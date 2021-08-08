Broadband's Impact
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Call for a Digital Equity Bill of Rights
Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund, spearheads a national Digital Equity Bill of Rights
Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Call for a Digital Equity Bill of Rights
As national leaders are preparing to vote on a bill to spend $65 billion to advance Internet infrastructure deployment and adoption, the California Emerging Technology Fund is spearheading a coalition of more than 2,000 organizations and individuals calling for a Digital Equity Bill of Rights. The goal of this bill of rights is to guide policymakers in crafting cost-effective and sustainable solutions to help the millions of Americans who are falling farther behind for lack of internet access—victims of a “digital cliff” exacerbated by the pandemic.
“The future of our next generation and America’s ability to compete globally is at stake. CETF and our partners are advancing the Digital Equity Bill of Rights as a policy touchstone to inspire national and state leaders to authorize trailblazing investments in broadband deployment and adoption and to enact innovative programs to address historical inequities in access to the Internet and technology,” says Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO of CETF.
Join Sunne Wright McPeak and Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark in a conversation about the Digital Equity Bill of Rights.
See “From the View of the California Emerging Technology Fund, Presidential Leadership Needed on Broadband,” Broadband Breakfast, October 16, 2020
See “Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Sunne Wright McPeak“
Sunne Wright McPeak is President and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund, a statewide non-profit organization that accelerates the deployment and adoption of broadband. She assumed the position as the CETF first chief executive in December 2006 after serving for three years as Secretary of the California Business, Transportation and Housing Agency. As a prior guest on Broadband Breakfast’s “Champions of Broadband” series, Sunne McPeak spoke about CETF’s role as a national leader in closing the digital divide.
Craig Settles: What You Need to Know About Broadband Success From 3 NTIA Grant Programs
For broadband success, argues esteemed broadband consultant Craig Settles, “tain’t what you do, it’s the way that you do it”
Broadband Breakfast Interview: Waves Wants to Connect Entrepreneurs with Each Other
A resurgent pandemic is giving a company that remotely connects entrepreneurs with each other increasing popularity.
Bill to Address Digital Redlining, Exclusivity Agreements Between Providers and Buildings
The Anti-Digital Redlining Act hopes to ensure low-income areas get equal broadband access.
