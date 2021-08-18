Connect with us

Broadband Roundup

T-Mobile Confirms Breach, Americans to Spend Billions on 5G Phones, More Affordable Internet Access

T-Mobile said millions subject to info hack, $61 billion to be spent on 5G phones, more Americans get affordable access.

Published

2 hours ago

on

T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert

August 18, 2021 – T-Mobile confirmed in a statement Tuesday that millions of current and former customers had their information stolen in a data breach.

The telecommunications company in a preliminary analysis stated that 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers have had their names, date of birth, social security numbers and driver licenses taken by bad actors. The company has also said 40 million records of former and prospective customers were also taken.

This isn’t the first time that T-Mobile has been hacked, with a previous attack occurring as far back as 2018.

Americans expected to spend billions on 5G phones

According to a data reported by Finbold, Americans are expected to spend $61 billion on 5G smartphones in 2021.

The amount accounts for 12.5 percent of the $487 billion Americans plan to utilize on consumer tech in 2021.

More Americans are aiming to acquire and leverage the benefits of 5G networks on their smart phones, the report notes.  

According to the research report, the amount set to be spent on 5G smartphones offers a chance to recoup cost in investing and developing 5G network.

Report says more Americans are getting access to affordable broadband

Broadband Now found in a second quarter report that more Americans now have access to affordable home internet.

The quarterly research, called The State of Broadband in America and released this week, said 87 percent of Americans now have access to low-priced options for broadband.

Other key findings in the report includes 40 percent of Americans having access to an affordable wired plan in the 100/25 speed group and 43 percent of Americans having access to symmetrical service of 100 Mbps download from a wired or wireless provider, which is up six percent from the last quarter.

The data for this report comes from a pricing and package data from all 2,000+ internet service providers, the Federal Communications Commission’s “Form 477” mapping data, and updated coverage data voluntarily submitted to us directly from providers. 

Related Topics:

Reporter Mike Ogunji is from Columbus, Ohio, and studied public relations and information technology at the University of Cincinnati. He has been involved in the Model United Nations and We The People. Mike enjoys books, basketball, broadband and exploring the backwoods.

