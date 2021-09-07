Comments on Provider Deals in Buildings, AT&T Asks FCC for Midband Screen, Apple Suspends Child Protection Tool

Broadband Roundup
September 7, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that it is opening a new round of comments into its examination of competitive broadband options for residents of apartments, multi-tenant and office buildings.
The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau will be looking at three related issues: revenue sharing agreements between buildings and service providers to see if there are arrangements to inhibit competition; the second will explore exclusive wiring arrangements in buildings that precludes access to other providers; and the third will view exclusive marketing arrangements that creates confusion and lower choices for tenants, the release said.
“The new call for comments aims to better understand how the Commission can promote increased competition, consumer choice, and lower prices for Americans living and working in these buildings,” a Tuesday press release said.
The new round comes after a bill, introduced on July 30 by Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-New York, outlined plans to address exclusivity agreements between residential units and service providers, which sees providers lock out other carriers from buildings and leaving residents with only one option for internet.
“With more than one-third of the U.S. population living in condos and apartment buildings, it’s time to take a fresh look at how exclusive agreements between carriers and building owners could lock out broadband competition and consumer choice. I look forward to reviewing the record,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the release.
AT&T asks for FCC to examine spectrum holdings
AT&T is asking the FCC to review mid-band spectrum holdings to ensure companies are not “stockpiling” or “warehousing” the spectrum to the detriment of competitive entrants.
The company filed a petition for rulemaking on September 1 to address the need for an examination into current holdings of the mid-band, which constitute crucial frequencies for 5G. AT&T said the FCC has thus far put in place similar measures, called “screens,” for the low and high band.
“The Commission should thus ensure continued mobile competition in the 5G era by conducting enhanced review of spectrum acquisitions that would cause a provider to hold more than one-third of unpaired mid-band spectrum,” the company said in its application.
Apple reverts plan for child safety tools: report
Apple said Friday that it is suspending its plans to scan users iPhones for child abuse material, according to CNN.
The company announced in early August that its “NeuralHash” tool would scan users’ images before they are uploaded to its cloud storage function, iCloud. The plan was intended first as a test run.
But privacy advocates contended that the tool “could suffer from a mission creep and be expanded to detect other kinds of content that could have political and safety implications.”
As a result of the concerns, the company said it would pause testing of the tool to get more feedback and make improvements, the CNN report said.
The news comes Congress wrestles with online protections for children. Democrats in the two chambers have called for big technology companies to enforce stronger online protections for underage users. Advocates have also pushed for stronger protections to be implement in law.
One requested change is to increase the age for privacy protections from under 13 to 13 years and older in existing legislation known as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
September 2, 2021 – Dish Network’s Boost Mobile said Wednesday that it plans to acquire Gen Mobile, a Los-Angeles-based prepaid and low-cost mobile service company.
The proposed deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, will expand Dish Network’s relatively new foray into the wireless business. Boost Mobile spawned from assets acquired as a condition for regulators to approve T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint, which closed last year.
Gen Mobile offers wireless plans as low as $10 per month, which Boost said factors into its thesis that the deal will help close the digital divide. Boost is participating in the high-demand Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which offers broadband subsidies to low-income households.
“Gen Mobile will be integral in Boost’s efforts to close the digital divide,” Boost said in a Wednesday press release. “Gen Mobile will continue to sell its low-cost wireless plans starting at just $10—with other cost-efficient plans to come—and will also accelerate its EBB and Lifeline growth.”
The financials were not disclosed.
Members of Congress ask DOJ to review alleged Facebook-Google ad buy collusion
Four members of Congress have asked the Department of Justice Tuesday to dig into allegations that Facebook and Google colluded to ensure that neither hindered each other’s performance in the digital advertising space.
The claims relate to a deal, called “Jedi Blue,” the two companies allegedly struck in 2018 in which Facebook would get a fixed percentage of advertising bids on Google’s platform in exchange for Facebook not engaging in technology that would threaten Google’s ad display performance. It is widely reported that Facebook and Google own most of the digital advertising market.
The technology Google sought to kill was called “header bidding,” according to the letter, which would allow Facebook to solicit bids for ads from multiple exchanges instead of relying on Google’s own.
Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, as well as Reps. Primaya Jayapal, D-Washington, and Mondaire Jones, D-New York said in a Tuesday letter that, if true, the deal would be a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which criminalizes making a contract “in restraint of trade or commerce.”
The deal was outed – and Google admitted its existence – as part of a wider antitrust lawsuit brought by several states against the search engine giant.
STL appoints Paul Atkinson as CEO of optical networking business
STL, a company focused on integrating digital networks, said Thursday it has appointed Paul Atkinson as CEO for its optical networking business.
Atkinson will replace Ankit Agarwal, who participating in a number of acquisitions that spanned parts of Europe, Asia and South America and will no be a director on the company’s board.
Prior to joining STL, Atkinson was managing director and group CEO at Ixom, Australia.
The business delivers optical networking products to telecoms, cloud companies, governments and enterprises worldwide.
WASHINGTON, September 1, 2021—Friction between House Democrats and Republicans is intensifying after a House committee demanded from companies records related to the January 6 riot at the Capitol.
