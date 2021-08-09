Broadband Roundup
Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward, FCC’s New Coverage Map, Altice Allegedly Eyeing Mint
Senate votes to finish infrastructure bill debate, FCC releases new 4G map, report says Altice could buy Mint Mobile.
August 9, 2021 — The Senate voted 68-29 on Sunday to conclude debate on the infrastructure bill.
Democrats unanimously voted to finish the bill’s debate and 18 Republicans joined them. Sens. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, all missed Sunday’s vote, though they have all indicated their support for the bill.
The infrastructure package will now be put to a vote in the Senate. Though the bill is expected to pass this next stage, opponents of the bill still have opportunities to make sure the process is as drawn out as possible to slow down its passage.
Should the bill pass in the Senate as expected, the bill will still face an uncertain future in the House. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, has argued that the bill is not ambitious enough, and has said that she will not bring the bipartisan effort to the floor for a vote until the scope of the bill is expanded.
As it currently stands, the bill is only a fraction of what it once was—allotting nearly $550 billion of what was once more than a trillion dollars. The bill pledges $65 billion for improving broadband infrastructure across the country.
FCC releases updated coverage map
The FCC released Friday an updated map reflecting 4G LTE coverage and availability across the U.S.
In a press release, the FCC stated that this map would serve as a preview of how data will be collected and presented in the future to allow consumers to make informed decisions when choosing an internet service provider. As it stands now, only the largest providers’ networks were provided; the information was given voluntarily by the nations’ largest mobile carriers via the FCC’s Form 477.
The interactive, digital map allows visitors to view layers of the largest wireless providers services—including AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon.
“A good map is one that changes over time,” Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “Today’s new map represents progress in our efforts to implement the Broadband DATA Act and build next-generation broadband maps that can help to connect 100 percent of Americans.”
The FCC will hold a webinar on August 12 to further discuss and hear questions and comments related to the future of data collection.
Altice eyes Mint Mobile
According to reporting by New York Post, Altice USA is poised to purchase the carrier made recognizable by Ryan Reynolds’ tongue-in-cheek commercials.
Though neither Mint nor Altice have publicly commented on the prospects of the deal, the New York Post cites “a source with direct knowledge of the situation,” and stated that Altice CEO Dexter Goei committed to aggressively focusing on their mobile service, which they recently rebranded from Altice Mobile to Optimum Mobile.
Though all parties involved appear to be tight-lipped on the subject, it is worth noting Mint’s meteoric rise. The company was founded in 2015 and it was revealed in 2019 that Reynolds was a co-owner of the company and would serve as its public face.
Broadband Roundup
Democrats Criticize FTC Recusal Campaign, Broadband Price Dissatisfaction, Starlink Speeds Impress
Democratic lawmakers want end to calls to recuse Lina Khan, dissatisfaction with prices, Starlink comparable to fixed-wireless.
August 9, 2021 — The Senate voted 68-29 on Sunday to conclude debate on the infrastructure bill.
Democrats unanimously voted to finish the bill’s debate and 18 Republicans joined them. Sens. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, all missed Sunday’s vote, though they have all indicated their support for the bill.
The infrastructure package will now be put to a vote in the Senate. Though the bill is expected to pass this next stage, opponents of the bill still have opportunities to make sure the process is as drawn out as possible to slow down its passage.
Should the bill pass in the Senate as expected, the bill will still face an uncertain future in the House. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, has argued that the bill is not ambitious enough, and has said that she will not bring the bipartisan effort to the floor for a vote until the scope of the bill is expanded.
As it currently stands, the bill is only a fraction of what it once was—allotting nearly $550 billion of what was once more than a trillion dollars. The bill pledges $65 billion for improving broadband infrastructure across the country.
FCC releases updated coverage map
The FCC released Friday an updated map reflecting 4G LTE coverage and availability across the U.S.
