Exclusive Drew Clark Column: When Will the House Act on Infrastructure?

WASHINGTON, August 20, 2021 – Investments in infrastructure appear to be universally popular on Capitol Hill. But the $1.2 trillion in federal spending that passed the Senate last week – $65 billion for broadband – is about to get holed up in intra-party squabbling.

Moderate and progressive Democrats are about to go after each other over whether to spend $1.2 trillion, or $1.2 trillion plus an additional estimated $3.5 trillion. You are unauthorized to view this page.

In order to see Exclusive columns on Broadband Breakfast, join us as a Founding Member of the Broadband Breakfast Club. At $49/month, this price will never be lower!

Each week, members of the Broadband Breakfast Club will receive exclusive columns and features, such as this one, gain access to a members-only meetings, and obtain discounts on events like the Broadband Communities Summit. Subscribe now to Broadband Breakfast Club Member – Founder’s Rate for $49/month. Cancel anytime.