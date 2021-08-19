Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cybersecurity: Reviewing the Biden Administration’s Executive Order

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.

Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cybersecurity: Reviewing the Biden Administration’s Executive Order

On May 12, the White House announced President Joe Biden’s executive order that instituted sweeping changes to the way the private companies must report and share data regarding breaches and their overall security. These changes were announced on the same day that the Colonial Pipeline resumed operations in the wake of the ransomware attack that left it out of commission for almost a week, resulting in a spike in gas prices and turmoil about and down the east coast as consumers panic-purchased gas.

Ransomware is only one such example of the myriad cybersecurity threats facing both the private and public sector in 2021. Join us on August 25 to discuss what this executive order means for both public and private sectors in the technology industry at large.

Panelists to be announced.

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast.

