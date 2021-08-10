Connect with us

Broadband Roundup

Infrastructure Bill Goes to House, Senators Add Crypto to Bill, Apple Tool to Scan for Child Abuse

Infrastructure bill passes the Senate, crypto regulations in the bill, and Apple will scan iPhones for child abuse material.

Published

21 hours ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY

August 10, 2021 – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $65 billion for broadband infrastructure, passed in the Senate on Tuesday.

H.R. 3684, which now must go through the House, requires the FCC to evaluate and report on how the legislation would help in its efforts to meet universal service goals, while also establishing as unserved areas with access to speeds of less than 25 Mbps download speeds (the federal standard), and as underserved those areas with access to less than 100 Mbps download.

The legislation also creates the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program under the auspices of the commerce department, which will manage $42 billion under the program.

It also establishes the Digital Equity Act, a set of provisions for digital inclusions projects at the state and federal level. These projects include $125 million in formula grants to create and implement digital equity plans in each state. It provides the same amount in competitive grants for digital inclusion projects.

Senators add cryptocurrency regulation to infrastructure bill

New amendments to the Senate-passed infrastructure bill include provisions to tax and regulate cryptocurrencies.

One of the two amendments would reportedly raise $30 billion in taxes over 10 years. The other would dictate which types of crypto tools would be defined as financial intermediaries (i.e., brokers) and be subject to reporting requirements.

These amendments function to provide another means for the U.S. government to pay for the cost of the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

According to the new definition, “cryptocurrency miners and engineers are exempt from the proposed regulations.” Crypto brokers will have to collect and send purchaser and seller data to the Internal Revenue Service.

Should the bill pass the House, it will make it more difficult for crypto investors to avoid paying taxes.

Apple’s NeuralHash to scan iPhones for child sexual abuse

Apple recently announced plans to scan U.S. iPhones to check for child sexual abuse content.

The company’s “NeuralHash” tool will scan images prior to uploading them to iCloud.

The scans will be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Apple stated this will only happen if content matches what’s already been uploaded to the Center’s database.

If CSAM is found, Apple will disable the user’s account, report it to the center, and forward it to law enforcement automatically.

In addition, Apple plans to scan users encrypted messages for sexually explicit content to protect children.

Privacy advocates contend the NeuralHash “could suffer from a mission creep and be expanded to detect other kinds of content that could have political and safety implications.”

Related Topics:

Reporter Uhunoma Edamwen, from Richmond, Virginia, earned his Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies and Public Policy at the University of Virginia. Working towards a Masters in Public Administration, he has performed communications and research work and aims to continue his career in the public interest arena with a focus on technology policy. Uhunoma enjoys podcasts, gaming, spicy foods, and fighting for better, high-speed broadband for everyone.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Broadband Roundup

Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward, FCC’s New Coverage Map, Altice Allegedly Eyeing Mint

Senate votes to finish infrastructure bill debate, FCC releases new 4G map, report says Altice could buy Mint Mobile.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 9, 2021

By

Mint Mobile stakeholder Ryan Reynolds

August 10, 2021 – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $65 billion for broadband infrastructure, passed in the Senate on Tuesday.

H.R. 3684, which now must go through the House, requires the FCC to evaluate and report on how the legislation would help in its efforts to meet universal service goals, while also establishing as unserved areas with access to speeds of less than 25 Mbps download speeds (the federal standard), and as underserved those areas with access to less than 100 Mbps download.

The legislation also creates the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program under the auspices of the commerce department, which will manage $42 billion under the program.

It also establishes the Digital Equity Act, a set of provisions for digital inclusions projects at the state and federal level. These projects include $125 million in formula grants to create and implement digital equity plans in each state. It provides the same amount in competitive grants for digital inclusion projects.

Senators add cryptocurrency regulation to infrastructure bill

New amendments to the Senate-passed infrastructure bill include provisions to tax and regulate cryptocurrencies.

One of the two amendments would reportedly raise $30 billion in taxes over 10 years. The other would dictate which types of crypto tools would be defined as financial intermediaries (i.e., brokers) and be subject to reporting requirements.

These amendments function to provide another means for the U.S. government to pay for the cost of the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

According to the new definition, “cryptocurrency miners and engineers are exempt from the proposed regulations.” Crypto brokers will have to collect and send purchaser and seller data to the Internal Revenue Service.

Should the bill pass the House, it will make it more difficult for crypto investors to avoid paying taxes.

Apple’s NeuralHash to scan iPhones for child sexual abuse

Apple recently announced plans to scan U.S. iPhones to check for child sexual abuse content.

The company’s “NeuralHash” tool will scan images prior to uploading them to iCloud.

The scans will be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Apple stated this will only happen if content matches what’s already been uploaded to the Center’s database.

If CSAM is found, Apple will disable the user’s account, report it to the center, and forward it to law enforcement automatically.

In addition, Apple plans to scan users encrypted messages for sexually explicit content to protect children.

