Broadband Communities Summit 2021 Talks Future of Connectivity, Broadband Speeds
Conference, which hosted the Digital Infrastructure Investment show, digs into pressing connectivity issues.
HOUSTON, September 29, 2021 – As Broadband Breakfast held the Digital Infrastructure Investment conference, the Broadband Communities Summit that hosted the event brought together leading advocates to discuss the state of connectivity in the country and what is expected for internet speeds and technology going forward.
Scott Woods – senior broadband program specialist with the federal agency National Telecommunications and Information Administration and who led the conference with his keynote, “Envisioning our Digital Destiny” – lauded the progress that has been made since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. But he noted that progress has not been significant for everyone in society.
“Technology got most of us through the pandemic, but not all of us,” Woods stated. “Disparities became even more stark due to Covid-19.” He stated that even though many people were able to benefit from improved connectivity, elder, low-income, and non-white Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by inadequate broadband connectivity.
According to Woods, however, the NTIA is not content to sit on its hands. To rectify these inequities, the NTIA began three programs to address impacted communities. The NTIA’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity program, the Broadband Infrastructure program, and the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot program represent more than $5 billion in funding that is being administered by the NTIA.
Broadband infrastructure must be scalable
Following Woods’ presentation, president of the Broadband Group Jeff Reiman presented on the value of “Tech-Enabled Communities.” He described technology and connectivity as “the third rail of real estate development” and “the importance of broadband has never been more clear,” he said.
Reiman stated that a recurring challenge faced by real estate developers was keeping up with technology. He explained that often an area is planned with specific technologies in mind, but by the time the project is completed, the technology it hoped to leverage may be outdated. Rather than designing projects around specific technology, Reiman advised developers to focus on building infrastructure that will enable the bandwidth demands of tomorrows’ technologies.
Additionally, Reiman addressed the ongoing discussion between aesthetics and high connectivity. Even though clients may want high density coverage for a community, Reiman explained that they may be disappointed with the aesthetics of the high number of antennas and other street furniture that will be necessary to support community-wide Wi-Fi.
Rather than compromise the aesthetics of a community or the quality of a network, Reiman suggested developers opt for high quality, targeted Wi-Fi that covers high traffic areas. Not only would this solution be cheaper, Reiman said, but it would also combine the best of both options for an overall superior and more visually pleasing service.
Technology and data for critical infrastructure
In her presentation later in the morning, Trilogy Networks chief operating officer Nancy Shemwell presented a more existential threat than real estate development: world hunger. According to Shemwell’s data, by 2050 there will be an additional 2.5 billion people on the planet—2.5 billion more mouths to feed.
Shemwell did not mince words; as it stands now, our technology infrastructure designed to facilitate enhanced agricultural yields is simply insufficient. In terms of the automated tools that are currently in use, she stated that although some of them are capable of simple tasks such as logging data and navigating around obstacles, they are not all that sophisticated, “[They have] got the capability to not run over the dog,” she joked.
To truly unlock the value of these automated technologies, Shemwell argues that farmers need access to faster networks than they currently have, and technologies like satellite will not be enough on their own. She said that to have drones capable of increasingly complex tasks, they will need up to and beyond a terabyte per hour for their level of data computation.
Shemwell predicts that to meet future demands in the agricultural sector, the U.S. must invest in technologies that will enable a minimum of 1.5 Gbps symmetrical service within the next decade.
Satellite capabilities overblown?
Rounding out the morning presentations, president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association Gary Bolton came out of his corner swinging at Elon Musk, arguing that the satellite coverage offered by Starlink may actually be worse for communities than lacking coverage entirely.
Bolton explained his position, stating that as it stands now, unserved regions stand a good chance at qualifying for grants and other financial aid—whether that aid comes from a private, state, or federal sources. However, if these formerly unserved regions receive coverage from Starlink—coverage that some have deemed to be grossly insufficient—they may miss out on better opportunities to secure more reliable coverage, such as fiber optic.
Bolton stayed on brand, asserting that only fiber has the potential to serve any technologies that may be coming down.
“We do not even know what the applications are that will be coming out [in the future],” he said. Bolton has long maintained this position, in the past pointing out how nobody anticipated how a global pandemic could force the global economy inside and online.
Broadband speed standards
Bolton said two gigabits per second, symmetrical services will need to become the standard to continue to drive growth and facilitate the advent of new an ambitious services and technologies.
Despite this emphasis on speed, Bolton insisted that it is only one metric—one that is often used because it is digestible for lay consumers. He made it clear, however, that as speed continues to improve, so to must latency.
