Broadband Roundup
Christopher Ali on Infrastructure Bill, FCC Approves Telehealth Money, Boost Intros 5G Phone
Author of Farm Fresh Broadband talks considerations for infrastructure funding, FCC approves 72 telehealth apps, Boost Mobile’s 5G device.
September 30, 2021 – The author of a new book on the failures of American policy on rural broadband said Wednesday he hopes the infrastructure bill’s billions for broadband, if passed, will be utilized with additional oversight to ensure the money is distributed and used effectively.
Christopher Ali, the author of Farm Fresh Broadband, which was released on September 21, said in a one-on-one conversation with the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition he wants the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to be cognizant of the policy errors in the past and ensure that it lays out an accountability framework, which includes reporting on where money is going, to adequately utilize the valuable “once-in-a-lifetime” funds.
The states are expected to receive $42 billion from the NTIA out of a total of $65 billion allocated for broadband infrastructure in the bill, which could see a vote in the House on Thursday.
For the money to be effective, Ali said it should include smaller providers having an “equitable shot at funding, that states have to produce or have to create broadband offices that are well staffed, and that there are rules for accountability. I think if we have those three elements in place, this $42 billion is going to do a tremendous amount of good in this country, so I am really excited about the potential here.”
The Federal Communications Commission has recently been going through a cleansing operation to weed out areas that may already be adequately served as part of effort to maximize the efficiency of the $9.2-billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, whose winners were announced when Ajit Pai was still chairman in December 2020.
Ali also noted that the better broadband maps need to be there. Many of the winners of RDOF money, who defaulted on some areas they won money to cover, said they only realized that their areas were adequately served through the FCC’s newer map data.
FCC approves $41 million in telehealth program
The FCC on Wednesday approved 72 health provider applications for a total of $41 million in round two of its Covid-19 telehealth program, it said in a press release.
The money goes toward reimbursements provided to telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices that are necessarily to enable health care providers to tend to their patients remotely.
The first round of funding disbursed $42 million, with both rounds amounting to $83 million. Once the agency has committed $150 million in funding, it will provide an opportunity for all remaining applicants to supplement their applications.
Boost Mobile introduces new 5G device
Dish Network’s Boost Mobile announced Thursday a new phone optimized for 5G that will be available sometime fall, the company said in a press release.
Boost says the Celero5G is an affordable device that has a 6.52-inch screen, four cameras, 36 hours of battery life, and 4GB of memory.
New and existing customers can pre-order the device online at boostmobile.com. New and existing customers will get 12 full months of free unlimited talk, text and data on the new device for $279 (through 10/31/21).
“Subscribers have told us loud and clear: they want speed, cool features, and a fair price. The Celero5G is built to make 5G affordable,” said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile, in a press release.
Boost Mobile has been aggressively pushing its mobile wireless efforts, as it tests its 5G network in Las Vegas and Denver. Earlier this month, it announced that it is buying pre-paid carrier Gen Mobile.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Announces Rip And Replace Details, Utopia Fiber Joins Montana Fiber Project, FCC Jams Robocalls
The FCC details rip and replace fund, UTOPIA Fiber is getting involved in Bozeman project, FCC rolls out robocall database.
September 29, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission has announced the claims process for carriers with less than ten million customers, some schools, libraries and healthcare providers to get access to a 1.9-billion-dollar fund for the purpose of removing Huawei and ZTE network equipment.
The public notice from the FCC labeled the Chinese broadband companies as national security risks. Though the FCC marked five Chinese companies as security threats in March, only technology from Huawei and ZTE is eligible for reimbursement for removal as of yet. The FCC also published a FAQ document for parties inquiring into the costs, labor or technology that will be reimbursed.
That document states that, “the Reimbursement Program aims to secure the nation’s communications supply chain and protect national security by reimbursing eligible Providers for the removal, replacement, and disposal of communications equipment and services that pose a threat to the security of our nation’s communications networks.”
The application window stretches from October 29th to January 14th.
Utopia Fiber Joins the Bozeman Fiber FTTP Project
Utopia Fiber has announced at a press conference held at the Broadband Communities Summit that they will be serving as operational partner on the Bozeman Fiber Fiber-to-the-Premises project.
The project has a budget of $65 million and plans to give 22,000 businesses and homes in Bozeman, Montana, access to high-speed fiber (speeds of up to 100 Gbps for business and 10 Gbps for residential).
Roger Timmerman, executive director of UTOPIA Fiber, made note that the infrastructure investment will help support the future demand of smart city projects.
