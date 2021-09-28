#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 — Best Practices for Delivering Rural Networks
Live from Broadband Communities, Broadband Breakfast will explore how to serve rural networks and electric cooperatives.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Best Practices for Delivering Rural Networks”
TransWorld Network, Corp. began offering enterprise-focused long distance services in the upper Midwest, but soon began seeing a need for reliable and affordable dial-up internet services in rural areas — beginning a two-decade partnership with rural electric cooperatives. Just as TWN’s co-op partners first brought electricity to rural areas in the 1930s and 1940s, working through TWN, and TWN’s partnership with Render Networks and Biarri Networks, the entity is bringing broadband internet and digital phone services to the roundabouts of rural networks and cooperatives. This session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will explore end-to-end digital planning, engineering and construction; delivery confidence based on a geospatial approach to broadband data, and TWN’s customer experience and network performance.
Panelists:
- Colin Wood, CEO, TWN Communications
- Lori Sherwood, Director, Commercial and Market Development, Render Networks
- Paul Sulisz, CEO, Biarri Networks
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Lori Sherwood is a strategic industry leader with decades of broadband experience, more recently focused on uncovering solutions for rural communities. As the Director of Commercial and Market Development for Render Networks, she has a background in contract development, community broadband networks, and issues facing municipalities. Lori has successfully led programs awarding federal stimulus grant processes with hundred-million-dollar investments. Lori is currently a Member of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA).
Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. As a journalist, Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
The Moderators of 4 Panels at Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 Preview the Mini-Conference
Want a sneak peak of Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 on Monday? Moderators for the event’s four sessions preview their panels.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Last Call for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021
Join us on September 22, 2021, for this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online as we get ready for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021. In this session, we’ll hear from the moderators of each of the four Topics that we’ll consider at the mini-conference! As a reminder, Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 is taking place IN PERSON at the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston, Texas, and also LIVE ONLINE. See below for registration information.
Panelists for the event:
- Joan Engebretson, Executive Editor, Telecompetitor
- Mari Silbey, Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach, US Ignite
- Chris Mitchell, Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
- Joan Engebretson (Moderator of Topic 2) has been writing about technology and telecommunications since 1992. She is currently executive editor for Telecompetitor, a news website focused on broadband. Joan has a BA in journalism and an MBA from the University of Michigan. She has won awards for her commentary from the American Society of Business Publication Editors and in min’s Editorial and Design awards.
- Mari Silbey (Moderator of Topic 4) is Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach for US Ignite, and Program Director for the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program, a $100 million initiative funded by the National Science Foundation and a consortium of more than 30 wireless companies and associations. Mari has 20 years of experience in communications and technology. She has worked previously as a writer, analyst and consultant in the private sector, and as a journalist covering broadband and wireless infrastructure.
- Chris Mitchell (Moderator of Topic 3) is Director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Network Initiative. His work focuses on helping communities ensure that the telecommunications networks upon which they depend are accountable to the community. He was honored as one of the 2012 Top 25 in Public Sector Technology by Government Technology, which honors the top “Doers, Drivers, and Dreamers” in the nation each year. Originally published on MuniNetworks.org, this piece is part of a collaborative reporting effort between Broadband Breakfast and the Community Broadband Networks program at ILSR.
- Drew Clark (Moderator of Topic 1, and of this preview session), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. As a journalist, Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband, and – building off his work with Broadband Census – was appointed Executive Director of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois under Gov. Pat Quinn. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 will take place at the Broadband Communities Summit, and online, on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 will take place at the Broadband Communities Summit, and online, on Monday, September 27, 2021.
REGISTER NOW
This pathbreaking event brings the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities together to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets required to support a 21st Century information economy.
The annual Digital Infrastructure Investment conference unites infrastructure investment fund managers, institutional investors, private equity and venture capitalists with senior broadband leaders and brings clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.
Agenda for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021
- Introduction and Logistics for In-Person and Remote Attendees – 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT
- Industry Keynote: What is Digital Infrastructure Investment? – 1:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. CT
- Topic 1: Infrastructure Investment Funds – 1:35 p.m. ET / 12:35 p.m. CT
- How will the Biden Administration’s broadband infrastructure package influence institutional investors? Will mergers and acquisitions accelerate in telecom?
