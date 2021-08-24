Ligado CEO Doug Smith, Competitive Carriers Association’s Steven K. Berry at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch

Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.

Broadband Breakfast for Lunch takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. To attend in person, join the Broadband Breakfast Club at $49/month and REGISTER TO ATTEND. Cancel anytime. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast Club benefits. You can watch the September 8, 2021, event for FREE on this page.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Conversation with Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry

Deployment of 5G and next-generation technologies promises tremendous opportunities for consumers across the country, particularly in rural areas. It means major advancements for American businesses, too – especially in energy and manufacturing that are seeking to modernize and digitize their operations. With the Federal Communications Commission’s unanimous approval, in April 2020, of Ligado Networks’ application to facilitate 5G and Internet of Things services, Ligado has been a company on the move. It has recently announced business deals with Mavenir, Nokia, Rakuten and Saankhya Labs. And, Ligado says, its mobile network offerings for critical infrastructure provides another option for entities in need of 5G services. Join Ligado CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry, in conversation with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, for this special Broadband Breakfast Club for Lunch event. Join us IN PERSON on Wednesday, September 8, for the relaunch of the Broadband Breakfast Club — for Lunch! There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, join the Broadband Breakfast Club at $49/month and REGISTER TO ATTEND. You’ll get all the benefits of Broadband Breakfast Club Membership. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET. REGISTER FOR SEPTEMBER 8, 2021, EVENT To participate live online, join the Zoom Link and participate virtually for FREE in Broadband Breakfast Live Online.



Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

Doug Smith , CEO, Ligado Networks

, CEO, Ligado Networks Steven K. Berry , President and CEO, Competitive Carriers Association

, President and CEO, Competitive Carriers Association Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.