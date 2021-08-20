#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the September 1, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
Though it may have passed in the Senate, the bipartisan infrastructure framework still faces hurdles before it can be put into law. How much money can broadband expansion expect to see? Will we see a return of reverse auctions? What kind of obstacles will the bill face?
Join us on September 1, 2021 where we will discuss all of this and more during our Broadband Breakfast Live Online event!
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cybersecurity: Reviewing the Biden Administration’s Executive Order
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the September 1, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
Though it may have passed in the Senate, the bipartisan infrastructure framework still faces hurdles before it can be put into law. How much money can broadband expansion expect to see? Will we see a return of reverse auctions? What kind of obstacles will the bill face?
Join us on September 1, 2021 where we will discuss all of this and more during our Broadband Breakfast Live Online event!
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s What at Fiber Connect?
The Broadband Breakfast team will interview several attendees from Fiber Connect in this special on-the-scene report.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the September 1, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
Though it may have passed in the Senate, the bipartisan infrastructure framework still faces hurdles before it can be put into law. How much money can broadband expansion expect to see? Will we see a return of reverse auctions? What kind of obstacles will the bill face?
Join us on September 1, 2021 where we will discuss all of this and more during our Broadband Breakfast Live Online event!
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 3)
This event will be the third in a series previewing the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the September 1, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
Though it may have passed in the Senate, the bipartisan infrastructure framework still faces hurdles before it can be put into law. How much money can broadband expansion expect to see? Will we see a return of reverse auctions? What kind of obstacles will the bill face?
Join us on September 1, 2021 where we will discuss all of this and more during our Broadband Breakfast Live Online event!
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
- FTC Complaint Against Facebook, Amazon Warns of Antitrust Reforms, Tesla Under Investigation
- Chinese Communist Party Increasingly Looking to Tighten Grip on Its Tech Industry, Experts Say
- Current, Former FCC Commissioners Hope Broadband Infrastructure Bill Protects Against Waste
- TPI President Wallsten Defends Reverse Auction, Points to Mapping Flaws in Light of RDOF Defaults
- Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cybersecurity: Reviewing the Biden Administration’s Executive Order
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
The Case Against Deregulation, Repealing Section 230, Looking Back At AT&T’s Breakup
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
RDOF Reverse Auction Criticized, Google Makes Pandemic Gains, California Broadband Access For K-12
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Ask Us About Radio Frequency Spectrum
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
FCC Supply Chain Security Strategy, Risk Of Fiber Shortage, Digital Literacy To Close Digital Divide
-
WISP4 months ago
In First In-Person Event Since Pandemic, WISPA Conference Discusses Infrastructure, Mapping
-
Education4 months ago
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Unveils Proposed Rules for Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Ask Us About the Emergency Broadband Benefit and Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
NY Sued Over Low-Cost Internet, Apple Antitrust Allegations, CETF Concludes Surveys, 5G Device Growth