- Panelists:
- Ryan Carr, Partner, MC Partners
- Tom Coverick, Managing Director, Keybanc Capital Markets
- Lindsay Miller, Partner, Ice Miller LLP
- James Wagar, Partner, Frontbridge Capital
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: Lit Communities – 2:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. CT
- Topic 2: Last Mile Digital Infrastructure – 2:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. CT
- Ownership models are evolving. Who will play the lead role in constructing? What entities, including cities, will own digital assets? Who will manage the networks?
- Panelists:
- Monica Webb, Senior Director, Market Development and Strategic Partnerships, Ting Internet
- John Burchett, Head of Public Policy, Government and Community Relations, Google Access and Google Fiber
- Carter Old, Co-founder, President and Chief Growth Officer, Tachus LLC
- Ramiro Gonzalez, Director of Government and Community Affairs, City of Brownsville
- Julie Wheeler, President Commissioner, York County, PA
- Joan Engebretson (moderator), Executive Editor, Telecompetitor
- Interactive Session with Broadband Breakfast and BroadbandNow – 3:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. CT
- Break (10 minutes) – 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT
- Policy Keynote Address: A Vision for Digital Infrastructure Investment – 3:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. CT
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: Render Networks – 4:05 p.m. ET / 3:05 p.m. CT
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: California Emerging Technology Fund – 4:10 p.m. ET / 3:10 p.m. CT
- Topic 3: Public-Private Partnerships – 4:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. CT
- Municipalities are becoming a leading voice in new digital infrastructure projects. How has their role changed the conversations around public-private partnerships?
- Panelists:
- Matt Schmit, Director, Illinois Office of Broadband
- Chris Walker, Senior Executive Director of Infrastructure Strategy, Northwest Open Access Network
- Nate Walowitz, Regional Broadband Program Director, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments
- Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO, California Emerging Technology Fund
- Chris Mitchell (moderator), Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: UTOPIA Fiber – 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: SiFi Networks – 5:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. CT
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: Positron Access – 5:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. CT
- Topic 4: The Future of Shared Infrastructure – 5:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. CT
- Cellular towers were once proprietary, before carriers partnered with infrastructure owners. Will 5G deployment accelerate the deployment of shared real estate facilities?
- Panelists:
- Jonathan Adelstein, President and CEO, Wireless Industry Association
- Deborah Simpler, Co-founder and CEO, Althea Networks
- Mari Silbey (moderator), Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach, US Ignite
- Conference Conclusion – 6:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CT
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 — A ‘Consumer Confidence’ Survey for Broadband
BroadbandNow launches a “consumer confidence” survey.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12 Noon ET — BroadbandNow Presents a ‘Consumer Confidence’ Survey for Broadband
As part of its efforts to provide the latest research on the social, economic and political issues contributing to the digital impact and the impact of broadband on everyday life, BroadbandNow is launching a new survey among broadband leaders enthusiasts. Think of this as a “consumer confidence” survey for broadband.
Recently, there have been many changes regarding broadband at the federal, state, local and industry levels. BroadbandNow and Broadband Breakfast aim to launch the survey at a presentation during Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021, a mini-conference at the Broadband Community Summit in Houston, Texas, from September 27-30, 2021.
Join us on September 15, 2021, for this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online preview of the survey with John Busby, Managing Director of BroadbandNow, and Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast.
Panelists for the event:
- John Busby, Managing Director of BroadbandNow
- John B. Horrigan, Senior Fellow, Benton Institute on Broadband & Society
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- “Access and Impacts: Exploring how internet access and home and online training shape people’s online behavior and perspectives about their lives,” by John Horrigan
- For BroadbandNow’s open data set on availability, affordability and speed: https://github.com/broadbandnow
- To contribute or to ask questions about the BroadbandNow survey, please reach out to info@broadbandnow.com.
- John Busby is the Managing Director of BroadbandNow.com, where millions of consumers find and compare local internet options and independent research is published about the digital divide. Prior to BroadbandNow, John held senior leadership positions at Amazon and Marchex. John holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Northwestern University.
