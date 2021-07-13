Spectrum
Spectrum Decisions Becoming Increasingly Important for Future: FCC’s Simington
FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington said focus on spectrum decision will become increasingly important for digital success.
July 13, 2021 — Carefully crafting a cohering spectrum policy is crucial in today’s digital marketplace, which is becoming increasingly reliant on wireless technology, Federal Communications Commissioner Nathan Simington said in a recent Hudson Institute event.
“Given that Wi-Fi, 5G and other wireless technology encompass an ever-increasing spot in the economy, I think it is imperative that we continue to get spectrum policy right by anticipating the needs of industry and consumers and the evolution of tech to the wireless space,” he said at the event, held in late June.
Simington stated his commitment to involving all relevant federal government agencies in discussions about future spectrum decisions.
“I feel that coordination with other executive branch agencies is key to a cohering national policy that allows for private industries to succeed without encumbering existing stakeholders in the executive branch,” he said.
Simington compared the process of future telecommunications regulation to the idea of attempting to build a skyscraper in New York instead of one in a rural area, making the point that working within the constraints of existing infrastructure is a new challenge.
“No matter where you want to build, you’re going to have to deal with prior efforts,” he said. “There’s a lot of history.”
In previous events with the Hudson Institute, Simington had spoken similarly about spectrum usage and its immense increase over the course of the pandemic, arguing that receiver standards that were adequate in the past may not be equipped for the future of radio spectrum.
More can be expected from Simington on this topic in the coming months; since being appointed in December of 2020, he has made spectrum policy a focus.
“Some of the most vital open issues the commission can address [are] physical network security, trade issues, spectrum policy and closing the digital divide,” he said.
Spectrum
Explainer: Is Spectrum Sharing a Key to Broader Connectivity Goals?
In the second in a series of explainers, Broadband Breakfast looks at the quickly emerging topic of spectrum sharing, as 5G ramps up against the finite resource.
July 13, 2021 — Carefully crafting a cohering spectrum policy is crucial in today’s digital marketplace, which is becoming increasingly reliant on wireless technology, Federal Communications Commissioner Nathan Simington said in a recent Hudson Institute event.
“Given that Wi-Fi, 5G and other wireless technology encompass an ever-increasing spot in the economy, I think it is imperative that we continue to get spectrum policy right by anticipating the needs of industry and consumers and the evolution of tech to the wireless space,” he said at the event, held in late June.
Simington stated his commitment to involving all relevant federal government agencies in discussions about future spectrum decisions.
“I feel that coordination with other executive branch agencies is key to a cohering national policy that allows for private industries to succeed without encumbering existing stakeholders in the executive branch,” he said.
Simington compared the process of future telecommunications regulation to the idea of attempting to build a skyscraper in New York instead of one in a rural area, making the point that working within the constraints of existing infrastructure is a new challenge.
“No matter where you want to build, you’re going to have to deal with prior efforts,” he said. “There’s a lot of history.”
In previous events with the Hudson Institute, Simington had spoken similarly about spectrum usage and its immense increase over the course of the pandemic, arguing that receiver standards that were adequate in the past may not be equipped for the future of radio spectrum.
More can be expected from Simington on this topic in the coming months; since being appointed in December of 2020, he has made spectrum policy a focus.
“Some of the most vital open issues the commission can address [are] physical network security, trade issues, spectrum policy and closing the digital divide,” he said.
Spectrum
FCC Acts to Expand Access to Spectrum Sharing in American Territories
Chairwoman Rosenworcel has been a longtime supporter of spectrum sharing, and these actions advance that aspect of her agenda.
July 13, 2021 — Carefully crafting a cohering spectrum policy is crucial in today’s digital marketplace, which is becoming increasingly reliant on wireless technology, Federal Communications Commissioner Nathan Simington said in a recent Hudson Institute event.
“Given that Wi-Fi, 5G and other wireless technology encompass an ever-increasing spot in the economy, I think it is imperative that we continue to get spectrum policy right by anticipating the needs of industry and consumers and the evolution of tech to the wireless space,” he said at the event, held in late June.
