#broadbandlive
Ligado CEO Doug Smith, Competitive Carriers Association’s Steven K. Berry at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch
Join the Broadband Breakfast Club to attend our premiere Broadband Breakfast for Lunch event on September 8, 2021.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. To attend in person, join the Broadband Breakfast Club at $49/month and REGISTER TO ATTEND. Cancel anytime. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast Club benefits. You can watch the September 8, 2021, event for FREE on this page.
Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Conversation with Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry
Deployment of 5G and next-generation technologies promises tremendous opportunities for consumers across the country, particularly in rural areas. It means major advancements for American businesses, too – especially in energy and manufacturing that are seeking to modernize and digitize their operations.
With the Federal Communications Commission’s unanimous approval, in April 2020, of Ligado Networks’ application to facilitate 5G and Internet of Things services, Ligado has been a company on the move. It has recently announced business deals with Mavenir, Nokia, Rakuten and Saankhya Labs. And, Ligado says, its mobile network offerings for critical infrastructure provides another option for entities in need of 5G services. Join Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry, in conversation with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, for this special Broadband Breakfast Club for Lunch event.
Join us IN PERSON on Wednesday, September 8, for the relaunch of the Broadband Breakfast Club — for Lunch!
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, join the Broadband Breakfast Club at $49/month and REGISTER TO ATTEND. You’ll get all the benefits of Broadband Breakfast Club Membership. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
REGISTER FOR SEPTEMBER 8, 2021, EVENT
To participate live online, join the Zoom Link and participate virtually for FREE in Broadband Breakfast Live Online.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Doug Smith, CEO, Ligado Networks
- Steven K. Berry, President and CEO, Competitive Carriers Association
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
The bipartisan infrastructure framework faces hurdles before it because law. We’ll discuss the process in Congress.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. To attend in person, join the Broadband Breakfast Club at $49/month and REGISTER TO ATTEND. Cancel anytime. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast Club benefits. You can watch the September 8, 2021, event for FREE on this page.
Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Conversation with Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry
Deployment of 5G and next-generation technologies promises tremendous opportunities for consumers across the country, particularly in rural areas. It means major advancements for American businesses, too – especially in energy and manufacturing that are seeking to modernize and digitize their operations.
With the Federal Communications Commission’s unanimous approval, in April 2020, of Ligado Networks’ application to facilitate 5G and Internet of Things services, Ligado has been a company on the move. It has recently announced business deals with Mavenir, Nokia, Rakuten and Saankhya Labs. And, Ligado says, its mobile network offerings for critical infrastructure provides another option for entities in need of 5G services. Join Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry, in conversation with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, for this special Broadband Breakfast Club for Lunch event.
Join us IN PERSON on Wednesday, September 8, for the relaunch of the Broadband Breakfast Club — for Lunch!
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, join the Broadband Breakfast Club at $49/month and REGISTER TO ATTEND. You’ll get all the benefits of Broadband Breakfast Club Membership. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
REGISTER FOR SEPTEMBER 8, 2021, EVENT
To participate live online, join the Zoom Link and participate virtually for FREE in Broadband Breakfast Live Online.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Doug Smith, CEO, Ligado Networks
- Steven K. Berry, President and CEO, Competitive Carriers Association
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cybersecurity: Reviewing the Biden Administration’s Executive Order
The Executive Order may lead to sweeping changes in the way private companies report and share data regarding cyberbreaches.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. To attend in person, join the Broadband Breakfast Club at $49/month and REGISTER TO ATTEND. Cancel anytime. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast Club benefits. You can watch the September 8, 2021, event for FREE on this page.
Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Conversation with Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry
Deployment of 5G and next-generation technologies promises tremendous opportunities for consumers across the country, particularly in rural areas. It means major advancements for American businesses, too – especially in energy and manufacturing that are seeking to modernize and digitize their operations.