- John B. Horrigan, Ph.D., is Senior Fellow at the Benton Institute on Broadband & Society, with a focus on technology adoption and digital inclusion. Horrigan has served as an Associate Director for Research at the Pew Research Center and Senior Fellow at the Technology Policy Institute. During the Obama Administration, Horrigan was part the leadership team at the Federal Communications Commission for the development of the National Broadband Plan (NBP).
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. As a journalist, Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband, and – building off his work with Broadband Census – was appointed Executive Director of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois under Gov. Pat Quinn. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
BroadbandNow is a data aggregation company helping millions of consumers find and compare local internet options. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers. BroadbandNow relentlessly collects and analyzes internet providers’ coverage and availability to provide the most accurate zip code search for consumers.
See also:
- Broadband Breakfast Interview with Tyler Cooper and Jenna Tanberk about Open Data Set from Broadband Now, November 20, 2020
- Broadband Breakfast Interview with BroadbandNow about Gigabit Coverage and Unreliable FCC Data, December 27, 2020
- Broadband Breakfast Interview with BroadbandNow about Lower Costs and Lower Latency, February 25, 2021
- Broadband Breakfast Interview with John Busby of BroadbandNow About FCC Data Errors, July 1, 2021
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Breakfast on September 1, 2021 — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
The bipartisan infrastructure framework faces hurdles before it because law. We’ll discuss the process in Congress.
See “Citing Flexibility, Broadband Breakfast Panelists Double-Down in Support for Infrastructure Bill,” Broadband Breakfast, September 1, 2021
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
Though it may have passed in the Senate, the bipartisan infrastructure framework still faces hurdles before it can be put into law. How much money can broadband expansion expect to see? Will we see a return of reverse auctions? What kind of obstacles will the bill face?
Join us on September 1, 2021 where we will discuss all of this and more during our Broadband Breakfast Live Online event!
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Molly O’Leary, Director of Government Affairs, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association
- Jonathan S. Adelstein, President and CEO, Wireless Industry Association
- Matthew Polka, President and CEO, ACA Connects
- Chip Pickering, CEO, INCOMPAS
- Gary Bolton, President and CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- “Infrastructure Bill’s Broadband Piece Will Help ‘Hasten’ Move to Symmetrical Networks, FBA’s Bolton Says,” Broadband Breakfast, August 25, 2021
- “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in the Senate’s $65 Billion Broadband Infrastructure Bill,” Broadband Breakfast, August 16, 2021
- “Infrastructure Bill Passed by Senate Includes Historic, Bipartisan Broadband Provisions,” Kathryn de Wit, Project Director, Broadband Access Initiative, Pew Trusts, August 30, 2021
- “Addressing Gaps in Broadband Infrastructure and Service Adoption: A Cost Estimation & Prioritization Framework,” ACA Connects
- Molly O’Leary serves as Director of Government Affairs, NTCA, The Rural Broadband Association, and advocates in Congress and at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to influence legislative and regulatory policy on behalf of NTCA members. Prior to joining NTCA, O’Leary worked in the U.S. Senate as a policy advisor to Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., on telecommunications, appropriations and native affairs. She previously served as a legislative aide to Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) for his position on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
- Jonathan S. Adelstein has headed Wireless Industry Association since 2012, representing the businesses that build, develop, own, and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure. He is a former Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission and Administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service. He previously served 15 years on the U.S. Senate staff, culminating as a senior legislative advisor to Majority Leader Tom Daschle.
- Matt Polka is the President and CEO of ACA Connects – America’s Communications Association (ACA), a 700-member Washington, D.C., trade and federal advocacy association of independent, smaller- and medium-sized broadband, cable and phone businesses. ACAC members serve more than 10 million subscribers in smaller/rural markets and competitive areas in all 50 states. Matt has been with the organization since 1993.
- Chip Pickering is the CEO of INCOMPAS and has done so since 2014. He is also a former representative of Mississippi’s 3rd congressional district. He holds a BBA from the University of Mississippi and an MBA from Baylor University.
- Gary Bolton serves as president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association — the largest trade association dedicated to all-fiber-optic broadband. Prior to FBA, Gary held executive management positions at two successful venture-backed high-tech start-ups as well as at large publicly traded companies in marketing, product line management and public policy. Gary is currently an adjunct professor in business administration and management science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and he holds an MBA from Duke University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