Simington stated his commitment to involving all relevant federal government agencies in discussions about future spectrum decisions.
“I feel that coordination with other executive branch agencies is key to a cohering national policy that allows for private industries to succeed without encumbering existing stakeholders in the executive branch,” he said.
Simington compared the process of future telecommunications regulation to the idea of attempting to build a skyscraper in New York instead of one in a rural area, making the point that working within the constraints of existing infrastructure is a new challenge.
“No matter where you want to build, you’re going to have to deal with prior efforts,” he said. “There’s a lot of history.”
In previous events with the Hudson Institute, Simington had spoken similarly about spectrum usage and its immense increase over the course of the pandemic, arguing that receiver standards that were adequate in the past may not be equipped for the future of radio spectrum.
More can be expected from Simington on this topic in the coming months; since being appointed in December of 2020, he has made spectrum policy a focus.
“Some of the most vital open issues the commission can address [are] physical network security, trade issues, spectrum policy and closing the digital divide,” he said.
Section 230
Sen. Mike Lee Promotes Bills Valuing Federal Spectrum, Requiring Content Moderation Disclosures
July 13, 2021 — Carefully crafting a cohering spectrum policy is crucial in today’s digital marketplace, which is becoming increasingly reliant on wireless technology, Federal Communications Commissioner Nathan Simington said in a recent Hudson Institute event.
“Given that Wi-Fi, 5G and other wireless technology encompass an ever-increasing spot in the economy, I think it is imperative that we continue to get spectrum policy right by anticipating the needs of industry and consumers and the evolution of tech to the wireless space,” he said at the event, held in late June.
Simington stated his commitment to involving all relevant federal government agencies in discussions about future spectrum decisions.
“I feel that coordination with other executive branch agencies is key to a cohering national policy that allows for private industries to succeed without encumbering existing stakeholders in the executive branch,” he said.
Simington compared the process of future telecommunications regulation to the idea of attempting to build a skyscraper in New York instead of one in a rural area, making the point that working within the constraints of existing infrastructure is a new challenge.
“No matter where you want to build, you’re going to have to deal with prior efforts,” he said. “There’s a lot of history.”
In previous events with the Hudson Institute, Simington had spoken similarly about spectrum usage and its immense increase over the course of the pandemic, arguing that receiver standards that were adequate in the past may not be equipped for the future of radio spectrum.
More can be expected from Simington on this topic in the coming months; since being appointed in December of 2020, he has made spectrum policy a focus.
“Some of the most vital open issues the commission can address [are] physical network security, trade issues, spectrum policy and closing the digital divide,” he said.
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast Panelists Pitch Solutions for Finer Broadband Mapping Data
- Transparent Internet Pricing Campaign, Google Fined $600M in France, Work-From-Home Study
- Spectrum Decisions Becoming Increasingly Important for Future: FCC’s Simington
- Union Association Requests Congress Attach Hiring Strings to Federal Broadband Dollars
- FCC Gridlock, FTC’s Investigating Amazon-MGM, Brendan Carr’s USF Proposal Raises Questions
- Broadband Breakfast Interview About the Future of 5G with John Godfrey of Samsung
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
$109 Billion for Broadband Bill, AT&T Fiber, Starlink’s 60 New Satellites, Klobuchar’s Antitrust Crusade
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
FCC Mapping Update, AT&T Axes Zero Rating In California, Zoom Files Request for Phone Numbers
-
Education4 months ago
Educators Worry About ‘Zoom Fatigue’ In Students, Recommend Innovative Teaching Techniques
-
Courts3 months ago
Supreme Court Declares Trump First Amendment Case Moot, But Legal Issues For Social Media Coming
-
Infrastructure4 months ago
3 House Bills Would Create New Speed Tiers For Broadband, Dole Out Up to $100 Billion in Funds
-
Fiber3 months ago
Experts Weigh What Future Of Broadband Could Look Like Under Biden’s Infrastructure Plan
-
Broadband's Impact4 months ago
Federal Communications Commission Can Promote Tech Entrepreneurship for Minority Communities