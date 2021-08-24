Connect with us

Ligado CEO Doug Smith, Competitive Carriers Association’s Steven K. Berry at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch

Join the Broadband Breakfast Club to attend our premiere Broadband Breakfast for Lunch event on September 8, 2021.

Ligado Networks CEO Doug Smith

Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Conversation with Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry

Deployment of 5G and next-generation technologies promises tremendous opportunities for consumers across the country, particularly in rural areas. It means major advancements for American businesses, too – especially in energy and manufacturing that are seeking to modernize and digitize their operations.

With the Federal Communications Commission’s unanimous approval, in April 2020, of Ligado Networks’ application to facilitate 5G and Internet of Things services, Ligado has been a company on the move. It has recently announced business deals with Mavenir, Nokia, Rakuten and Saankhya Labs. And, Ligado says, its mobile network offerings for critical infrastructure provides another option for entities in need of 5G services. Join Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry, in conversation with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, for this special Broadband Breakfast Club for Lunch event.

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

  • Doug Smith, CEO, Ligado Networks
  • Steven K. Berry, President and CEO, Competitive Carriers Association
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

