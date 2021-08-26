Broadband Roundup
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
The FCC extends Form 477 comment deadline, AT&T secures State Department contract, mobile wireless driving equipment demand.
August 26, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission has extended the deadline for public comments on its process to modernize its broadband mapping program.
The commission is extending the deadline for comments on modernizing its Form 477 Data Program by 14 days – from August 27, 2021 to September 10, 2021 and reply comments from September 13 to September 27 – after the California Public Utilities Commission requested a longer 30-day extension.
The CPUC asked for the extension because the matter is highly technical and complicated that “require complex analyses, an involved process which has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an order by the FCC on Wednesday.
The Form 477 Data Program is a mapping method used by the agency to track what areas have or don’t have adequate connectivity, which is reliant on internet service provider data. The program has come under scrutiny and criticism over many months after the agency itself found some providers were providing it with faulty data on which it executed decisions.
“The Commission does not routinely grant extensions of time for filing comments,” the order said. “In this case, however, COVID-19 has negatively affected the ability of the CPUC’s consultant to provide statistical analysis critical to its evaluation of the proposals included in the Public Notice.”
AT&T gets another contract with State Department
The State Department has selected AT&T to provide telecom services to over 270 diplomatic locations around the world, according to a Wednesday press release.
The deal, worth $609 million over five years, will include voice, data and mobile network connectivity, Wi-Fi and other enterprise-level communications services with cybersecurity protections, the release said.
AT&T is the existing provider of the State Department, so continuity of service saves time and money, the release noted.
“Their new contract award to us is a vote of confidence in the reliability and performance of our teams, our networking capabilities and the value we deliver in service of their mission,” Chris Smith, vice president of civilian and shared services at AT&T, said in the release.
5G and LTE drive demand for microwave transmission equipment
The first half of the year saw an 11 percent increase in demand from the same period last year for microwave transmission equipment, which was driven by LTE and 5G, according to a Dell’Oro Group report published Tuesday.
The top three equipment providers were Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia, the big notables in the field of next-generation mobile wireless equipment.
In particular, the report notes that Huawei in the second quarter regained most of the market share it lost in the first quarter, and said the Chinese giant holds a 10 percentage point lead over Sweden’s Ericsson.
Broadband Roundup
NTIA Says Billions Requested for Broadband, Starlink Hits Milestone, AMC CEO to Step Down
The NTIA said $2.5B requested for broadband program, SpaceX ships 100K terminals, AMC appoints interim CEO.
August 26, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission has extended the deadline for public comments on its process to modernize its broadband mapping program.
The commission is extending the deadline for comments on modernizing its Form 477 Data Program by 14 days – from August 27, 2021 to September 10, 2021 and reply comments from September 13 to September 27 – after the California Public Utilities Commission requested a longer 30-day extension.
The CPUC asked for the extension because the matter is highly technical and complicated that “require complex analyses, an involved process which has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an order by the FCC on Wednesday.
The Form 477 Data Program is a mapping method used by the agency to track what areas have or don’t have adequate connectivity, which is reliant on internet service provider data. The program has come under scrutiny and criticism over many months after the agency itself found some providers were providing it with faulty data on which it executed decisions.
“The Commission does not routinely grant extensions of time for filing comments,” the order said. “In this case, however, COVID-19 has negatively affected the ability of the CPUC’s consultant to provide statistical analysis critical to its evaluation of the proposals included in the Public Notice.”
AT&T gets another contract with State Department
The State Department has selected AT&T to provide telecom services to over 270 diplomatic locations around the world, according to a Wednesday press release.
The deal, worth $609 million over five years, will include voice, data and mobile network connectivity, Wi-Fi and other enterprise-level communications services with cybersecurity protections, the release said.
AT&T is the existing provider of the State Department, so continuity of service saves time and money, the release noted.
“Their new contract award to us is a vote of confidence in the reliability and performance of our teams, our networking capabilities and the value we deliver in service of their mission,” Chris Smith, vice president of civilian and shared services at AT&T, said in the release.
5G and LTE drive demand for microwave transmission equipment
The first half of the year saw an 11 percent increase in demand from the same period last year for microwave transmission equipment, which was driven by LTE and 5G, according to a Dell’Oro Group report published Tuesday.
The top three equipment providers were Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia, the big notables in the field of next-generation mobile wireless equipment.
In particular, the report notes that Huawei in the second quarter regained most of the market share it lost in the first quarter, and said the Chinese giant holds a 10 percentage point lead over Sweden’s Ericsson.
Broadband Roundup
Infrastructure Bill Hangs in Balance, 2.5 GHz Licenses to Alaska Tribes, TechFreedom Hires Bilal Sayyed
Democrats divided on when to move infrastructure bill, FCC awards 2.5 GHz licenses, antitrust lawyer Sayyed to TechFreedom.
August 26, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission has extended the deadline for public comments on its process to modernize its broadband mapping program.
The commission is extending the deadline for comments on modernizing its Form 477 Data Program by 14 days – from August 27, 2021 to September 10, 2021 and reply comments from September 13 to September 27 – after the California Public Utilities Commission requested a longer 30-day extension.
The CPUC asked for the extension because the matter is highly technical and complicated that “require complex analyses, an involved process which has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an order by the FCC on Wednesday.
