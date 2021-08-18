Broadband Roundup
T-Mobile Confirms Breach, Americans to Spend Billions on 5G Phones, More Affordable Internet Access
T-Mobile said millions subject to info hack, $61 billion to be spent on 5G phones, more Americans get affordable access.
August 18, 2021 – T-Mobile confirmed in a statement Tuesday that millions of current and former customers had their information stolen in a data breach.
The telecommunications company in a preliminary analysis stated that 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers have had their names, date of birth, social security numbers and driver licenses taken by bad actors. The company has also said 40 million records of former and prospective customers were also taken.
This isn’t the first time that T-Mobile has been hacked, with a previous attack occurring as far back as 2018.
Americans expected to spend billions on 5G phones
According to a data reported by Finbold, Americans are expected to spend $61 billion on 5G smartphones in 2021.
The amount accounts for 12.5 percent of the $487 billion Americans plan to utilize on consumer tech in 2021.
More Americans are aiming to acquire and leverage the benefits of 5G networks on their smart phones, the report notes.
According to the research report, the amount set to be spent on 5G smartphones offers a chance to recoup cost in investing and developing 5G network.
Report says more Americans are getting access to affordable broadband
Broadband Now found in a second quarter report that more Americans now have access to affordable home internet.
The quarterly research, called The State of Broadband in America and released this week, said 87 percent of Americans now have access to low-priced options for broadband.
Other key findings in the report includes 40 percent of Americans having access to an affordable wired plan in the 100/25 speed group and 43 percent of Americans having access to symmetrical service of 100 Mbps download from a wired or wireless provider, which is up six percent from the last quarter.
The data for this report comes from a pricing and package data from all 2,000+ internet service providers, the Federal Communications Commission’s “Form 477” mapping data, and updated coverage data voluntarily submitted to us directly from providers.
Broadband Roundup
Virginia $700M in Broadband, T-Mobile Accused of Lying and Paying No Federal Tax for 2 Years
Virginia’s $700 million toward broadband, T-Mobile accused of lying about ending 3G services, and is accused of not paying tax.
August 18, 2021 – T-Mobile confirmed in a statement Tuesday that millions of current and former customers had their information stolen in a data breach.
The telecommunications company in a preliminary analysis stated that 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers have had their names, date of birth, social security numbers and driver licenses taken by bad actors. The company has also said 40 million records of former and prospective customers were also taken.
This isn’t the first time that T-Mobile has been hacked, with a previous attack occurring as far back as 2018.
Americans expected to spend billions on 5G phones
According to a data reported by Finbold, Americans are expected to spend $61 billion on 5G smartphones in 2021.
The amount accounts for 12.5 percent of the $487 billion Americans plan to utilize on consumer tech in 2021.
More Americans are aiming to acquire and leverage the benefits of 5G networks on their smart phones, the report notes.
According to the research report, the amount set to be spent on 5G smartphones offers a chance to recoup cost in investing and developing 5G network.
Report says more Americans are getting access to affordable broadband
Broadband Now found in a second quarter report that more Americans now have access to affordable home internet.
The quarterly research, called The State of Broadband in America and released this week, said 87 percent of Americans now have access to low-priced options for broadband.
Other key findings in the report includes 40 percent of Americans having access to an affordable wired plan in the 100/25 speed group and 43 percent of Americans having access to symmetrical service of 100 Mbps download from a wired or wireless provider, which is up six percent from the last quarter.
The data for this report comes from a pricing and package data from all 2,000+ internet service providers, the Federal Communications Commission’s “Form 477” mapping data, and updated coverage data voluntarily submitted to us directly from providers.
Broadband Roundup
Op-Ed Chastises App Bill, Arizona Seeks Broadband Guidance, Verizon Expands 5G
American Enterprise Institute fellow says app bill could harm, Arizona looking at broadband speeds, Verizon 5G expansion.
August 18, 2021 – T-Mobile confirmed in a statement Tuesday that millions of current and former customers had their information stolen in a data breach.
The telecommunications company in a preliminary analysis stated that 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers have had their names, date of birth, social security numbers and driver licenses taken by bad actors. The company has also said 40 million records of former and prospective customers were also taken.
This isn’t the first time that T-Mobile has been hacked, with a previous attack occurring as far back as 2018.
