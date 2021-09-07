Broadband Roundup
Comments on Provider Deals in Buildings, AT&T Asks FCC for Midband Screen, Apple Suspends Child Protection Tool
FCC’s comment period for ISPs in buildings, AT&T requests screen on spectrum holdings, Apple reverts plan to scan phone images.
September 7, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that it is opening a new round of comments into its examination of competitive broadband options for residents of apartments, multi-tenant and office buildings.
The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau will be looking at three related issues: revenue sharing agreements between buildings and service providers to see if there are arrangements to inhibit competition; the second will explore exclusive wiring arrangements in buildings that precludes access to other providers; and the third will view exclusive marketing arrangements that creates confusion and lower choices for tenants, the release said.
“The new call for comments aims to better understand how the Commission can promote increased competition, consumer choice, and lower prices for Americans living and working in these buildings,” a Tuesday press release said.
The new round comes after a bill, introduced on July 30 by Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-New York, outlined plans to address exclusivity agreements between residential units and service providers, which sees providers lock out other carriers from buildings and leaving residents with only one option for internet.
“With more than one-third of the U.S. population living in condos and apartment buildings, it’s time to take a fresh look at how exclusive agreements between carriers and building owners could lock out broadband competition and consumer choice. I look forward to reviewing the record,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the release.
AT&T asks for FCC to examine spectrum holdings
AT&T is asking the FCC to review mid-band spectrum holdings to ensure companies are not “stockpiling” or “warehousing” the spectrum to the detriment of competitive entrants.
The company filed a petition for rulemaking on September 1 to address the need for an examination into current holdings of the mid-band, which constitute crucial frequencies for 5G. AT&T said the FCC has thus far put in place similar measures, called “screens,” for the low and high band.
“The Commission should thus ensure continued mobile competition in the 5G era by conducting enhanced review of spectrum acquisitions that would cause a provider to hold more than one-third of unpaired mid-band spectrum,” the company said in its application.
Apple reverts plan for child safety tools: report
Apple said Friday that it is suspending its plans to scan users iPhones for child abuse material, according to CNN.
The company announced in early August that its “NeuralHash” tool would scan users’ images before they are uploaded to its cloud storage function, iCloud. The plan was intended first as a test run.
But privacy advocates contended that the tool “could suffer from a mission creep and be expanded to detect other kinds of content that could have political and safety implications.”
As a result of the concerns, the company said it would pause testing of the tool to get more feedback and make improvements, the CNN report said.
The news comes Congress wrestles with online protections for children. Democrats in the two chambers have called for big technology companies to enforce stronger online protections for underage users. Advocates have also pushed for stronger protections to be implement in law.
One requested change is to increase the age for privacy protections from under 13 to 13 years and older in existing legislation known as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
Republicans Request Documents on Democrats, Ookla Global Speeds Rising, Arkansas and Windstream Partner
Republicans counter Democrats on document request, Ookla says global speeds rising, Windstream and Arkansas to expand fiber.
WASHINGTON, September 8, 2021—Republican legislators have requested telco carriers and big technology companies to preserve records of Democrat lawmakers.
In letters mirroring those sent by Democrats two weeks ago, House Republicans have asked 14 companies, including Amazon, Twitter, and Facebook, to preserve the records of Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, in addition to 12 other Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Vice President Kamala Harris, D-California.
Despite asking companies to preserve the information, the group also maintained that committees obtaining such information would be unconstitutional.
“The U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent prevents committees from obtaining these records and prohibits you from providing them,” the Republican legislators wrote, according to Fox Business.
“Simply put, neither the Committee nor you have the legal authority to provide those records,” and argued that this would allow Committees to delve through any citizens’ information at will. Notably, the Republicans in question have not pointed to a specific law or section of the Constitution that the companies would be violating.
This all followed Republican demands to refuse to comply with the Committee request or be “shut down,” according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, on an August episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
Ookla global internet test indicates faster speeds
Over the last four years, global internet download speeds have increased by approximately 32 percent, and mobile download speeds have increased by nearly 60 percent, according to Ookla data collected between June of 2017 and July of 2021.
In 2021, the United Arab Emirates claimed the title of fastest mean download speeds, followed by South Korea and Qatar. Notably, China found itself in fourth place and the United States did not make it into the top ten—dropping from eight to ninth place between 2019 and 2020, and dropping out of the top ten entirely in 2021.
Despite many countries shifting across the top ten, Romania remained solidly in fifth place over the course of the tests.
Ookla attributed much of the shifting to greater investments in 5G, noting that the countries that outpaced others had done so by making larger investments in the technology.
Arkansas, Windstream Partner to expand fiber across state
Slightly more than 15,000 households and businesses in Arkansas are set to be able to access gigabit-speed internet connections thanks to a $63.5 million broadband deal between Windstream and the state.
Approximately 73 percent of the funding will come from state grants provided by the American Rescue Plan at the direction of Arkansas Rural Connect, while the remainder will be invested by Windstream.
Construction on the project is slated to begin in September of 2021 and is expected to finish in the spring of 2022.
Dish Buying Gen Mobile, DOJ Asked to Review Alleged Facebook-Google Collusion, STL's New CEO
Dish wants low-cost prepaid business Gen Mobile, Members of Congress want investigation into Facebook-Google, STL appoints Paul Atkinson.
