Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the September 1, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?

Though it may have passed in the Senate, the bipartisan infrastructure framework still faces hurdles before it can be put into law. How much money can broadband expansion expect to see? Will we see a return of reverse auctions? What kind of obstacles will the bill face?

Join us on September 1, 2021 where we will discuss all of this and more during our Broadband Breakfast Live Online event!

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cybersecurity: Reviewing the Biden Administration’s Executive Order

August 19, 2021

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s What at Fiber Connect?

The Broadband Breakfast team will interview several attendees from Fiber Connect in this special on-the-scene report.

July 22, 2021

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Preview of the Broadband Communities Summit (Part 3)

This event will be the third in a series previewing the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit.

July 9, 2021