Americans expected to spend billions on 5G phones
According to a data reported by Finbold, Americans are expected to spend $61 billion on 5G smartphones in 2021.
The amount accounts for 12.5 percent of the $487 billion Americans plan to utilize on consumer tech in 2021.
More Americans are aiming to acquire and leverage the benefits of 5G networks on their smart phones, the report notes.
According to the research report, the amount set to be spent on 5G smartphones offers a chance to recoup cost in investing and developing 5G network.
Report says more Americans are getting access to affordable broadband
Broadband Now found in a second quarter report that more Americans now have access to affordable home internet.
The quarterly research, called The State of Broadband in America and released this week, said 87 percent of Americans now have access to low-priced options for broadband.
Other key findings in the report includes 40 percent of Americans having access to an affordable wired plan in the 100/25 speed group and 43 percent of Americans having access to symmetrical service of 100 Mbps download from a wired or wireless provider, which is up six percent from the last quarter.
The data for this report comes from a pricing and package data from all 2,000+ internet service providers, the Federal Communications Commission’s “Form 477” mapping data, and updated coverage data voluntarily submitted to us directly from providers.
Broadband Roundup
Senators Intro App Bill, Groups Drop TracFone Buy Complaint, States Want Shorter Robocall Deadline
Senators don’t want apps beholden to Google and Apple, Verizon commits to interest group wants, states want robocall deadline sooner.
August 18, 2021 – T-Mobile confirmed in a statement Tuesday that millions of current and former customers had their information stolen in a data breach.
The telecommunications company in a preliminary analysis stated that 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers have had their names, date of birth, social security numbers and driver licenses taken by bad actors. The company has also said 40 million records of former and prospective customers were also taken.
This isn’t the first time that T-Mobile has been hacked, with a previous attack occurring as far back as 2018.
Americans expected to spend billions on 5G phones
According to a data reported by Finbold, Americans are expected to spend $61 billion on 5G smartphones in 2021.
The amount accounts for 12.5 percent of the $487 billion Americans plan to utilize on consumer tech in 2021.
More Americans are aiming to acquire and leverage the benefits of 5G networks on their smart phones, the report notes.
According to the research report, the amount set to be spent on 5G smartphones offers a chance to recoup cost in investing and developing 5G network.
Report says more Americans are getting access to affordable broadband
Broadband Now found in a second quarter report that more Americans now have access to affordable home internet.
The quarterly research, called The State of Broadband in America and released this week, said 87 percent of Americans now have access to low-priced options for broadband.
Other key findings in the report includes 40 percent of Americans having access to an affordable wired plan in the 100/25 speed group and 43 percent of Americans having access to symmetrical service of 100 Mbps download from a wired or wireless provider, which is up six percent from the last quarter.
The data for this report comes from a pricing and package data from all 2,000+ internet service providers, the Federal Communications Commission’s “Form 477” mapping data, and updated coverage data voluntarily submitted to us directly from providers.
Recent
- Population Center in Chautauqua County May Be First City in New York With Municipal Fiber
- T-Mobile Confirms Breach, Americans to Spend Billions on 5G Phones, More Affordable Internet Access
- Virginia $700M in Broadband, T-Mobile Accused of Lying and Paying No Federal Tax for 2 Years
- Antitrust Experts Zero In on Big Tech and Consumer Welfare Standard at Aspen Forum
- Technology Problems Can Be Solved if Policy-Makers Listen to One Another, Says Colorado’s Phil Weiser
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in the Senate’s $65 Billion Broadband Infrastructure Bill
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
The Case Against Deregulation, Repealing Section 230, Looking Back At AT&T’s Breakup
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
RDOF Reverse Auction Criticized, Google Makes Pandemic Gains, California Broadband Access For K-12
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Ask Us About Radio Frequency Spectrum
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
FCC Supply Chain Security Strategy, Risk Of Fiber Shortage, Digital Literacy To Close Digital Divide
-
WISP4 months ago
In First In-Person Event Since Pandemic, WISPA Conference Discusses Infrastructure, Mapping
-
Education4 months ago
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Unveils Proposed Rules for Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Ask Us About the Emergency Broadband Benefit and Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
NY Sued Over Low-Cost Internet, Apple Antitrust Allegations, CETF Concludes Surveys, 5G Device Growth