“[Speed] is only one parameter,” he said. “We need to be able to drive down latency to these [sub three millisecond] speeds.” Latency is the time it takes a device to communicate with the network.
“If it’s not fiber, it’s not broadband,” Bolton continued. “At the end of the day we really need a sustainable definition—fiber is the goals standard for everyone.”
The Broadband Communities Summit 2021 will continue, in-person and “masked-up,” from September 28 through September 30.
Broadband Summit Hears How Partnerships Accelerate Infrastructure Rollout
The Broadband Communities Summit heard stories from coops, including the obstacles and keys to success.
HOUSTON, September 29, 2021 – During Broadband Communities Summit 2021, telecom experts gave advice on how to find and maintain successful partnerships in the industry.
Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is a member owned electric co-op operating out of South-Central Kentucky. Its President and CEO Dewayne McDonald spoke about his company’s experience partnering with telecom NCTC.
McDonald explained that as a co-op, WRECC did not have an option to not find a solution to a problem, regardless of its weaknesses. “Just because we could not do [something] ourselves [did not] mean we did not have to find a solution for our customers.” This drive to find solutions to their problems and support the communities they serve was the impetus for WRECC’s partnership with NCTC.
WRECC and NCTC complimented each other’s strengths and weaknesses – while NCTC had low name recognition, they offered great headend and customer premises services, and while WRECC struggled in those areas, they had superior name recognition in the region and experience with backbone and middle mile infrastructure.
Partnerships have allowed coops to expedite goals
By working together toward achieving common goals, WRECC/NCTC were able to set an aggressive timeline. While they currently serve over 2,000 customers, they are on course to pass 24,000 members in the next two to three years as they continue to expand into neighboring counties.
McDonald explained that the relationship between partners must be like a marriage. “There is give and take along the way,” he said. “Even though we are two separate entities, we want to be seen by [those we serve] as a single, united entity.” To achieve this, both organizations must represent a publicly united front toward the consumer by participating in joint, public announcements, town halls, websites, media coverage, and other efforts to reinforce the relationship between the partners.
Clint Harp is the vice president of the Lower Colorado River Authority. Historically, the organization has been responsible for operating and maintaining hydroelectric dams located along 800 miles of the Lower Colorado River.
Years ago, the LCRA began deploying broadband infrastructure along its existing electric infrastructure; entities that needed broadband and were located on or very near to LCRA infrastructure could benefit from these limited broadband build outs.
Though this was able to help many communities, the LCRA was not legally able to extend its broadband infrastructure beyond its own facilities to communities in need. However, on April 30, 2021, this changed when Texas Senate Bill 632 unanimously passed both houses and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. Thanks to this bill, LCRA was allowed to partner with ISPs throughout Texas. Though the LCRA was still forbidden from acting as a service provider, it was allowed to build out infrastructure off its previously existing assets and build out to communities in need.
By doing this, it removed some of the financial barriers of entry for carriers in areas that they may have otherwise struggled to get a return on their investment. These partnerships not only enabled more Texans to become connected to broadband, but it also allowed companies to expand their range of coverage.
Obstacles for cooperatives
Carl Meyerhoefer is the CEO of Conexon, a consulting engineering organization that entered flexible partnerships with broadband and electrical co-ops in the central U.S. According to Meyerhoefer, only around a quarter of Conexon’s clients follow through with a successful co-op after consulting with them. Based on this, he presented three key obstacles that prevent would-be co-ops from becoming successful.
Meyerhoefer stated that in most cases, a co-op will be unsuccessful for one of the following reasons: an inability to secure funding, a lack of experience, or an inability or refusal to “stick to your knitting.” Meyerhoefer stated that there are now ways to better navigate these pitfalls and overcome them.
He pointed to the historic level of broadband funding at both the state and federal level due to the Covid-19 pandemic; for those lacking the experience and know-how necessary to run a successful co-op, there are now consulting agencies (such as Conexon) that can assist organizations in need; to allow organizations to “stick to their knitting,” they now have partnership models they can take advantage of.
In Conexon’s case, they offer flexible models that allow organizations to stick to what they do best, ranging from the “Do it Yourself” Model, to the “Partnership” Model, to the “Investor” Model. Having multiple options allows co-ops working with Conexon to find a Goldilocks model—that is, a model that is just right for their needs.
This flexible approach allows each parent to focus exclusively on the areas they excel in and avoid a one size fits all approach.
Infrastructure Bill Opportunity to Show Efficiency of Shared Infrastructure, Conference Hears
Broadband expansion can happen fast if grant money includes stipulations to share infrastructure, Jonathan Adelstein says.