With the Federal Communications Commission’s unanimous approval, in April 2020, of Ligado Networks’ application to facilitate 5G and Internet of Things services, Ligado has been a company on the move. It has recently announced business deals with Mavenir, Nokia, Rakuten and Saankhya Labs. And, Ligado says, its mobile network offerings for critical infrastructure provides another option for entities in need of 5G services. Join Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry, in conversation with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, for this special Broadband Breakfast Club for Lunch event.
Join us IN PERSON on Wednesday, September 8, for the relaunch of the Broadband Breakfast Club — for Lunch!
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, join the Broadband Breakfast Club at $49/month and REGISTER TO ATTEND. You’ll get all the benefits of Broadband Breakfast Club Membership. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
REGISTER FOR SEPTEMBER 8, 2021, EVENT
To participate live online, join the Zoom Link and participate virtually for FREE in Broadband Breakfast Live Online.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Doug Smith, CEO, Ligado Networks
- Steven K. Berry, President and CEO, Competitive Carriers Association
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s What at Fiber Connect?
The Broadband Breakfast team will interview several attendees from Fiber Connect in this special on-the-scene report.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. To attend in person, join the Broadband Breakfast Club at $49/month and REGISTER TO ATTEND. Cancel anytime. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast Club benefits. You can watch the September 8, 2021, event for FREE on this page.
Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Conversation with Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry
Deployment of 5G and next-generation technologies promises tremendous opportunities for consumers across the country, particularly in rural areas. It means major advancements for American businesses, too – especially in energy and manufacturing that are seeking to modernize and digitize their operations.
With the Federal Communications Commission’s unanimous approval, in April 2020, of Ligado Networks’ application to facilitate 5G and Internet of Things services, Ligado has been a company on the move. It has recently announced business deals with Mavenir, Nokia, Rakuten and Saankhya Labs. And, Ligado says, its mobile network offerings for critical infrastructure provides another option for entities in need of 5G services. Join Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry, in conversation with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, for this special Broadband Breakfast Club for Lunch event.
Join us IN PERSON on Wednesday, September 8, for the relaunch of the Broadband Breakfast Club — for Lunch!
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, join the Broadband Breakfast Club at $49/month and REGISTER TO ATTEND. You’ll get all the benefits of Broadband Breakfast Club Membership. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
REGISTER FOR SEPTEMBER 8, 2021, EVENT
To participate live online, join the Zoom Link and participate virtually for FREE in Broadband Breakfast Live Online.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Doug Smith, CEO, Ligado Networks
- Steven K. Berry, President and CEO, Competitive Carriers Association
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Recent
- Ligado CEO Doug Smith, Competitive Carriers Association’s Steven K. Berry at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch
- Infrastructure Bill Hangs in Balance, 2.5 GHz Licenses to Alaska Tribes, TechFreedom Hires Bilal Sayyed
- Mapping Issues Raised As Major Problem for Connecting Rural Communities, Experts Say
- Ben Bawtree-Jobson: Internet Service Providers Benefit From a Shared Fiber Network Infrastructure
- Private Sector Falling Behind on Information Sharing During Cyberattacks, Says Comcast Rep
- T-Mobile Class Action, Google Wants Info Hidden in Antitrust Case, UTOPIA Expands
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
RDOF Reverse Auction Criticized, Google Makes Pandemic Gains, California Broadband Access For K-12
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
FCC Supply Chain Security Strategy, Risk Of Fiber Shortage, Digital Literacy To Close Digital Divide
-
WISP4 months ago
In First In-Person Event Since Pandemic, WISPA Conference Discusses Infrastructure, Mapping
-
Education4 months ago
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Unveils Proposed Rules for Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
NY Sued Over Low-Cost Internet, Apple Antitrust Allegations, CETF Concludes Surveys, 5G Device Growth
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Verizon Selling Digital Properties, Florida Aims To Limit Social Media Bans, Starry Participating In EBB
-
Infrastructure2 months ago
AT&T CEO Says $60-$80 Billion in Federal Dollars Should Suffice to Bridge Digital Divide
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Boost Bundles TeleHealth, $100M For South Dakota Broadband, Frequencz Gets Financing