Broadband Roundup
FCC and FTC Announce Open Meeting Agendas and AT&T Signs Deal with OneWeb
The FCC outlines September meeting agenda, the FTC will review big tech mergers this month, AT&T signs deal with OneWeb.
September 9, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission announced its September 30 open meeting will dive into issues including repurposing airwaves for public safety and 5G, internet of things and robocalls.
The commission said Wednesday that it will discuss resiliency on networks to ensure 911 failures are minimal, coming on the heels of the devastating Hurricane Ida; converting the 4.9 GHz spectrum band for 5G and first responders; meeting consumer demand for faster and better WiFi; trying to better understand the “current and future spectrum needs” of internet of things devices; connecting Tribal libraries; strengthening the security review of companies with foreign ownership; and shielding 911 call centers from robocalls and overall cracking down on the illegal calls.
The agency has addressed the need to institute stronger protections against foreign risks, has implemented measures to limit robocalls, has taken steps to ease regulatory restrictions in the wake of the hurricane, and has addressed the need to support Tribal libraries.
FTC next open meeting to include findings on Big Tech mergers
The Federal Trade Commission has also announced Wednesday that its next open meeting on September 15 will include staff findings on Big Tech’s acquisitions of smaller companies.
“Staff will present some findings from the Commission’s inquiry into large technology platforms’ unreported acquisitions, including an analysis of the structure of deals that customarily fly under enforces’ radar,” a notice on the FTC website said.
The commission, which is chaired by Biden appointee and past critic of Big Tech Lina Khan, has drawn the ire of large technology companies that say that Khan should recuse herself of FTC reviews of its deals because of her past statements.
The House is currently sitting on six antitrust bills targeting Big Tech that would, among other things, provide greater federal enforcement measures to address competition issues.
The FTC’s September 15 meeting will also address issues related to privacy breachers by health apps and connected devices.
AT&T signs service deal with OneWeb
AT&T has signed an agreement with OneWeb, the low earth orbit satellite company, that will see the telecom leverage satellite technology to “improve access for AT&T business customers into remote and challenging geographic locations,” a Wednesday press release said.
The deal, whose financial details were not disclosed, will serve as a complement to AT&T’s existing technologies, the release said. AT&T said the deal will mean its business and government customers in Alaska and northern U.S. states will be covered later this year. Last month, the telecom won a $609-million contract with the State Department.
OneWeb, which was only recently facing financial difficulty in the expensive space business, was rejuvenated in April, when French satellite company Eutelsat purchased a 24 percent stake in the company. Then in May, the company announced that it had won a contract from the United States Air Force.
The satellite company has launched 288 satellites and expects to have global coverage with a total fleet of 648 satellites by the end of 2022, the release said.
Broadband Roundup
Republicans Request Documents on Democrats, Ookla Global Speeds Rising, Arkansas and Windstream Partner
Republicans counter Democrats on document request, Ookla says global speeds rising, Windstream and Arkansas to expand fiber.
WASHINGTON, September 8, 2021—Republican legislators have requested telco carriers and big technology companies to preserve records of Democrat lawmakers.
In letters mirroring those sent by Democrats two weeks ago, House Republicans have asked 14 companies, including Amazon, Twitter, and Facebook, to preserve the records of Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, in addition to 12 other Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Vice President Kamala Harris, D-California.
Despite asking companies to preserve the information, the group also maintained that committees obtaining such information would be unconstitutional.
“The U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent prevents committees from obtaining these records and prohibits you from providing them,” the Republican legislators wrote, according to Fox Business.
“Simply put, neither the Committee nor you have the legal authority to provide those records,” and argued that this would allow Committees to delve through any citizens’ information at will. Notably, the Republicans in question have not pointed to a specific law or section of the Constitution that the companies would be violating.
This all followed Republican demands to refuse to comply with the Committee request or be “shut down,” according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, on an August episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
Ookla global internet test indicates faster speeds
Over the last four years, global internet download speeds have increased by approximately 32 percent, and mobile download speeds have increased by nearly 60 percent, according to Ookla data collected between June of 2017 and July of 2021.
In 2021, the United Arab Emirates claimed the title of fastest mean download speeds, followed by South Korea and Qatar. Notably, China found itself in fourth place and the United States did not make it into the top ten—dropping from eight to ninth place between 2019 and 2020, and dropping out of the top ten entirely in 2021.
Despite many countries shifting across the top ten, Romania remained solidly in fifth place over the course of the tests.
Ookla attributed much of the shifting to greater investments in 5G, noting that the countries that outpaced others had done so by making larger investments in the technology.
Arkansas, Windstream Partner to expand fiber across state
Slightly more than 15,000 households and businesses in Arkansas are set to be able to access gigabit-speed internet connections thanks to a $63.5 million broadband deal between Windstream and the state.
Approximately 73 percent of the funding will come from state grants provided by the American Rescue Plan at the direction of Arkansas Rural Connect, while the remainder will be invested by Windstream.
Construction on the project is slated to begin in September of 2021 and is expected to finish in the spring of 2022.
Broadband Roundup
Comments on Provider Deals in Buildings, AT&T Asks FCC for Midband Screen, Apple Suspends Child Protection Tool
FCC’s comment period for ISPs in buildings, AT&T requests screen on spectrum holdings, Apple reverts plan to scan phone images.