In late August, the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the riot demanded records from more than 30 companies, including AT&T, Verizon, 4chan, Google, Facebook, Gab, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, and Parler.
In response to these orders, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, warned the companies that complying with such an order would be offside of the law.
“If these companies comply with the Democrat orders to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States,” McCarthy told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, though he neglected to clarify which law or statue the companies would be violating, continuing, “If they pursue this path, a Republican majority will not forget.”
This was a sentiment shared by other wings of the Republican party. When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, was invited onto Carlson’s show, she stated, “these telecommunications companies—if they go along with this, they will be shut down—and that’s a promise.”
Pew lauds passage of bipartisan infrastructure framework
Pew Trusts heaped praise Monday on the the Senate-passed infrastructure bill for its effort to continue supplying aid established by previous coronavirus legislation and give states more discretion on broadband funding.
On August 10, the Senate passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework that included $65 billion to improve and maintain digital network infrastructure and expand connectivity in underserved and unserved communities.
In a post on its website, Pew Trusts emphasized the legislation’s focus on bridging the digital divide and pointed to the bill continuing a trend established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. It also views as positive the bill’s departure from the reverse auction methods used in programs like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and instead focusing on allowing the states to deliver money where they see it most fits their purposes.
The organization referred to the bill’s approach to issues like affordability and adoption as “pragmatic,” and said that it will continue to provide evidence to legislators and the Biden Administration to support the bill and other policies that it views will work.
Additionally, Pew pointed to its own Broadband Education and Training Initiative designed to provide support to 17 states plus America Samoa—at no cost to the recipients—in order to facilitate the smooth deployment of their own broadband offices.
Connected Britain will be live and in-person
One of Britain’s largest connectivity events, Connected Britain, will be returning in person.
Much like the telecom and connectivity events held in the U.S. in recent months, there will be conversations about the lessons learned during the pandemic and how connectivity and networks may be improved in a post-Covid world.
The internet proved to be an invaluable resource during the pandemic—allowing many to work, attend classes, and receive healthcare from home.
“Our industry has been pivotal in providing and expanding on a communications framework that has helped people and organizations stay connected throughout the pandemic,” said Total Telecom Managing Director Rob Chambers.
The conference boasts a lineup featuring Matt Warman, a member of the UK’s Parliament serving as the minister for digital, as well as a host of CEOs and regional leaders in the connectivity and network industry.
The event will take place on September 21 and 22.
August 31, 2021 – The Texas House on Monday passed partisan, Governor-backed legislation that would protect users from being censored on social media.
Texas House Bill 20 will give Texans the ability to take legal recourse if they are removed or censored for certain viewpoints, and categorizes the largest social media platforms as common carriers, meaning they cannot influence what runs on those platforms.
The bill, which now heads to the Senate State Affairs Committee, passes despite a federal judge in July halting similar legislation in Florida, which provided for Floridians to sue those companies for censorship.
The Computer and Communications Industry Association said in a statement Monday that if enacted, “the bill could disincentivize or even penalize companies for removing dangerous content, such as material from foreign extremists or misinformation…[and] sets a dangerous precedent by prohibiting “censoring” based on “viewpoint” expressed on the service “or through any other medium.
“Compelling private companies to host foreign disinformation or pro-Taliban extremist content runs counter to the First Amendment,” the statement added.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an August 5 proclamation calling for the legislature to consider the bill, among others, at a later special sitting.
Adtran’s near billion-dollar deal to buy ADVA
Fiber network provider Adtran and networking company ADVA announced in a press release Monday that they agreed to merge in a deal worth nearly $1 billion.
The combined entity is said to allow the companies to increase the scalability of their fiber networking delivery, including to homes, businesses and 5G infrastructure that will include cloud-based and software-defined solutions.
“We are in the early stages of an unprecedented investment cycle in fiber connectivity, especially in the U.S. and Europe, fueled by the demand for last-mile fiber access and middle-mile transport to provide high-speed connectivity to homes, businesses and future 5G infrastructure,” said ADTRAN Chairman and CEO Thomas Stanton in the press release.
“By joining forces, our combined firm’s portfolio will better position us to capitalize on this highly compelling global opportunity. We expect the transaction will create significant long-term value for both companies’ stakeholders by increasing our scale and improving our ability to serve as a trusted supplier for customers worldwide,” he added.
Nokia suspends work with open RAN group over sanctions fears: report
Finnish telecom equipment provider Nokia is suspending its activities with the O-Ran Alliance over fears it may be penalized by Washington over the group’s work with Chinese technology companies, according to Politico.
The alliance, which was founded in 2018, advocates for a broader and open ecosystem of network equipment that would otherwise be reliant on proprietary technology from a handful of companies. It includes among its members AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, and Orange.
Politico reports, citing an email, that Nokia had notified the alliance that, “we have no choice but to suspend all of our technical work activities” in the group because of a “compliance-related matter…regarding the O-RAN contributors included in the U.S. entity list.”
It notes three such companies, with ties to the Chinese military, that are on the U.S. blacklist: Kindroid, Phytium and Inspur.
In recent months, the Biden administration and the Federal Communications Commission have taken measures to cut investments and freeze licenses to Chinese technology firms, including Huawei, alleging ties to the Communist government.
