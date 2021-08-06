Exclusive Drew Clark Column: UTOPIA Fiber’s Pioneering with Open Access

August 6, 2021— This week, another city along the Wasatch Front in Utah joined UTOPIA Fiber’s gigabit-capable broadband network with the announcement that work has officially begun in Pleasant Grove City, Utah.

What started out as The Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency in 2004 has now become one of the most promising success stories for the open access model in the industry.