September 7, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that it is opening a new round of comments into its examination of competitive broadband options for residents of apartments, multi-tenant and office buildings.
The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau will be looking at three related issues: revenue sharing agreements between buildings and service providers to see if there are arrangements to inhibit competition; the second will explore exclusive wiring arrangements in buildings that precludes access to other providers; and the third will view exclusive marketing arrangements that creates confusion and lower choices for tenants, the release said.
“The new call for comments aims to better understand how the Commission can promote increased competition, consumer choice, and lower prices for Americans living and working in these buildings,” a Tuesday press release said.
The new round comes after a bill, introduced on July 30 by Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-New York, outlined plans to address exclusivity agreements between residential units and service providers, which sees providers lock out other carriers from buildings and leaving residents with only one option for internet.
“With more than one-third of the U.S. population living in condos and apartment buildings, it’s time to take a fresh look at how exclusive agreements between carriers and building owners could lock out broadband competition and consumer choice. I look forward to reviewing the record,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the release.
AT&T asks for FCC to examine spectrum holdings
AT&T is asking the FCC to review mid-band spectrum holdings to ensure companies are not “stockpiling” or “warehousing” the spectrum to the detriment of competitive entrants.
The company filed a petition for rulemaking on September 1 to address the need for an examination into current holdings of the mid-band, which constitute crucial frequencies for 5G. AT&T said the FCC has thus far put in place similar measures, called “screens,” for the low and high band.
“The Commission should thus ensure continued mobile competition in the 5G era by conducting enhanced review of spectrum acquisitions that would cause a provider to hold more than one-third of unpaired mid-band spectrum,” the company said in its application.
Apple reverts plan for child safety tools: report
Apple said Friday that it is suspending its plans to scan users iPhones for child abuse material, according to CNN.
The company announced in early August that its “NeuralHash” tool would scan users’ images before they are uploaded to its cloud storage function, iCloud. The plan was intended first as a test run.
But privacy advocates contended that the tool “could suffer from a mission creep and be expanded to detect other kinds of content that could have political and safety implications.”
As a result of the concerns, the company said it would pause testing of the tool to get more feedback and make improvements, the CNN report said.
The news comes Congress wrestles with online protections for children. Democrats in the two chambers have called for big technology companies to enforce stronger online protections for underage users. Advocates have also pushed for stronger protections to be implement in law.
One requested change is to increase the age for privacy protections from under 13 to 13 years and older in existing legislation known as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
Broadband Roundup
Dish Buying Gen Mobile, DOJ Asked to Review Alleged Facebook-Google Collusion, STL’s New CEO
Dish wants low-cost prepaid business Gen Mobile, Members of Congress want investigation into Facebook-Google, STL appoints Paul Atkinson.
September 2, 2021 – Dish Network’s Boost Mobile said Wednesday that it plans to acquire Gen Mobile, a Los-Angeles-based prepaid and low-cost mobile service company.
The proposed deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, will expand Dish Network’s relatively new foray into the wireless business. Boost Mobile spawned from assets acquired as a condition for regulators to approve T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint, which closed last year.
Gen Mobile offers wireless plans as low as $10 per month, which Boost said factors into its thesis that the deal will help close the digital divide. Boost is participating in the high-demand Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which offers broadband subsidies to low-income households.
“Gen Mobile will be integral in Boost’s efforts to close the digital divide,” Boost said in a Wednesday press release. “Gen Mobile will continue to sell its low-cost wireless plans starting at just $10—with other cost-efficient plans to come—and will also accelerate its EBB and Lifeline growth.”
The financials were not disclosed.
Members of Congress ask DOJ to review alleged Facebook-Google ad buy collusion
Four members of Congress have asked the Department of Justice Tuesday to dig into allegations that Facebook and Google colluded to ensure that neither hindered each other’s performance in the digital advertising space.
The claims relate to a deal, called “Jedi Blue,” the two companies allegedly struck in 2018 in which Facebook would get a fixed percentage of advertising bids on Google’s platform in exchange for Facebook not engaging in technology that would threaten Google’s ad display performance. It is widely reported that Facebook and Google own most of the digital advertising market.
The technology Google sought to kill was called “header bidding,” according to the letter, which would allow Facebook to solicit bids for ads from multiple exchanges instead of relying on Google’s own.
Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, as well as Reps. Primaya Jayapal, D-Washington, and Mondaire Jones, D-New York said in a Tuesday letter that, if true, the deal would be a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which criminalizes making a contract “in restraint of trade or commerce.”
The deal was outed – and Google admitted its existence – as part of a wider antitrust lawsuit brought by several states against the search engine giant.
STL appoints Paul Atkinson as CEO of optical networking business
STL, a company focused on integrating digital networks, said Thursday it has appointed Paul Atkinson as CEO for its optical networking business.
Atkinson will replace Ankit Agarwal, who participating in a number of acquisitions that spanned parts of Europe, Asia and South America and will no be a director on the company’s board.
Prior to joining STL, Atkinson was managing director and group CEO at Ixom, Australia.
The business delivers optical networking products to telecoms, cloud companies, governments and enterprises worldwide.
