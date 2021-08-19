Infrastructure
Current, Former FCC Commissioners Hope Broadband Infrastructure Bill Protects Against Waste
Brendan Carr noted concern about possible overbuilding and lack of accountability in infrastructure bill.
ASPEN, Colorado, August 19, 2021—Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr and former commissioner Mignon Clyburn said at the conclusion of the 2021 Aspen Conference Tuesday that they hoped the $65 billion going toward broadband from the infrastructure bill will not be subject to abuses and overbuilding.
Carr said he is worried about the potential for overbuilding and a lack of accountability for instances of waste, fraud, and abuse on behalf of those given funds to improve infrastructure at the state level. He emphasized the seriousness of ensuring this opportunity for growth is not squandered.
“We now have the funding to close the digital divide from an infrastructure perspective many times over.”
The bill must still go before the House, as it just passed the Senate last week.
Clyburn echoed some of those concerns Wednesday, saying those who are making the infrastructure decisions should take not that this money “is not your slush fund.”
Otherwise, both Carr and Clyburn were optimistic about the general direction of where things were headed, including how the agency was handling matters. Despite still not have a tie-breaking fifth commissioner on the FCC, Clyburn said “I believe we are at 2-2 for a reason,” adding that now is the FCC’s chance to show American’s what it can do and do what needs to be done.
RDOF concerns
When the commissioners discussed the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which awarded money in December, Carr was quick to defend the reverse auction process that has drawn scrutiny in recent weeks, as companies are increasingly defaulting on areas due to new FCC mapping showing that those coverage areas are already served.
Carr described the reverse auction process as cost effective and efficient, and primarily blamed insufficient broadband mapping for the fallout rather than the reverse auction process itself. TPI President Scott Wallsten similarly blamed mapping, not the reverse auction, for RDOF’s recent problems.
In response to some of the criticisms levied against the FCC regarding the auction process, Carr said that the FCC needs to strike a balance between doing its due diligence to ensure that carriers can deliver on their obligations, while also not picking winners and losers.
“We do not want to prejudge who can succeed [or fail],” he said.
Infrastructure
TPI President Wallsten Defends Reverse Auction, Points to Mapping Flaws in Light of RDOF Defaults
In an interview with Broadband Breakfast, Technology Policy Institute President Scott Wallsten blamed bad mapping for RDOF mess.
ASPEN, Colorado, August 19, 2021—Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr and former commissioner Mignon Clyburn said at the conclusion of the 2021 Aspen Conference Tuesday that they hoped the $65 billion going toward broadband from the infrastructure bill will not be subject to abuses and overbuilding.
Carr said he is worried about the potential for overbuilding and a lack of accountability for instances of waste, fraud, and abuse on behalf of those given funds to improve infrastructure at the state level. He emphasized the seriousness of ensuring this opportunity for growth is not squandered.
“We now have the funding to close the digital divide from an infrastructure perspective many times over.”
The bill must still go before the House, as it just passed the Senate last week.
Clyburn echoed some of those concerns Wednesday, saying those who are making the infrastructure decisions should take not that this money “is not your slush fund.”
Otherwise, both Carr and Clyburn were optimistic about the general direction of where things were headed, including how the agency was handling matters. Despite still not have a tie-breaking fifth commissioner on the FCC, Clyburn said “I believe we are at 2-2 for a reason,” adding that now is the FCC’s chance to show American’s what it can do and do what needs to be done.
RDOF concerns
When the commissioners discussed the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which awarded money in December, Carr was quick to defend the reverse auction process that has drawn scrutiny in recent weeks, as companies are increasingly defaulting on areas due to new FCC mapping showing that those coverage areas are already served.
Carr described the reverse auction process as cost effective and efficient, and primarily blamed insufficient broadband mapping for the fallout rather than the reverse auction process itself. TPI President Scott Wallsten similarly blamed mapping, not the reverse auction, for RDOF’s recent problems.
In response to some of the criticisms levied against the FCC regarding the auction process, Carr said that the FCC needs to strike a balance between doing its due diligence to ensure that carriers can deliver on their obligations, while also not picking winners and losers.
“We do not want to prejudge who can succeed [or fail],” he said.
Open Access
Population Center in Chautauqua County May Be First City in New York With Municipal Fiber
Jamestown is hoping an open access network would make internet more affordable.
ASPEN, Colorado, August 19, 2021—Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr and former commissioner Mignon Clyburn said at the conclusion of the 2021 Aspen Conference Tuesday that they hoped the $65 billion going toward broadband from the infrastructure bill will not be subject to abuses and overbuilding.
Carr said he is worried about the potential for overbuilding and a lack of accountability for instances of waste, fraud, and abuse on behalf of those given funds to improve infrastructure at the state level. He emphasized the seriousness of ensuring this opportunity for growth is not squandered.