In a press release, the FCC stated that this map would serve as a preview of how data will be collected and presented in the future to allow consumers to make informed decisions when choosing an internet service provider. As it stands now, only the largest providers’ networks were provided; the information was given voluntarily by the nations’ largest mobile carriers via the FCC’s Form 477.
The interactive, digital map allows visitors to view layers of the largest wireless providers services—including AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon.
“A good map is one that changes over time,” Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “Today’s new map represents progress in our efforts to implement the Broadband DATA Act and build next-generation broadband maps that can help to connect 100 percent of Americans.”
The FCC will hold a webinar on August 12 to further discuss and hear questions and comments related to the future of data collection.
Altice eyes Mint Mobile
According to reporting by New York Post, Altice USA is poised to purchase the carrier made recognizable by Ryan Reynolds’ tongue-in-cheek commercials.
Though neither Mint nor Altice have publicly commented on the prospects of the deal, the New York Post cites “a source with direct knowledge of the situation,” and stated that Altice CEO Dexter Goei committed to aggressively focusing on their mobile service, which they recently rebranded from Altice Mobile to Optimum Mobile.
Though all parties involved appear to be tight-lipped on the subject, it is worth noting Mint’s meteoric rise. The company was founded in 2015 and it was revealed in 2019 that Reynolds was a co-owner of the company and would serve as its public face.
Broadband Roundup
Nebraska Problems with RDOF Decision, Secure Equipment Act Moves, T-Mobile Taking Down Sprint LTE
Nebraska said FCC made inaccuracies in RDOF decision, committee pushes secure equipment forward, T-Mobile sunsetting Sprint network.
August 9, 2021 — The Senate voted 68-29 on Sunday to conclude debate on the infrastructure bill.
Democrats unanimously voted to finish the bill’s debate and 18 Republicans joined them. Sens. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, all missed Sunday’s vote, though they have all indicated their support for the bill.
The infrastructure package will now be put to a vote in the Senate. Though the bill is expected to pass this next stage, opponents of the bill still have opportunities to make sure the process is as drawn out as possible to slow down its passage.
Should the bill pass in the Senate as expected, the bill will still face an uncertain future in the House. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, has argued that the bill is not ambitious enough, and has said that she will not bring the bipartisan effort to the floor for a vote until the scope of the bill is expanded.
As it currently stands, the bill is only a fraction of what it once was—allotting nearly $550 billion of what was once more than a trillion dollars. The bill pledges $65 billion for improving broadband infrastructure across the country.
FCC releases updated coverage map
The FCC released Friday an updated map reflecting 4G LTE coverage and availability across the U.S.
In a press release, the FCC stated that this map would serve as a preview of how data will be collected and presented in the future to allow consumers to make informed decisions when choosing an internet service provider. As it stands now, only the largest providers’ networks were provided; the information was given voluntarily by the nations’ largest mobile carriers via the FCC’s Form 477.
The interactive, digital map allows visitors to view layers of the largest wireless providers services—including AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon.
“A good map is one that changes over time,” Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “Today’s new map represents progress in our efforts to implement the Broadband DATA Act and build next-generation broadband maps that can help to connect 100 percent of Americans.”
The FCC will hold a webinar on August 12 to further discuss and hear questions and comments related to the future of data collection.
Altice eyes Mint Mobile
According to reporting by New York Post, Altice USA is poised to purchase the carrier made recognizable by Ryan Reynolds’ tongue-in-cheek commercials.
Though neither Mint nor Altice have publicly commented on the prospects of the deal, the New York Post cites “a source with direct knowledge of the situation,” and stated that Altice CEO Dexter Goei committed to aggressively focusing on their mobile service, which they recently rebranded from Altice Mobile to Optimum Mobile.
Though all parties involved appear to be tight-lipped on the subject, it is worth noting Mint’s meteoric rise. The company was founded in 2015 and it was revealed in 2019 that Reynolds was a co-owner of the company and would serve as its public face.
