew Clark Column: Will the Broadband Infrastructure Deal Hold?
- Federal Trade Commission Expands Antitrust Enforcement By Rescinding Obama-Era Policy
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
5G4 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
$109 Billion for Broadband Bill, AT&T Fiber, Starlink’s 60 New Satellites, Klobuchar’s Antitrust Crusade
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
FCC Mapping Update, AT&T Axes Zero Rating In California, Zoom Files Request for Phone Numbers
-
Education4 months ago
Educators Worry About ‘Zoom Fatigue’ In Students, Recommend Innovative Teaching Techniques
-
Courts3 months ago
Supreme Court Declares Trump First Amendment Case Moot, But Legal Issues For Social Media Coming
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Speed Threshold Bill, AT&T Increasing Fiber To Meet Work-From-Home, Maine Getting Free Tablets
-
Infrastructure4 months ago
3 House Bills Would Create New Speed Tiers For Broadband, Dole Out Up to $100 Billion in Funds