Broadband Roundup
Connectivity Bill Introduced, OneWeb Halfway to LEO Launches, USTelecom Announces New VP
Democrats intro device subsidy bill, OneWeb half way to launch goal, Trevor Jones is USTelecom VP of gov. affairs.
WASHINGTON, September 15, 2021—In a move lauded by broadband equity advocates, Democrat congressmen introduced the “Device Access for Every American Act” to help low-income broadband consumers.
On Tuesday, congressmen Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, introduced the bill as part of similar efforts to improve consumer accessibility.
The legislation would allot $1 billion every year for five years to a program that would give Americans a $400 voucher to purchase a device to access the internet—whether that is a tablet, PC, laptop, etc.—and could get up to $800 over the course of every four-year period that the program is in place.
“Without a computer or tablet, low-income consumers across the country can’t connect despite Congress’ significant investments in deploying affordable broadband across the nation,” Public Knowledge senior policy analyst Jenna Leventoff said.
“However, the unfortunate reality is that most low-income consumers, including many senior citizens, can’t afford to spend hundreds of dollars for a computer or tablet. Across the country, more than 11 percent of households don’t have a computer,” she added.
Leventoff pointed to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center that found that 37 percent of schoolchildren in economically disadvantaged households do their coursework from a cellphone and a quarter of them have been unable to do coursework due to a lack of a computer at home.
“This bill will ensure that low-income consumers can connect not only now, but into the future. We applaud Sen. Warnock and Rep. McEachin for their tireless leadership in working to ensure that those most in need are able to get connected,” Leventoff added.
Leventoff noted that she is hopeful that the bill would be added as part of the reconciliation package.
OneWeb’s network of satellites is halfway to completion
On Tuesday, OneWeb launched an additional 34 low-earth orbit satellites, bringing their total to up to 322 out of their projected 648 estimate.
Launch service provider Arianespace was responsible for getting the satellites into orbit. In a press release, Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël touted this as an achievement for the entire sector. “This launch illustrates the recent acceleration in space operation.”
During Satellite 2021’s opening keynote, executive chair of OneWeb Sunil Mittal committed to starting OneWeb’s commercial operations in the northern hemisphere over the next couple of months.
This all follows OneWeb’s 2020 bankruptcy filling and subsequent delays that resulted from the ensuing rescue of the company.
Trevor Jones named VP of Government Affairs for USTelecom
Trevor Jones, former legislative assistant to Senator Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has been named vice-president of government affairs for USTelecom.
A graduate of Willamette University, Jones has worked with USTelecom since 2019. Jones is an expert in broadband, telecom, and internet policy.
Broadband Roundup
AT&T’s Opens Learning Center in Dallas, Parallel Wireless Expands, AT&T 5G Experiment for National Defense
AT&T’s opens first learning center with free broadband, open RAN company Parallel Wireless expands, AT&T testing 5G for maritime use.
September 16, 2021—AT&T said Thursday it is opening its first learning center in Dallas, Texas, which it hopes will help bridge the digital divide by providing free access to the internet, computers and educational resources.
Dallas is the first in more than 20 AT&T Connected Learning Centers across the country that it plans to open in, which will include Los Angeles, Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, the company said in a press release Thursday.
The telecom has committed to plowing $2 billion over three years to expand its AT&T Connected Learning program, which it announced in April and is an effort to bridge the digital device by promoting broadband affordability, accessibility and adoption.
“The stakes for closing the digital divide are incredibly high, and it is imperative that we remove barriers to opportunity for children and families,” said Jeff McElfresh, chief executive officer of AT&T Communications. “Education plays a vital role in the long-term success of our society, and we are committed to investing in the educational and connectivity needs of underserved communities, while also expanding access to low-cost broadband services.”
Open RAN company Parallel Wireless expands
Open radio access network company Parallel Wireless is expanding its research and development centers and company headquarters in the United States to develop its 4G and 5G software, said a press release Thursday.
“Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across the globe are quickly adopting Open RAN networks to deliver cost-effective, easily scalable, wireless broadband connectivity,” the release said. “Parallel Wireless is at the forefront of the telecom revolution driving All G – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, Open RAN wireless networks into the future.”
The benefits of open RAN, which allows for a broader market of radio equipment versus relying on proprietary products, has been touted by the Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel for its supposed low cost and security benefits. The FCC held an open RAN showcase in July.
Dish Network is testing technologies for its 5G broadband network, which will use open RAN equipment.
AT&T experimenting with 5G for national defense
In a press release on Thursday, AT&T said that it has come to an agreement with the Naval Postgraduate School to explore and develop 5G for maritime use for national defense, homeland security, and certain industries like shipping and oil and gas.
The three-year research agreement will feature AT&T’s 5G networking capabilities that is intended to hone the ubiquitous connectivity inherent in the next-generation network to create a network that would improve logistics and data analytics.
“The collaboration between the Naval Postgraduate School and AT&T will help us explore better, faster means of collecting, disseminating, and analyzing data at the tactical edge, which is vital to maintaining and exploiting battlespace awareness,” Mike Galbraith, the Navy Department’s chief digital and innovation officer, said in the press release. Experiments conducted under the NPS-AT&T CRADA are expected to complement other DON efforts to apply 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enterprise and tactical uses.”
Broadband Roundup
Dish Using IBM AI for 5G Network, ConnectMaine’s New Grants, Intuit Buys Mailchimp, STL Hires Former Ericsson Exec
Dish is partnering with IBM for 5G, ConnectMaine’s community broadband grants, Intuit to buy Mailchimp, STL hires Paolo Colella.
September 14, 2021 – Dish Network has selected IBM’s artificial intelligence technology to automate its 5G network, it said in a Tuesday press release.
