Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A ‘Consumer Confidence’ Survey for Broadband
BroadbandNow launches a “consumer confidence” survey.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12 Noon ET — BroadbandNow Presents a ‘Consumer Confidence’ Survey for Broadband
As part of its efforts to provide the latest research on the social, economic and political issues contributing to the digital impact and the impact of broadband on everyday life, BroadbandNow is launching a new survey among broadband leaders enthusiasts. Think of this as a “consumer confidence” survey for broadband.
Recently, there have been many changes regarding broadband at the federal, state, local and industry levels. BroadbandNow and Broadband Breakfast aim to launch the survey at a presentation during Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021, a mini-conference at the Broadband Community Summit in Houston, Texas, from September 27-30, 2021.
Join us on September 15, 2021, for this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online preview of the survey with John Busby, Managing Director of BroadbandNow, and Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast.
Panelists for the event:
- John Busby, Managing Director of BroadbandNow
- Other guests have be invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
BroadbandNow is a data aggregation company helping millions of consumers find and compare local internet options. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers. BroadbandNow relentlessly collects and analyzes internet providers’ coverage and availability to provide the most accurate zip code search for consumers.
See also:
- Broadband Breakfast Interview with Tyler Cooper and Jenna Tanberk about Open Data Set from Broadband Now, November 20, 2020
- Broadband Breakfast Interview with BroadbandNow about Gigabit Coverage and Unreliable FCC Data, December 27, 2020
- Broadband Breakfast Interview with BroadbandNow about Lower Costs and Lower Latency, February 25, 2021
- Broadband Breakfast Interview with John Busby of BroadbandNow About FCC Data Errors, July 1, 2021
Broadband Breakfast on September 1, 2021 — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
The bipartisan infrastructure framework faces hurdles before it because law. We’ll discuss the process in Congress.
See “Citing Flexibility, Broadband Breakfast Panelists Double-Down in Support for Infrastructure Bill,” Broadband Breakfast, September 1, 2021
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
Though it may have passed in the Senate, the bipartisan infrastructure framework still faces hurdles before it can be put into law. How much money can broadband expansion expect to see? Will we see a return of reverse auctions? What kind of obstacles will the bill face?
Join us on September 1, 2021 where we will discuss all of this and more during our Broadband Breakfast Live Online event!
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Molly O’Leary, Director of Government Affairs, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association
- Jonathan S. Adelstein, President and CEO, Wireless Industry Association
- Matthew Polka, President and CEO, ACA Connects
- Chip Pickering, CEO, INCOMPAS
- Gary Bolton, President and CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- “Infrastructure Bill’s Broadband Piece Will Help ‘Hasten’ Move to Symmetrical Networks, FBA’s Bolton Says,” Broadband Breakfast, August 25, 2021
- “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in the Senate’s $65 Billion Broadband Infrastructure Bill,” Broadband Breakfast, August 16, 2021
- “Infrastructure Bill Passed by Senate Includes Historic, Bipartisan Broadband Provisions,” Kathryn de Wit, Project Director, Broadband Access Initiative, Pew Trusts, August 30, 2021
- “Addressing Gaps in Broadband Infrastructure and Service Adoption: A Cost Estimation & Prioritization Framework,” ACA Connects
- Molly O’Leary serves as Director of Government Affairs, NTCA, The Rural Broadband Association, and advocates in Congress and at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to influence legislative and regulatory policy on behalf of NTCA members. Prior to joining NTCA, O’Leary worked in the U.S. Senate as a policy advisor to Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., on telecommunications, appropriations and native affairs. She previously served as a legislative aide to Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) for his position on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
- Jonathan S. Adelstein has headed Wireless Industry Association since 2012, representing the businesses that build, develop, own, and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure. He is a former Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission and Administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service. He previously served 15 years on the U.S. Senate staff, culminating as a senior legislative advisor to Majority Leader Tom Daschle.
- Matt Polka is the President and CEO of ACA Connects – America’s Communications Association (ACA), a 700-member Washington, D.C., trade and federal advocacy association of independent, smaller- and medium-sized broadband, cable and phone businesses. ACAC members serve more than 10 million subscribers in smaller/rural markets and competitive areas in all 50 states. Matt has been with the organization since 1993.
- Chip Pickering is the CEO of INCOMPAS and has done so since 2014. He is also a former representative of Mississippi’s 3rd congressional district. He holds a BBA from the University of Mississippi and an MBA from Baylor University.
- Gary Bolton serves as president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association — the largest trade association dedicated to all-fiber-optic broadband. Prior to FBA, Gary held executive management positions at two successful venture-backed high-tech start-ups as well as at large publicly traded companies in marketing, product line management and public policy. Gary is currently an adjunct professor in business administration and management science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and he holds an MBA from Duke University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University.
Ligado CEO Doug Smith, Competitive Carriers Association’s Steven K. Berry at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch
Join the Broadband Breakfast Club to attend our premiere Broadband Breakfast for Lunch event on September 8, 2021.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. Sign up to attend to attend in person through Eventbrite.
