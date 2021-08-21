Connect with us

Exclusive Drew Clark Column: When Will the House Act on Infrastructure?

Party squabbles to delay infrastructure spending in the House.

WASHINGTON, August 20, 2021 – Investments in infrastructure appear to be universally popular on Capitol Hill. But the $1.2 trillion in federal spending that passed the Senate last week – $65 billion for broadband – is about to get holed up in intra-party squabbling.

Moderate and progressive Democrats are about to go after each other over whether to spend $1.2 trillion, or $1.2 trillion plus an additional estimated $3.5 trillion.