Broadband Roundup
Infrastructure Bill Reactions, Airbnb Lets Hosts Display Wi-Fi Speeds, No Child Left Offline
Organizations applaud infrastructure bill, Airbnb gives renters view into internet speeds, op-ed to support education during Delta wave.
August 9, 2021 — The Senate voted 68-29 on Sunday to conclude debate on the infrastructure bill.
Democrats unanimously voted to finish the bill’s debate and 18 Republicans joined them. Sens. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, all missed Sunday’s vote, though they have all indicated their support for the bill.
The infrastructure package will now be put to a vote in the Senate. Though the bill is expected to pass this next stage, opponents of the bill still have opportunities to make sure the process is as drawn out as possible to slow down its passage.
Should the bill pass in the Senate as expected, the bill will still face an uncertain future in the House. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, has argued that the bill is not ambitious enough, and has said that she will not bring the bipartisan effort to the floor for a vote until the scope of the bill is expanded.
As it currently stands, the bill is only a fraction of what it once was—allotting nearly $550 billion of what was once more than a trillion dollars. The bill pledges $65 billion for improving broadband infrastructure across the country.
FCC releases updated coverage map
The FCC released Friday an updated map reflecting 4G LTE coverage and availability across the U.S.
In a press release, the FCC stated that this map would serve as a preview of how data will be collected and presented in the future to allow consumers to make informed decisions when choosing an internet service provider. As it stands now, only the largest providers’ networks were provided; the information was given voluntarily by the nations’ largest mobile carriers via the FCC’s Form 477.
The interactive, digital map allows visitors to view layers of the largest wireless providers services—including AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon.
“A good map is one that changes over time,” Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “Today’s new map represents progress in our efforts to implement the Broadband DATA Act and build next-generation broadband maps that can help to connect 100 percent of Americans.”
The FCC will hold a webinar on August 12 to further discuss and hear questions and comments related to the future of data collection.
Altice eyes Mint Mobile
According to reporting by New York Post, Altice USA is poised to purchase the carrier made recognizable by Ryan Reynolds’ tongue-in-cheek commercials.
Though neither Mint nor Altice have publicly commented on the prospects of the deal, the New York Post cites “a source with direct knowledge of the situation,” and stated that Altice CEO Dexter Goei committed to aggressively focusing on their mobile service, which they recently rebranded from Altice Mobile to Optimum Mobile.
Though all parties involved appear to be tight-lipped on the subject, it is worth noting Mint’s meteoric rise. The company was founded in 2015 and it was revealed in 2019 that Reynolds was a co-owner of the company and would serve as its public face.
Recent
- FCC Proposes Measures to Limit Unwanted Access to Numbers, Protect Against Foreign Entities
- Mountain Connect Conference Kicks Off In Person Despite Virus Fears
- Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward, FCC’s New Coverage Map, Altice Allegedly Eyeing Mint
- Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Call for a Digital Equity Bill of Rights
- Craig Settles: What You Need to Know About Broadband Success From 3 NTIA Grant Programs
- Exclusive Drew Clark Column: UTOPIA Fiber’s Pioneering with Open Access
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Hawley Calls For Ban On Large Corp Mergers, Chip Shortage Coming For Routers, Big Telecom Breakup
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
The Case Against Deregulation, Repealing Section 230, Looking Back At AT&T’s Breakup
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Emergency Broadband Benefit Test Launch, FCC Robocall Database, West Virginia Broadband Legislation
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
NY’s $15 Internet Bill, Benton On Measures For Broadband Availability, T-Mobile Tops Availability In 45 Cities
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
RDOF Reverse Auction Criticized, Google Makes Pandemic Gains, California Broadband Access For K-12
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Ask Us About Radio Frequency Spectrum
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Speed And Mapping Bills, LinkedIn Data Harvested, Facebook Tackles Fake Review Groups
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
FCC Supply Chain Security Strategy, Risk Of Fiber Shortage, Digital Literacy To Close Digital Divide