Kimberly McKinley, deputy director of UTOPIA Fiber, stated that she believes their open-access model should and would serve as an example for many other communities whether rural, urban or suburban. Multiple internet service providers will lease space on the network and compete on the basis of their customer service and price.
The FCC Rolls Out Its Robocall Mitigation Database
Phone numbers unlisted in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database will now be blocked.
Intermediate providers and voice service providers are tasked with denying provider’s traffic should that provider not have their certification and other required information listed in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database.
“The FCC is using every tool we can to combat malicious robocalls and spoofing – from substantial fines on bad actors to policy changes to technical innovations like STIR/SHAKEN,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication standards are protocols which help digitally authenticate phone calls for the purpose of combatting spoofing and robocalls. If a voice service provider is short of fully implemented STIR/SHAKEN protocol, they are tasked with detailing the robocall mitigation steps they are taking to the FCC.
Over 4,500 providers have entered the Robocall Mitigation Database. Robocalls typically target older Americans. The FCC still warns that consumers should be on alert for robocalls and scams.
Broadband Roundup
House Could Vote on Infrastructure Thursday, Senators Want Rosenworcel Permanent, JSI Buys Mid-State
Infrastructure bill could be up for vote Thursday, senators ask Biden to make Rosenworcel permanent FCC chair, JSI buys Mid-State.
September 28, 2021 – The House could be expected to vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill on Thursday, according to reports, one day before its actual implementation.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, who said in August that the vote would come on September 27, shifted on a previous commitment that the infrastructure package, which includes $65 billion for broadband, would not be taken up until a larger “reconciliation” package of social initiatives is addressed.
Now, according to NBC News, Pelosi told Democrats in a private caucus meeting that her position has changed because the larger package is not ready to be taken up for a vote. That is expected to cause some tensions with some Democrats who pledged to only take up the infrastructure bill if the reconciliation package is completed.
The vote is rubbing up against October 1, when the infrastructure package has been slated to take effect if it passes the House. Democrat supporters of the bill noted, in response to pressure to vote on the bill before the August recess, that the implementation date doesn’t change, regardless of when the House vote takes place.
Senators ask Biden to make Rosenworcel permanent FCC chair
Over two dozen senators are asking President Joe Biden to make Jessica Rosenworcel’s position as acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission permanent.
In a letter on Wednesday, the senators, representing 17 states, said that “there is no better qualified or more competent person to lead the FCC at this important time” than Rosenworcel, who has been the interim chair since Biden appointed her in January.
The senators said delay on her nomination as permanent chair “simply puts at risk the major broadband goals that we share and that Congress has worked hard to advance as part of your administration’s agenda.”
To make Rosenworcel permanent chair would make her the first woman to hold the position in that capacity.
Rosenworcel has overseen a number of big broadband initiatives, including distribution of funds from the Emergency Broadband Benefit and the Emergency Connectivity Fund programs.
Biden has a number of other options to make as FCC chair, as some have also speculated that Gigi Sohn, a former agency staffer with a track record on telecom-related issues, could be a frontrunner.
JSI acquires Mid-State Consultants in preparation for more government broadband funds
Consulting firm JSI has acquired Utah-based engineering firm Mid-State Consultants in an effort to help its clients take advantage of the influx of broadband infrastructure funds coming down the pipe, the companies said in a press release Thursday.
“The move further enhances JSI’s ability to help clients as they take advantage of unprecedented funding resources available on the federal and state levels to expand and maintain broadband networks across the country,” the release said. “The acquisition of Mid-State Consultants significantly grows the engineering capabilities that JSI began building last year.
“We are pleased to add Mid-State to the JSI family. Our clients now have access to more services and solutions and a talented team with the broadband technology, regulatory and business know-how,” said JSI CEO Tasos Tsolakis in the release. “The broadband industry’s future is bright and JSI is well positioned to support our clients every step of the way.”
The big piece of broadband funding is the $65 billion in the infrastructure bill, which is awaiting a vote in the House and is said to be a once-in-a-generation amount for the cause. Money from that bill will be given to the states and cities to distribute.
Broadband Roundup
Facebook Pauses Instagram for Kids, $1.2B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Ransomware Attacks
Facebook pauses photo-sharing app for kids, FCC announces $1.2B in first wave of ECF, ransomware attacks on the rise.
September 27, 2021 – Facebook-owned Instagram has announced that it is “pausing” the development of an equivalent product for kids under 13, following pressure from lawmakers after a report emerged that showed the company knew about the impact of its platforms on kids’ mental health.