“We now have the funding to close the digital divide from an infrastructure perspective many times over.”
The bill must still go before the House, as it just passed the Senate last week.
Clyburn echoed some of those concerns Wednesday, saying those who are making the infrastructure decisions should take not that this money “is not your slush fund.”
Otherwise, both Carr and Clyburn were optimistic about the general direction of where things were headed, including how the agency was handling matters. Despite still not have a tie-breaking fifth commissioner on the FCC, Clyburn said “I believe we are at 2-2 for a reason,” adding that now is the FCC’s chance to show American’s what it can do and do what needs to be done.
RDOF concerns
When the commissioners discussed the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which awarded money in December, Carr was quick to defend the reverse auction process that has drawn scrutiny in recent weeks, as companies are increasingly defaulting on areas due to new FCC mapping showing that those coverage areas are already served.
Carr described the reverse auction process as cost effective and efficient, and primarily blamed insufficient broadband mapping for the fallout rather than the reverse auction process itself. TPI President Scott Wallsten similarly blamed mapping, not the reverse auction, for RDOF’s recent problems.
In response to some of the criticisms levied against the FCC regarding the auction process, Carr said that the FCC needs to strike a balance between doing its due diligence to ensure that carriers can deliver on their obligations, while also not picking winners and losers.
“We do not want to prejudge who can succeed [or fail],” he said.
Infrastructure
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in the Senate’s $65 Billion Broadband Infrastructure Bill
Muninetworks’ Sean Gonsalves cracks open and investigates the infrastructure bill.
ASPEN, Colorado, August 19, 2021—Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr and former commissioner Mignon Clyburn said at the conclusion of the 2021 Aspen Conference Tuesday that they hoped the $65 billion going toward broadband from the infrastructure bill will not be subject to abuses and overbuilding.
Carr said he is worried about the potential for overbuilding and a lack of accountability for instances of waste, fraud, and abuse on behalf of those given funds to improve infrastructure at the state level. He emphasized the seriousness of ensuring this opportunity for growth is not squandered.
“We now have the funding to close the digital divide from an infrastructure perspective many times over.”
The bill must still go before the House, as it just passed the Senate last week.
Clyburn echoed some of those concerns Wednesday, saying those who are making the infrastructure decisions should take not that this money “is not your slush fund.”
Otherwise, both Carr and Clyburn were optimistic about the general direction of where things were headed, including how the agency was handling matters. Despite still not have a tie-breaking fifth commissioner on the FCC, Clyburn said “I believe we are at 2-2 for a reason,” adding that now is the FCC’s chance to show American’s what it can do and do what needs to be done.
RDOF concerns
When the commissioners discussed the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which awarded money in December, Carr was quick to defend the reverse auction process that has drawn scrutiny in recent weeks, as companies are increasingly defaulting on areas due to new FCC mapping showing that those coverage areas are already served.
Carr described the reverse auction process as cost effective and efficient, and primarily blamed insufficient broadband mapping for the fallout rather than the reverse auction process itself. TPI President Scott Wallsten similarly blamed mapping, not the reverse auction, for RDOF’s recent problems.
In response to some of the criticisms levied against the FCC regarding the auction process, Carr said that the FCC needs to strike a balance between doing its due diligence to ensure that carriers can deliver on their obligations, while also not picking winners and losers.
“We do not want to prejudge who can succeed [or fail],” he said.
Recent
- Chinese Communist Party Increasingly Looking to Tighten Grip on Its Tech Industry, Experts Say
- Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cybersecurity: Reviewing the Biden Administration’s Executive Order
- Current, Former FCC Commissioners Hope Broadband Infrastructure Bill Protects Against Waste
- TPI President Wallsten Defends Reverse Auction, Points to Mapping Flaws in Light of RDOF Defaults
- Population Center in Chautauqua County May Be First City in New York With Municipal Fiber
- T-Mobile Confirms Breach, Americans to Spend Billions on 5G Phones, More Affordable Internet Access
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
The Case Against Deregulation, Repealing Section 230, Looking Back At AT&T’s Breakup
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
RDOF Reverse Auction Criticized, Google Makes Pandemic Gains, California Broadband Access For K-12
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Ask Us About Radio Frequency Spectrum
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
FCC Supply Chain Security Strategy, Risk Of Fiber Shortage, Digital Literacy To Close Digital Divide
-
WISP4 months ago
In First In-Person Event Since Pandemic, WISPA Conference Discusses Infrastructure, Mapping
-
Education4 months ago
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Unveils Proposed Rules for Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Ask Us About the Emergency Broadband Benefit and Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
NY Sued Over Low-Cost Internet, Apple Antitrust Allegations, CETF Concludes Surveys, 5G Device Growth