You can watch the September 8, 2021, on this page, or join the Zoom Link and participate live online.
Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 12 Noon ET — A Conversation with Ligado President and CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry
Deployment of 5G and next-generation technologies promises tremendous opportunities for consumers across the country, particularly in rural areas. It means major advancements for American businesses, too – especially in energy and manufacturing that are seeking to modernize and digitize their operations.
With the Federal Communications Commission’s unanimous approval, in April 2020, of Ligado Networks’ application to facilitate 5G and Internet of Things services, Ligado has been a company on the move. It has recently announced business deals with Mavenir, Nokia, Rakuten and Saankhya Labs. And, Ligado says, its mobile network offerings for critical infrastructure provides another option for entities in need of 5G services. Join Ligado President and CEO Doug Smith and Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Steven K. Berry, in conversation with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, for this special Broadband Breakfast Club for Lunch event.
Join us IN PERSON on Wednesday, September 8, for the relaunch of the Broadband Breakfast Club — for Lunch!
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, sign up to attend to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
SIGN UP FOR SEPTEMBER 8, 2021, EVENT through EVENTBRITE
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Doug Smith, President and CEO, Ligado Networks
- Steven K. Berry, President and CEO, Competitive Carriers Association
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
- Doug Smith is President and CEO of Ligado Networks and is responsible for directing the vision of the company and managing every aspect of its day-to-day operations. He leads efforts to utilize its state-of-the-art communications assets in operating a network solutions firm designed to extend coverage, increase capacity, and accelerate the delivery of next-generation technology for America’s wireless and critical infrastructure industries. With more than 25 years of domestic and international telecom and wireless industry experience, Doug has engineered, built, and launched nationwide networks for GTE, Nextel, Sprint Nextel, and Clearwire.
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. In addition to representing public and private providers on broadband issues, Drew is actively involved in issues surrounding interconnected Voice-over-Internet-Protocol service, spectrum licenses, robocalling including STIR/SHAKEN, and the provision of video franchises and “over-the-top” copyrighted content.
- Steven K. Berry is President and CEO of Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers serving rural, regional and nationwide markets in the United States. A seasoned lawyer who worked for Congress (House and Senate), the Executive Branch and as a partner at Holland & Knight law firm, Berry has held positions as the Senior Vice President of Government Relations for three associations, the National Cable and Telecommunications Association (NCTA), the CTIA-The Wireless Association, and the Direct Marketing Association (DMA).
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cybersecurity: Reviewing the Biden Administration’s Executive Order
The Executive Order may lead to sweeping changes in the way private companies report and share data regarding cyberbreaches.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cybersecurity: Reviewing the Biden Administration’s Executive Order
On May 12, 2021, the White House announced President Joe Biden’s executive order that instituted sweeping changes to the way the private companies must report and share data regarding breaches and their overall security. These changes were announced on the same day that the Colonial Pipeline resumed operations in the wake of the ransomware attack that left it out of commission for almost a week, resulting in a spike in gas prices and turmoil about and down the east coast as consumers panic-purchased gas.
Ransomware is only one such example of the myriad cybersecurity threats facing both the private and public sector in 2021. Join us on August 25, 2021, to discuss what this executive order means for both public and private sectors in the technology industry at large.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Pablo Breuer, Chief Information Security Officer of Helm Services
- W. Scott McCollough, McCollough Law Firm, PC
- Christian Dawson, Co-Founder and Executive Director, i2Coalition Groups
- Joseph T. Bonivel Jr., Non-Resident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center at the Atlantic Council
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Pablo Breuer is the Chief Information Security Officer of Helm Services and a 22 year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Breuer served as military director of US Special Operations Command Donovan Group and senior military advisor and innovation officer to SOFWERX, the National Security Agency, and U.S. Cyber Command in addition to being the Director of C4 at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. He has served on the faculty of the Naval Postgraduate School, National University, California State University Monterey Bay, as well as a Visiting Scientist at Carnegie Mellon CERT/SEI. He is also a Senior Fellow of the GeoTech Center at the Atlantic Council.
W. Scott McCollough has practiced communications and Internet law for 38 years, with a specialization in regulatory issues confronting the industry. His clients include competitive communications companies, Internet service and application providers public interest organizations and consumers.
Christian Dawson is the Co-Founder of the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) where he works to make the Internet a better, safer place for the businesses that make up the Cloud. Dawson spent 16 years as an executive at web hosting provider ServInt. While there, he co-founded the Save Hosting initiative, designed to galvanize web hosting providers in their opposition of PIPA & SOPA.
Joseph T. Bonivel Jr. is a Subject Matter Expert for the Department of Defense, where he leads technology incubation and maturation for the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s Journal of DoD Research & Engineering. Joe is also a Senior Fellow for the GeoTech Center at the Atlantic Council, where he provides science policy guidance on emerging technologies and development of strategies to ensure the use of “technology for good” among individuals, societies and the international community.