Privacy advocates contend the NeuralHash “could suffer from a mission creep and be expanded to detect other kinds of content that could have political and safety implications.”

Continue Reading

Broadband Roundup

Democrats Criticize FTC Recusal Campaign, Broadband Price Dissatisfaction, Starlink Speeds Impress

Democratic lawmakers want end to calls to recuse Lina Khan, dissatisfaction with prices, Starlink comparable to fixed-wireless.

Published

6 days ago

on

August 5, 2021

By

FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan

August 10, 2021 – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $65 billion for broadband infrastructure, passed in the Senate on Tuesday.

H.R. 3684, which now must go through the House, requires the FCC to evaluate and report on how the legislation would help in its efforts to meet universal service goals, while also establishing as unserved areas with access to speeds of less than 25 Mbps download speeds (the federal standard), and as underserved those areas with access to less than 100 Mbps download.

The legislation also creates the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program under the auspices of the commerce department, which will manage $42 billion under the program.

It also establishes the Digital Equity Act, a set of provisions for digital inclusions projects at the state and federal level. These projects include $125 million in formula grants to create and implement digital equity plans in each state. It provides the same amount in competitive grants for digital inclusion projects.

Senators add cryptocurrency regulation to infrastructure bill

New amendments to the Senate-passed infrastructure bill include provisions to tax and regulate cryptocurrencies.

One of the two amendments would reportedly raise $30 billion in taxes over 10 years. The other would dictate which types of crypto tools would be defined as financial intermediaries (i.e., brokers) and be subject to reporting requirements.

These amendments function to provide another means for the U.S. government to pay for the cost of the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

According to the new definition, “cryptocurrency miners and engineers are exempt from the proposed regulations.” Crypto brokers will have to collect and send purchaser and seller data to the Internal Revenue Service.

Should the bill pass the House, it will make it more difficult for crypto investors to avoid paying taxes.

Apple’s NeuralHash to scan iPhones for child sexual abuse

Apple recently announced plans to scan U.S. iPhones to check for child sexual abuse content.

The company’s “NeuralHash” tool will scan images prior to uploading them to iCloud.

The scans will be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Apple stated this will only happen if content matches what’s already been uploaded to the Center’s database.

If CSAM is found, Apple will disable the user’s account, report it to the center, and forward it to law enforcement automatically.

In addition, Apple plans to scan users encrypted messages for sexually explicit content to protect children.

Privacy advocates contend the NeuralHash “could suffer from a mission creep and be expanded to detect other kinds of content that could have political and safety implications.”

Continue Reading

Broadband Roundup

Nebraska Problems with RDOF Decision, Secure Equipment Act Moves, T-Mobile Taking Down Sprint LTE

Nebraska said FCC made inaccuracies in RDOF decision, committee pushes secure equipment forward, T-Mobile sunsetting Sprint network.

Published

7 days ago

on

August 4, 2021

By

Marco Rubio, R-Florida

August 10, 2021 – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $65 billion for broadband infrastructure, passed in the Senate on Tuesday.

H.R. 3684, which now must go through the House, requires the FCC to evaluate and report on how the legislation would help in its efforts to meet universal service goals, while also establishing as unserved areas with access to speeds of less than 25 Mbps download speeds (the federal standard), and as underserved those areas with access to less than 100 Mbps download.

The legislation also creates the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program under the auspices of the commerce department, which will manage $42 billion under the program.

It also establishes the Digital Equity Act, a set of provisions for digital inclusions projects at the state and federal level. These projects include $125 million in formula grants to create and implement digital equity plans in each state. It provides the same amount in competitive grants for digital inclusion projects.

Senators add cryptocurrency regulation to infrastructure bill

New amendments to the Senate-passed infrastructure bill include provisions to tax and regulate cryptocurrencies.

One of the two amendments would reportedly raise $30 billion in taxes over 10 years. The other would dictate which types of crypto tools would be defined as financial intermediaries (i.e., brokers) and be subject to reporting requirements.

These amendments function to provide another means for the U.S. government to pay for the cost of the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

According to the new definition, “cryptocurrency miners and engineers are exempt from the proposed regulations.” Crypto brokers will have to collect and send purchaser and seller data to the Internal Revenue Service.

Should the bill pass the House, it will make it more difficult for crypto investors to avoid paying taxes.

Apple’s NeuralHash to scan iPhones for child sexual abuse

Apple recently announced plans to scan U.S. iPhones to check for child sexual abuse content.

The company’s “NeuralHash” tool will scan images prior to uploading them to iCloud.

The scans will be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Apple stated this will only happen if content matches what’s already been uploaded to the Center’s database.

If CSAM is found, Apple will disable the user’s account, report it to the center, and forward it to law enforcement automatically.

In addition, Apple plans to scan users encrypted messages for sexually explicit content to protect children.

Privacy advocates contend the NeuralHash “could suffer from a mission creep and be expanded to detect other kinds of content that could have political and safety implications.”

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

 

Trending