September 2, 2021 – Dish Network’s Boost Mobile said Wednesday that it plans to acquire Gen Mobile, a Los-Angeles-based prepaid and low-cost mobile service company.
The proposed deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, will expand Dish Network’s relatively new foray into the wireless business. Boost Mobile spawned from assets acquired as a condition for regulators to approve T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint, which closed last year.
Gen Mobile offers wireless plans as low as $10 per month, which Boost said factors into its thesis that the deal will help close the digital divide. Boost is participating in the high-demand Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which offers broadband subsidies to low-income households.
“Gen Mobile will be integral in Boost’s efforts to close the digital divide,” Boost said in a Wednesday press release. “Gen Mobile will continue to sell its low-cost wireless plans starting at just $10—with other cost-efficient plans to come—and will also accelerate its EBB and Lifeline growth.”
The financials were not disclosed.
Members of Congress ask DOJ to review alleged Facebook-Google ad buy collusion
Four members of Congress have asked the Department of Justice Tuesday to dig into allegations that Facebook and Google colluded to ensure that neither hindered each other’s performance in the digital advertising space.
The claims relate to a deal, called “Jedi Blue,” the two companies allegedly struck in 2018 in which Facebook would get a fixed percentage of advertising bids on Google’s platform in exchange for Facebook not engaging in technology that would threaten Google’s ad display performance. It is widely reported that Facebook and Google own most of the digital advertising market.
The technology Google sought to kill was called “header bidding,” according to the letter, which would allow Facebook to solicit bids for ads from multiple exchanges instead of relying on Google’s own.
Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, as well as Reps. Primaya Jayapal, D-Washington, and Mondaire Jones, D-New York said in a Tuesday letter that, if true, the deal would be a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which criminalizes making a contract “in restraint of trade or commerce.”
The deal was outed – and Google admitted its existence – as part of a wider antitrust lawsuit brought by several states against the search engine giant.
STL appoints Paul Atkinson as CEO of optical networking business
STL, a company focused on integrating digital networks, said Thursday it has appointed Paul Atkinson as CEO for its optical networking business.
Atkinson will replace Ankit Agarwal, who participating in a number of acquisitions that spanned parts of Europe, Asia and South America and will no be a director on the company’s board.
Prior to joining STL, Atkinson was managing director and group CEO at Ixom, Australia.
The business delivers optical networking products to telecoms, cloud companies, governments and enterprises worldwide.
Republicans Threaten Document Demand, Pew Likes Infrastructure Bill Direction, Connected Britain In Person
Republicans threaten companies that comply with Democrats records request, Pew highlights the good in infrastructure bill, Connected Britain in person.
WASHINGTON, September 1, 2021—Friction between House Democrats and Republicans is intensifying after a House committee demanded from companies records related to the January 6 riot at the Capitol.
In late August, the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the riot demanded records from more than 30 companies, including AT&T, Verizon, 4chan, Google, Facebook, Gab, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, and Parler.
In response to these orders, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, warned the companies that complying with such an order would be offside of the law.
“If these companies comply with the Democrat orders to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States,” McCarthy told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, though he neglected to clarify which law or statue the companies would be violating, continuing, “If they pursue this path, a Republican majority will not forget.”
This was a sentiment shared by other wings of the Republican party. When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, was invited onto Carlson’s show, she stated, “these telecommunications companies—if they go along with this, they will be shut down—and that’s a promise.”
Pew lauds passage of bipartisan infrastructure framework
Pew Trusts heaped praise Monday on the the Senate-passed infrastructure bill for its effort to continue supplying aid established by previous coronavirus legislation and give states more discretion on broadband funding.
On August 10, the Senate passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework that included $65 billion to improve and maintain digital network infrastructure and expand connectivity in underserved and unserved communities.
In a post on its website, Pew Trusts emphasized the legislation’s focus on bridging the digital divide and pointed to the bill continuing a trend established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. It also views as positive the bill’s departure from the reverse auction methods used in programs like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and instead focusing on allowing the states to deliver money where they see it most fits their purposes.
The organization referred to the bill’s approach to issues like affordability and adoption as “pragmatic,” and said that it will continue to provide evidence to legislators and the Biden Administration to support the bill and other policies that it views will work.
Additionally, Pew pointed to its own Broadband Education and Training Initiative designed to provide support to 17 states plus America Samoa—at no cost to the recipients—in order to facilitate the smooth deployment of their own broadband offices.
Connected Britain will be live and in-person
One of Britain’s largest connectivity events, Connected Britain, will be returning in person.
Much like the telecom and connectivity events held in the U.S. in recent months, there will be conversations about the lessons learned during the pandemic and how connectivity and networks may be improved in a post-Covid world.
The internet proved to be an invaluable resource during the pandemic—allowing many to work, attend classes, and receive healthcare from home.
“Our industry has been pivotal in providing and expanding on a communications framework that has helped people and organizations stay connected throughout the pandemic,” said Total Telecom Managing Director Rob Chambers.
The conference boasts a lineup featuring Matt Warman, a member of the UK’s Parliament serving as the minister for digital, as well as a host of CEOs and regional leaders in the connectivity and network industry.
The event will take place on September 21 and 22.