The smart network is said to implement the custom software from the makers of Watson that Dish said will help reduce its costs and create new revenue streams for the company.
Dish has been making several moves to expand its wireless offering, under its Boost Mobile moniker. Earlier this month, the company announced that it is buying prepaid and low-cost mobile carrier Gen Mobile. In the summer of last year, it purchased Ting Mobile.
On Wednesday, the Denver-based company asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to use 600 MHz band licenses to test its 5G network in Las Vegas and Denver. Earlier this year, the company said it was accepting sign-ups for its 5G network.
ConnectMaine announced new community broadband grants
Maine has announced Monday new startup grants to build community broadband and has provided guidelines for eligibility on its website.
“Funded projects are intended to get communities ready to pursue future opportunities for broadband expansion, by committing to firm milestones to expand broadband in a way that reflects the community’s vision and goals,” the webpage reads.
The funded activities for broadband expansion should include the local broadband needs and goals, an inventory of existing infrastructure assets, gap analysis for why infrastructure is needed, cost estimates, and a strategy to promote digital inclusion, the webpage said.
Intuit to buy Mailchimp for $12 billion
The maker of tax software Intuit is set to buy email marketing company Mailchimp for $12 billion, the purchasing company said in a Monday press release.
The release said that Mailchimp will help bring Intuit technology scale and global customer reach.
Mailchimp has a global reach of 13 million users, 2.4 million monthly active users, and 800,000 paid customers, the release said.
STL appoints former Ericsson executive to advisory council
More leadership changes are being made at STL, as the company announced Tuesday that it is bringing former Ericsson executive Paolo Colella to its advisory board.
Colella has more than a 25 years of experience in telecommunications, technology and professional services and has held senior executive positions throughout that time. Sweden’s Ericsson is a leading supplier of 5G and mobile wireless equipment to global telecommunications companies.
The company, which focuses on integrating digital networks, earlier this month announced the appointment of Paul Atkinson, who will run the optical networking business.
Broadband Roundup
LightBox’s Broadband Map, Epic Suffers Setback in Apple Case, 2021 Community Broadband Winners
Lightbox publishing new broadband map, Epic Games suffers loss in Apple antitrust case, 2021 Community Broadband Awards announced.
September 13, 2021—While the Federal Communications Commission continues to push to keep mapping data up to date ahead of new rounds of funding, LightBox hopes to fill in the gaps.
LightBox, an intelligence and analytics broker, recently published its own interactive map, distinct from the FCC’s data. Unlike the FCC’s data, which indicates that under 15 million Americans lack broadband as of the end of 2019, LightBox asserts that 60 million are unconnected. The data was collected from two billion Wi-Fi access points and covers 97 percent of the U.S. LightBox was previously commissioned to create data maps by Georgia.
In the wake of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund’s reverse auction results, a growing number of companies are attempting to default on their obligations after discovering that the data they based their strategies are lacking. While some critics were quick to criticize the reverse auction process, arguing that it incentivized unrealistic bidding strategies, others, including Technology Policy Institute President Scott Wallsten, describe the problem as a mapping and data issue rather than an auction issue.
As the federal government plans dole out $65 billion through the states (rather than a reverse auction) as part of the bipartisan infrastructure framework, questions remain as to whether this new strategy will yield similar results as RDOF. Though Acting Chairwoman of the FCC Jessica Rosenworcel established the Broadband Data Task Force in February of 2021 with the goal of creating and implementing tools to retrieve more up-to-date data and maps, these maps are not expected to be published until some time in 2022.
Claims rejected by judge in Epic/Apple antitrust case
On Friday, Epic Games suffered a significant loss when U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed down a decision that was favorable to Apple.
The case was argued back in May of 2021 following changes made to one of Epic’s biggest video games, Fortnite. These changes allowed users to make in-game purchases directly through the game and circumvent Apple’s App Store. In response, Apple blocked the game from being downloaded from its marketplace.
Throughout the trial, Epic stated that Apple’s practice of requiring microtransactions be made through its proprietary marketplace is anticompetitive, and Apple maintained that Epic intentionally breached its contract to provoke Apple into a lawsuit.
Among other things, Judge Rogers disagreed with Epic, stating that Apple does not have a cellphone monopoly and that she would not compel Apple to reinstate “Fortnight” on the App Store. Despite this, she did state that Apple is engaged in anticompetitive behavior, and most allow third parties to steer customers to payment methods that are not based on the App Store—something Apple did not previously allow.
Community Broadband and Digital Equity award winners announced
The National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors announced winners on Friday for the 2021 Community Broadband and Digital Equity awards. Anacortes, Washington won “Community Broadband Project of the Year” with their “Pipe-in-Pipe” fiber broadband efforts.
The effort used a unique technique—feeding fiber through water pipes—to connect more than 1,000 building within the next year.
Boston, Massachusetts took “Digital Equity Project of the Year” for its digital equity and inclusion programs aimed not only at improving household and business connectivity, but also free Wi-Fi throughout Boston’s 20 Mainstreet Districts and efforts to expand fiber to every Boston public school. Additionally, Boston was recognized for its ongoing community efforts to improve digital literacy with programs teaching basic computer/internet use, coding, and media production among other skills.
The “COVID-19 Response Digital Equity Project of the Year” went to Community Tech Network’s Home Connect and Train-the-Trainer program that provided seniors with tablets and up to “17 hours of remote digital literacy training.” Furthermore, offered programs could be accessed in English, Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Tagalog, Russian, Korean, and Vietnamese.
The Thompson School District from Loveland, Colorado won the “COVID-19 Response Digital Equity Project of the Year” for its efforts to connect unserved students through a $731,000 grant from the Connecting Colorado Students Grant Program.