The head of the photo sharing application Instagram, which is forbidden for children under 13, said in a blog post Monday that building “Instagram Kids” is the “right thing to do, but we’re pausing the work.”
“We’ll use this time to work with parents, experts and policymakers to demonstrate the value and need for this product,” Adam Mosseri said in the post, adding the company is looking to build opt-in parental supervision tools for teens.
The development comes after lawmakers sent a letter to Facebook demanding that it halt the idea after a report in the Wall Street Journal unveiled internal company research that showed Instagram is harming kids’ mental health. Mosseri acknowledged the research, according to the Journal.
“Critics of ‘Instagram Kids’ will see this as an acknowledgement that the project is a bad idea. That’s not the case,” Mosseri said. “The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today.”
In response to the news, senators Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and representatives Kathy Castor, D-Florida, and Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts, who wrote concerned letters to Facebook about the app in development, said they are “pleased” about its pausing.
“We are pleased that Facebook has heeded our calls to stop plowing ahead with its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children. A ‘pause’ is insufficient, however. Facebook has completely forfeited the benefit of the doubt when it comes to protecting young people online and it must completely abandon this project,” said the lawmakers in a joint statement.
“Time and time again, Facebook has demonstrated the failures of self-regulation, and we know that Congress must step in. That’s why we will be re-introducing the Kids Internet Design and Safety (KIDS) Act, which will give young internet users the protections they need to navigate today’s online ecosystem without sacrificing their wellbeing. We urge our colleagues to join us in this effort and pass this critical legislation.”
FCC announces $1.2 billion from first wave of Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that it is committing $1.2 billion from its first wave of applicants for its $7-billion Emergency Connectivity Fund program.
The money will go to 3,040 schools, 260 libraries and 24 consortia, which will produce roughly three million devices and over 700,000 broadband connections to connect over 3.6 million students. The fund provides funding for schools and libraries to buy laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and general connectivity.
The first round of applications, which closed in August, requested a combined $5 billion for 9.1 million devices and 5.4 million broadband connections.
The money is allocated to all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and D.C. Rural libraries and sprawling urban school districts alike will be impacted. New York received the most funding of any state with 243 million this round, beating Texas’ 97 million and California’s 71.
The window to file applications for funding will open again between September 28 and October 13.
Ransomware attacks have reached ‘stratospheric’ levels, warns report
Ransomware accounted for 69 percent of cyber-security attacks involving malicious software in the second quarter of 2021, found Positive Technologies, published Wednesday.
Ransomware is the holding of data hostage for money. The types of cyber security attacks on retail indicate that hackers have shifted from trying to steal large amounts of data to seeking direct financial gain, the report found.
Attacks on government “soared” from 12 percent in the first quarter this year to 20 percent of attacks on all institutions in the second quarter.
Governmental, medical, scientific, educational and industrial firms were the most common targets of ransomware attacks in the second quarter of 2021, it said.
The report follows high-profile attacks on transport company Colonial Pipeline and software company SolarWinds.
Recent
- FCC Votes on Proposals Ranging From Emergency Response to SIM Swap Fraud in Open Meeting
- With Congress Debating Trillions, a Community Guide to Federal Broadband Funding
- Christopher Ali on Infrastructure Bill, FCC Approves Telehealth Money, Boost Intros 5G Phone
- SiFi Networks Announces $2 Billion Plan to Put 30 Cities On Their Network
- Open Access Model Can Leverage Historic Funding to Drive Broadband Expansion
- House Democrats Introduce Bill to Free Up Mid-Band Spectrum for Auction, Flexible Use
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Senators Intro App Bill, Groups Drop TracFone Buy Complaint, States Want Shorter Robocall Deadline
-
Infrastructure4 months ago
AT&T CEO Says $60-$80 Billion in Federal Dollars Should Suffice to Bridge Digital Divide
-
Antitrust3 months ago
Experts Disagree Over Need, Feasibility of Global Standards for Antitrust Rules
-
Infrastructure2 months ago
Lumen Responds to Allegations it Underbuilds While Collecting Public Funds
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Deepfakes Could Pose A Threat to National Security, But Experts Are Split On How To Handle It
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T Labelling Over 1B Robocalls, NTIA Updates Broadband Guide, Fiber Assoc. Says Current Speeds Inadequate
-
Antitrust3 months ago
House Judiciary Committee Clears Six Antitrust Bills Targeting Big Tech Companies