HOUSTON, September 28, 2021 – The infrastructure bill can go a long way if municipalities that receive the billions in funding require grant recipients to share the network with other providers, said the president of the Wireless Industry Association.
“In order to incentivize competition, municipalities might look to ask grant applicants, can they provide shared infrastructure? Are you funding a shared infrastructure model where multiple competitors could come in?” Jonathan Adelstein asked Monday at the Digital Infrastructure Investment conference.
“Colocation is the fastest way to get that done,” he emphasized, adding broadband is just like “real estate with a technology overlay.”
The House is possibly looking at a Thursday vote for the infrastructure bill passed by the Senate in August. Available for broadband in the package is $65 billion. Adelstein said this is the opportunity to make efficient use of the money by sharing the infrastructure and not overbuilding.
Efficiency is one of the main drivers of colocation, Adelstein argues. “Municipalities have been very smart about promoting colocation, for example, so there’s not tower farms like there are overseas.” Because of these evident efficiencies, colocation and shared infrastructure has become the preferred method of both investors and policymakers, he said.
“Cities are thinking about smart city applications,” said Deborah Simpier, co-founder and CEO of Althea Networks. “When you think about infrastructure we need to start thinking more in a holistic sense. Existing assets can be leveraged for broadband, for smart cities applications and even mobility to your handsets. The shift with shared infrastructure is that instead of thinking just about broadband in a silo or just handset or mobility, we can think about networks holistically.”
Earl Peek, founder and managing partner of Diamond Ventures and Peek LLC, said that in his conversations with small town mayors, assistant secretaries in the interior and treasury departments and the governor of Michigan, he found that, “there’s a lot of shareable infrastructure from the United States in the parks, federal buildings, and army bases that have been closed. Those can be repurposed and used for sharable infrastructure.”
“There’s so many assets to be shared. There’s so many ways we can deploy faster and not just wait for the infrastructure,” Peek said.
Focus of Broadband Expansion Should Be On Last Mile, Says President of CETF
Open access to middle mile infrastructure will help deliver services at the last mile, CETF says.
HOUSTON, September 28, 2021 – Sunne Wright McPeak, president and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund, said Monday that stakeholders interested in expanding broadband rollout should focus on the last mile, the stretch of cable that goes to homes and businesses, by using existing middle mile infrastructure.
“I would rather leverage the resources and infrastructure they’ve [internet service providers] already built – that we as taxpayers and ratepayers have already paid for – and tap into that in order to focus on last-mile,” McPeak said at the Digital Infrastructure Investment conference.
Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 was hosted as an online and in person conference by Broadband Breakfast at the Broadband Communities Summit. The recording of the Monday event is available for registration and replay.
This year’s conference heard from proponents of the open access model, which allows telecommunications providers to ride on the existing infrastructure to boost competition, lower prices, and broaden connectivity.
McPeak said she supports the open access model to deliver on what she said should be a focus: on the last mile to businesses and homes – and especially to California’s large native American population and tribal lands.
“There has to be a discipline in our lenses of getting to last mile unserved, and in California that includes all our tribal lands,” McPeak said. “We have more federally recognized tribal governments than any other state and more native Americans than any other state. And so, if we don’t focus on last mile, we will not be as efficient in our investments in middle mile. And of course, we also support open access for middle mile.
“Every dollar that we don’t have to duplicate in middle mile, although there’s going to be a middle mile network, we can get to last mile.”
For Nate Walowitz, regional broadband program director for the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, opening access to infrastructure will entail realities that may not sound pleasant. “Coopetition,” he said. “Sometimes you’re a cooperator, sometimes you’re a competitor, and it doesn’t really matter h ow that partnership plays out because the reality is, in the business we’re in, we can’t all find a way to make money necessarily in a lot of our markets across large service areas…unless we take a strategy where we look for solid partnerships where it’s complimentary.”
Matt Schmit, director of the office of broadband in Illinois, said that the key is a “balance between last mile and middle mile expansion, and I think the kind of partnerships we’ve forged vary, from one focus to the next, but it really is that complimentary effort that’s going to get the job done in Illinois.”
Partnerships with telecoms
McPeak said partnerships between municipalities and telecoms starts with an understanding of each’s core competencies. Telecoms, she said, are generally good at delivering telecommunications services and maintaining the network, but it also has to ensure that it is setting quality standards and deploying in hard-to-reach areas while offering affordable services for low-income households. “Those are the kinds of things that have to be done in tough negotiations,” she said.
Chris Walker, senior executive director of infrastructure strategy at the Northwest Open Access Network, said governments and telecoms each have their own things that they are great at, and exploiting those things will benefit all. That, he said, includes governments being great at handling infrastructure and the private sector being very good at innovating.
