Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Call for a Digital Equity Bill of Rights

Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Call for a Digital Equity Bill of Rights

As national leaders are preparing to vote on a bill to spend $65 billion to advance Internet infrastructure deployment and adoption, the California Emerging Technology Fund is spearheading a coalition of more than 2,000 organizations and individuals calling for a Digital Equity Bill of Rights. The goal of this bill of rights is to guide policymakers in crafting cost-effective and sustainable solutions to help the millions of Americans who are falling farther behind for lack of internet access—victims of a “digital cliff” exacerbated by the pandemic.

“The future of our next generation and America’s ability to compete globally is at stake. CETF and our partners are advancing the Digital Equity Bill of Rights as a policy touchstone to inspire national and state leaders to authorize trailblazing investments in broadband deployment and adoption and to enact innovative programs to address historical inequities in access to the Internet and technology,” says Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO of CETF.

Join Sunne Wright McPeak and Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark in a conversation about the Digital Equity Bill of Rights.

Sunne Wright McPeak is President and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund, a statewide non-profit organization that accelerates the deployment and adoption of broadband. She assumed the position as the CETF first chief executive in December 2006 after serving for three years as Secretary of the California Business, Transportation and Housing Agency. As a prior guest on Broadband Breakfast’s “Champions of Broadband” series, Sunne McPeak spoke about CETF’s role as a national leader in closing the digital divide.

