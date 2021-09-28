Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 — Best Practices for Delivering Rural Networks

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the September 29, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Best Practices for Delivering Rural Networks”

TransWorld Network, Corp. began offering enterprise-focused long distance services in the upper Midwest, but soon began seeing a need for reliable and affordable dial-up internet services in rural areas — beginning a two-decade partnership with rural electric cooperatives. Just as TWN’s co-op partners first brought electricity to rural areas in the 1930s and 1940s, working through TWN, and TWN’s partnership with Render Networks and Biarri Networks, the entity is bringing broadband internet and digital phone services to the roundabouts of rural networks and cooperatives. This session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will explore end-to-end digital planning, engineering and construction; delivery confidence based on a geospatial approach to broadband data, and TWN’s customer experience and network performance.

Panelists:

Colin Wood , CEO, TWN Communications

, CEO, TWN Communications Lori Sherwood , Director, Commercial and Market Development, Render Networks

, Director, Commercial and Market Development, Render Networks Paul Sulisz, CEO, Biarri Networks

CEO, Biarri Networks Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast

Lori Sherwood is a strategic industry leader with decades of broadband experience, more recently focused on uncovering solutions for rural communities. As the Director of Commercial and Market Development for Render Networks, she has a background in contract development, community broadband networks, and issues facing municipalities. Lori has successfully led programs awarding federal stimulus grant processes with hundred-million-dollar investments. Lori is currently a Member of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA).

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. As a journalist, Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