The Form 477 Data Program is a mapping method used by the agency to track what areas have or don’t have adequate connectivity, which is reliant on internet service provider data. The program has come under scrutiny and criticism over many months after the agency itself found some providers were providing it with faulty data on which it executed decisions.
“The Commission does not routinely grant extensions of time for filing comments,” the order said. “In this case, however, COVID-19 has negatively affected the ability of the CPUC’s consultant to provide statistical analysis critical to its evaluation of the proposals included in the Public Notice.”
AT&T gets another contract with State Department
The State Department has selected AT&T to provide telecom services to over 270 diplomatic locations around the world, according to a Wednesday press release.
The deal, worth $609 million over five years, will include voice, data and mobile network connectivity, Wi-Fi and other enterprise-level communications services with cybersecurity protections, the release said.
AT&T is the existing provider of the State Department, so continuity of service saves time and money, the release noted.
“Their new contract award to us is a vote of confidence in the reliability and performance of our teams, our networking capabilities and the value we deliver in service of their mission,” Chris Smith, vice president of civilian and shared services at AT&T, said in the release.
5G and LTE drive demand for microwave transmission equipment
The first half of the year saw an 11 percent increase in demand from the same period last year for microwave transmission equipment, which was driven by LTE and 5G, according to a Dell’Oro Group report published Tuesday.
The top three equipment providers were Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia, the big notables in the field of next-generation mobile wireless equipment.
In particular, the report notes that Huawei in the second quarter regained most of the market share it lost in the first quarter, and said the Chinese giant holds a 10 percentage point lead over Sweden’s Ericsson.
Broadband Roundup
T-Mobile Class Action, Google Wants Info Hidden in Antitrust Case, UTOPIA Expands
T-Mobile sued over breach, Google hopes judge reconsiders data reveal, UTOPIA Fiber expands into Syracuse City.
August 26, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission has extended the deadline for public comments on its process to modernize its broadband mapping program.
The commission is extending the deadline for comments on modernizing its Form 477 Data Program by 14 days – from August 27, 2021 to September 10, 2021 and reply comments from September 13 to September 27 – after the California Public Utilities Commission requested a longer 30-day extension.
The CPUC asked for the extension because the matter is highly technical and complicated that “require complex analyses, an involved process which has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an order by the FCC on Wednesday.
The Form 477 Data Program is a mapping method used by the agency to track what areas have or don’t have adequate connectivity, which is reliant on internet service provider data. The program has come under scrutiny and criticism over many months after the agency itself found some providers were providing it with faulty data on which it executed decisions.
“The Commission does not routinely grant extensions of time for filing comments,” the order said. “In this case, however, COVID-19 has negatively affected the ability of the CPUC’s consultant to provide statistical analysis critical to its evaluation of the proposals included in the Public Notice.”
AT&T gets another contract with State Department
The State Department has selected AT&T to provide telecom services to over 270 diplomatic locations around the world, according to a Wednesday press release.
The deal, worth $609 million over five years, will include voice, data and mobile network connectivity, Wi-Fi and other enterprise-level communications services with cybersecurity protections, the release said.
AT&T is the existing provider of the State Department, so continuity of service saves time and money, the release noted.
“Their new contract award to us is a vote of confidence in the reliability and performance of our teams, our networking capabilities and the value we deliver in service of their mission,” Chris Smith, vice president of civilian and shared services at AT&T, said in the release.
5G and LTE drive demand for microwave transmission equipment
The first half of the year saw an 11 percent increase in demand from the same period last year for microwave transmission equipment, which was driven by LTE and 5G, according to a Dell’Oro Group report published Tuesday.
The top three equipment providers were Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia, the big notables in the field of next-generation mobile wireless equipment.
In particular, the report notes that Huawei in the second quarter regained most of the market share it lost in the first quarter, and said the Chinese giant holds a 10 percentage point lead over Sweden’s Ericsson.
Recent
- Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
- Infrastructure Bill’s Broadband Piece Will Help ‘Hasten’ Move to Symmetrical Networks, FBA’s Bolton Says
- Federal Communications Commission Says $5 Billion Requested for Emergency Connectivity Fund — in Just Round One!
- NTIA Says Billions Requested for Broadband, Starlink Hits Milestone, AMC CEO to Step Down
- Judge Rules Exemption Exists in Section 230 for Twitter FOSTA Case
- Ligado CEO Doug Smith, Competitive Carriers Association’s Steven K. Berry at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
RDOF Reverse Auction Criticized, Google Makes Pandemic Gains, California Broadband Access For K-12
-
Education4 months ago
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Unveils Proposed Rules for Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
NY Sued Over Low-Cost Internet, Apple Antitrust Allegations, CETF Concludes Surveys, 5G Device Growth
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Verizon Selling Digital Properties, Florida Aims To Limit Social Media Bans, Starry Participating In EBB
-
Infrastructure3 months ago
AT&T CEO Says $60-$80 Billion in Federal Dollars Should Suffice to Bridge Digital Divide
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Boost Bundles TeleHealth, $100M For South Dakota Broadband, Frequencz Gets Financing
-
Education4 months ago
Surveying Broadband Issues Faced by Students Under COVID-19, CoSN Offers Its Recommendations
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 2, 2021 — Rural Roll-Ups: Has the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Accelerated Mergers & Acquisitions?